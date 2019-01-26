Exclusive: Markets Will Take Time to Digest 2018 ‘Crypto Meltdown’, Says Former Morgan Stanley MD

bitcoin price crash crypto More

By CCN.com: Patrick Springer spent 20 years working for Morgan Stanley as an investment specialist. Specifically, his job was to help institutional investors make informed decisions in global equity markets. Now, despite the bitcoin market meltdown, he’s flung himself headlong into crypto becoming an advisor for Polybird Exchange. Why? Because “it’s important for people to challenge themselves at different times in their careers.”

Despite no longer working for Morgan Stanley, after two decades on the inside he’s pretty well poised to provide his opinion on how — and when — institutional investors will enter the cryptocurrency space. And he believes we’re not there yet.

Institutional Investors Will Only Enter When the Conditions are Right

Wall Street companies, he says, will adopt aspects of blockchain only if certain conditions are met. This starts with sufficient demand from their existing clients. Blockchain technology also needs to provide them with significant cost savings or market share opportunities.

