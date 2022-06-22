Exclusive-Mexico regulator probes Pemex over gas flaring at another giant field -sources

FILE PHOTO: Pemex burns one of Mexico's largest gas deposits as regulator circles, in Tierra Blanca
Stefanie Eschenbacher
·2 min read

By Stefanie Eschenbacher

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's hydrocarbon regulator is investigating state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) over suspected excessive natural gas flaring and other violations at another giant field, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

In 2019, Pemex, which is under international pressure to clean up its operating practices, hailed the Quesqui field in the southern state of Tabasco as the most important energy find in the region in three decades.

Experts at the Comision Nacional de Hidrocarburos, as the regulator is known, went on a surprise visit there on Tuesday, the sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Concerns centered on "excessive gas flaring" and other possible violations of Pemex's development plan, they said.

Neither the energy ministry nor Pemex responded to requests for comment. The CNH declined to comment.

Reuters reported last month the regulator had decided to fine Pemex for violating the development plan in a similar field in neighboring Veracruz state. Those violations at the Ixachi field also resulted in excessive gas flaring.

It was unclear what consequences the probe into the Quesqui field could have for Pemex.

However, the sources said any findings of wrongdoing, especially to do with gas flaring, would be a blow to the government as international pressure - including from Pemex bondholders - is mounting to curb the practice that releases greenhouse gases.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2019 called Quesqui a field with "a lot of potential" that would help achieve his promise of reviving Pemex.

He also promised to tackle high - and rising - rates of gas flaring, calling it "the most irrational thing that can happen: to be buying gas and having to burn it here, with the contamination that it implies."

Buried in the seams of carbonate rock along with other hydrocarbons, gas is often flared when it comes to the surface as a byproduct of oil exploration and production if there is no infrastructure to capture, process and transport it.

But just like the Ixachi field, the gas in Quesqui is not a byproduct: it is a key resource, along with higher-value condensate.

Quesqui has so-called 3P reserves, made up of deposits considered proven, probable and possible, equivalent to 500 million barrels of crude oil.

Mexico last year burned off record levels of gas at an increasing number of locations, scientists found.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Dave Graham and Marguerita Choy)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada Working With Germany on Options to Restore Vital Gas Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is wrestling with how to comply with sanctions on Russia’s oil-and-gas business without penalizing big customer -- and Ottawa ally -- Germany at the same time, a Cabinet minister said.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpMortgage Lenders Tim

  • AARP ad buy urges Manchin to support Medicare drug negotiation in reconciliation bill

    The AARP is launching a multimillion-dollar ad campaign across print, radio, cable and TV broadcast networks in West Virginia, urging Sen. Joe Manchin (D) to support a reconciliation bill that includes Medicare drug price negotiation. The ads will start Wednesday and run through July 5 in markets across the state. They come as Senate Majority…

  • Extreme heat to test U.S. Midwest power grid this week

    Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) said in a release that it told utilities to delay any discretionary equipment maintenance and to prepare emergency resources. MISO operates the grid for some 42 million people in 15 U.S. central states from Minnesota to Louisiana and the Canadian province of Manitoba. MISO, which has already warned of potential capacity shortfalls and other reliability concerns in parts of its region this summer, said it will take other emergency steps, if necessary, to maintain reliability.

  • Social Security Schedule: When June 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

    In April, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.3% and the all items index increased 8.3% over the last 12 months. Rising inflation has pushed the Social Security...

  • Nets interested in PJ Tucker

    The Nets are one of a number of playoff and championship contenders with tangible interest in veteran free agent forward PJ Tucker, multiple sources told the Daily News. Source: Kristian Winfield @ New York Daily News What's the buzz on Twitter? ...

  • Russia Indicates Captured Vets Face Trial as Death Penalty Looms and US Grasps for Details

    Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov called Drueke and Huynh "soldiers of fortune" who are being held for trial.

  • Putin Ally Vows Russian Response to EU Kaliningrad Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The secretary of Russia’s Security Council threatened retaliation in a growing standoff with the European Union after Lithuania blocked the transit of sanctioned goods to the Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon

  • Senior EU official to urge U.S. to help fight Russian propaganda

    The United States should play a more active role in combating Russian propaganda and online disinformation because of the threat to democracy, European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova will say on Wednesday. Jourova said she wants to extend a hand to the United States to cooperate with Europe, according to the text of the speech seen by Reuters. "I think that for the United States, as a cradle for both democracy 200 years ago and for the 'dot com' or tech revolution some 20 years ago, the time for no action is over," Jourova will say.

  • Zen and the art of parking a car

    Essay: Car technology offers convenience, but some driving tasks are so important yet so menial, we must do them ourselves or lose ourselves in the bargain

  • Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood

    Hundreds of cars and recreational vehicles were backed up in long lines at entrances to Yellowstone National Park as it partially reopened Wednesday morning following record floods that reshaped the park’s rivers and canyons

  • Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors

    The U.S. nuclear industry is generating less electricity as reactors retire, but now plant operators are hoping to nearly double their output over the next three decades, according to the industry's trade association. The massive scaling-up envisioned by the utilities hangs on the functionality of a new type of nuclear reactor that’s far smaller than traditional reactors. Utilities that are members of the Nuclear Energy Institute project they could add 90 gigawatts of nuclear power, combined, to the U.S. grid, with the bulk of that coming online by 2050, according to the association.

  • Google exec to UN: Ukraine 'a crystal ball' for info warfare

    A Google executive warned the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that cyberattacks, disinformation and other forms of information warfare being waged in Ukraine are a “crystal ball" for future problems elsewhere. “States must find a way to turn the volume down and settle on some kind of deterrence doctrine for the cyber domain,” Jared Cohen said at a council meeting on hate speech, incitement and atrocities in Ukraine.

  • The 10 ‘most American-made’ cars and SUVs may surprise you

    Tesla, only recently supplying data, earns the No. 1 spot for back-to-back years in the Cars.com American-Made Index --- this year, it's the Model Y.

  • The Daily Sweat: With co-favorites both out, SEC teams take over College World Series

    The SEC has taken over the College World Series.

  • Why do fuel stations have different prices for gas? We found out for you

    Gas prices can vary slightly depending on the station you visit. Here’s why.

  • 'The impossible': Ukraine's secret, deadly rescue missions

    As was his habit before each flight, the veteran Ukrainian army pilot ran a hand along the fuselage of his Mi-8 helicopter, caressing the heavy transporter’s metal skin to bring luck to him and his crew. Ukrainian troops were pinned down, their supplies running low, their dead and injured stacking up. The 51-year-old pilot — identified only by his first name, Oleksandr — flew just the one mission to Mariupol, and he considered it the most difficult flight of his 30-year-career.

  • Two Actors From Netflix’s “The Chosen One” Were Killed And Six Others Were Injured In Mexico

    The crash raised questions about working conditions faced by actors and crew members on the production.View Entire Post ›

  • Thoughts from a parade: 49ers proximity to Super Bowl underscores difficulty of winning one

    Attending the Warriors championship parade made it hard for @KyleAMadson not to wonder how close the #49ers are to hosting one of their own.

  • Oil turbulence could last five years, ExxonMobil boss warns

    Consumers must be prepared to endure up to five years of turbulent oil markets, the head of ExxonMobil said Tuesday, citing under-investment and the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Gas prices are headed to $6 by Labor Day — here are the main reasons for that

    President Biden’s recent letter to refiners to complain of high gasoline prices is the only positive action he can take on behalf of consumers. Here’s why: shrinking U.S. refining capacity even as oil (CL) output recovers from COVID-19 pandemic lows, and a well-known shift in European demand away from Russia has cut into U.S. stockpiles more deeply than many realize. The first big policy shift occurred in 1973 — the year Biden joined the Senate — when President Nixon removed President Eisenhower’s oil import quota to fight inflation.