Exclusive-Mexico's Pemex, 'punished' by markets, weighs how to pay heavy debt

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mexican state oil company Pemex is pictured at its headquarters in Mexico City
1
Ana Isabel Martinez
·4 min read

By Ana Isabel Martinez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's heavily-indebted state oil company Pemex will seek to avoid pricy capital markets even as it faces billions in maturing debts this year and next, its chief executive told Reuters, saying Pemex had been "punished" by ratings agencies despite measurable improvements in its operational numbers.

With its financial debt totaling nearly $108 billion at the close of last year, Pemex must pay down some $8.2 billion expiring this year and another $9 billion more in 2024 in both bonds and long-term bank loans.

When other liabilities - such as revolving credit lines and interest - are included, Pemex is facing repayments of $24 billion this year, putting the company in a challenging refinancing position.

"We are exploring all (the options)," the company's CEO Octavio Romero said in an interview on Tuesday afternoon at his office in Mexico City, adding that they had not ruled out the possibility of offering potential lenders guarantees backed by crude oil.

Romero's boss, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has long favored stronger state control over the energy sector, repeatedly pledging to "save" the Mexican oil giant at all costs.

Asked whether Pemex would avoid returning to debt markets after an especially expensive bond issuance in January, he responded: "Yes, yes, we are going to try to find the best, cheapest mechanism."

Romero said he hopes Pemex will not have to ask for more help from state coffers - but he did not rule it out.

"That is the great benefit of two very important government entities working hand-in-hand," he said, referring to the finance ministry and Pemex, Mexico's biggest company and largest contributer to state revenues.

Romero hit back at credit rating agencies that have "punished" Pemex by declaring its bonds speculative grade, or junk, which made its borrowing more expensive. He said the agencies were ignoring progress made by current management on boosting production, lowering debt and keeping reserves stable.

In 2020, Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service became the first two major ratings agencies to strip Pemex of its investment grade status, with the latter pushing it deeper into speculative grade last year.

Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings all declined immediate comment.

Though Pemex has shaved off some of its debt under new management amid high oil prices, it made a meager profit of about $1.2 billion last year, despite the oil boom boosting its income by 60% to $123 billion. Much of it was eaten up by high costs including the purchase of petroleum products for resale, financial costs, taxes and fees.

CLIPPED OIL AMBITIONS

After years of often massive losses, Pemex's recent uptick in profitability came as private oil majors such as U.S.-based Chevron Corp and France's TotalEnergies raked in record gains.

At the end of January, Pemex issued 10-year bonds worth $2 billion at a 10.375% interest rate on the market to refinance some debt.

In doing so, it avoided tapping the government lifeline again, which has provided the company with some $45 billion between capital injections and tax benefits over the last four years.

Pemex now forecasts that by early 2024 it will boost crude and condensate output to 2.0 million barrels per day (bpd), from 1.69 million bpd in 2022.

That production target significantly scales back Lopez Obrador's initial oil ambitions, when in late 2018 at the start of his administration he promised to grow Pemex production to 2.6 million bpd.

Romero, a long-time Lopez Obrador confidant who had no prior oil industry experience prior to taking the helm at Pemex, said the goal will be reached with the 37 oil fields developed since 2019.

Those projects have contributed some 507,000 bpd while partly offseting the natural decline of the company's biggest, aging fields.

"The increase that we've already had ... is due to the fact that we already have a large part of the infrastructure completed," he said.

The Pemex chief said he also sees the company making a profit this year with an expectation that Mexican crude averages at least $70 a barrel.

Pumping more, he said, "will comfortably allow us to meet our country's demand for crude oil and fuels."

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by David Alire Garcia, Isabel Woodford and Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Impossible to believe' : D.C. Regulators downgrading Meta's importance, says analyst

    In Washington, Meta (META) just isn't what it used to be. Needham & Co. Senior Media & Internet Analyst Laura Martin joins Yahoo! Finance Live to discuss her findings after a visit with regulators and lawmakers in the nation's capital. Two experts on the ground told her Meta is "increasingly... not important," now that the tech giant's market capitalization has been halved to just under $500 billion. After falling from a once sky high $1 trillion market cap, regulators no longer consider it a threat. Martin says their rational "makes absolutely no sense from any kind of economics point of view," although she added, "I guess they have their own frameworks." In a fresh note published this morning, Needham issued an "underperform" rating for the tech giant, citing concerns that the platform doesn't control content creators who are increasingly migrating to TikTok and Youtube. However, a government Tiktok ban could be a big win for Meta, along with Alphabet (GOOGL) and Snap (SNAP). All this as Meta gears up for another round of layoffs. Key video moments::05 Regulators less interested after Meta's market cap halved :23 Makes "no sense" from an economic POV Find our full conversation with Laura Martin here.

  • 2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead; 2 others recovering in Texas hospital

    Two of the four Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico were found dead on Tuesday, while the other two are back in the U.S. Omar Villafranca reports.

  • 'Get him open': Suns backup big Jock Landale screening, finishing feeds from Kevin Durant

    Jock Landale has developed early chemistry with Kevin Durant, who has played three games the with the Phoenix Suns that have all ended with wins.

  • Germany could ban China's Huawei, ZTE from parts of 5G networks -source

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany is considering banning certain components from Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE in its telecoms networks, a government source said, in a potentially significant move to address security concerns. An interior ministry spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed that the German government was carrying out a general review of telecoms tech suppliers, but said that this was not directed at specific manufacturers. The German government, which is in the midst of a broader re-evaluation of its relationship with top trade partner China, has been wary of expressly singling out Huawei, even while pursuing legislation enabling it to crack down on the firm.

  • Bindi Irwin Reveals She Has Endometriosis After 10 Years of 'Indescribable' Pain: 'On the Road to Recovery'

    "I knew I couldn't live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain," the Crikey! It's The Irwins star said after undergoing surgery for her endometriosis

  • Mexican Scouts use flower display to promote recycling

    STORY: Scouts from all over the country gathered in the capital to commemorate 96 years of the Scout Association in Mexico.After the giant flower was assembled, the youths ran towards the cans stamping them so they could be recycled.The money raised by the Scouts through this action will be donated to government orphanages and to victims of the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, said the head of the organization in Mexico Pedro Diaz Maya.

  • South African Opera Singer Pretty Yende Says She's 'Honored' to Perform at King Charles' Coronation

    While performers for the Coronation Concert have not been announced, the music for the crowning ceremony has been shared by Buckingham Palace

  • Upscale Basque restaurant from Mexico City opens its first U.S. location in Miami

    Another fine dining spot in Miami.

  • Bengals win in big Todd McShay’s latest mock draft

    A big move for the Bengals in a new mock draft.

  • Proposed US bipartisan bill could lead to TikTok ban

    A group of U.S. senators unveiled new bipartisan legislation that would give the administration new powers when it comes to restricting or even banning foreign-based technologies. In particular, the bill could be used to ban TikTok in the U.S. if the administration considers that it causes national security threats. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) and Senator John Thune (R-SD) are leading the charge with support from 10 other senators.

  • Brazil airline Gol's shares soar after unexpected Q4 net profit

    Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA on Wednesday reported an unexpected fourth quarter net profit, reversing a multi-billion-real loss seen a year earlier on the back of higher yields and positive tourism demand. Gol, which said the results were preliminary as some auditing work was still left to be done, posted a net income of 230.9 million reais ($44.48 million) in the period, up from a 2.8 billion-real loss in the previous year. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast a net loss of 484.75 million reais.

  • Katy Perry Jokes About Bebe Rexha Getting Slimed at Kids’ Choice Awards: ‘They Were Kind to You Sis’

    The American Idol judge was memorably, powerfully slimed during her Teenage Dream era.

  • 6 Foods to Order at the Armenian Bakery

    I think about this Anthony Bourdain video a lot, when he was asked (by Insider Tech, randomly) a very open-ended question: What should people eat when visiting New York City? Like most of Bourdain’s interviews, the man just refuses to phone it in. Instead, he gives a thoughtful, eloquent answer that illuminates what’s so special about traveling and eating.

  • Hershey launches vegan Reese's Cups, almond bars

    The Hershey Company is launching Reese's Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt.

  • A Popular Trader Joe's Salad Just Got Recalled—Here's What to Know

    Check your refrigerator for this ready-to-eat salad.

  • Patriots land home-run threat WR in Todd McShay’s latest mock draft

    Todd McShay has the Patriots grabbing a true No. 1 receiver in his latest mock draft.

  • With 2 Americans dead in Matamoros, a cartel-scarred Mexican border town wonders what's next

    Brazen Mexican cartel attack on Americans may have been a case of mistaken identity. But federal investigators are still looking for gunmen, motive.

  • Celtics must rekindle defensive brilliance that led last year's NBA Finals run

    Don't blame the 3-pointers for Boston's most recent funk. If the Celtics want to repeat their playoff success of last season, they have to become a better and more consistent defensive team, writes Chris Forsberg.

  • Macron backs enshrining right to abortion in French constitution

    French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he backed including the right to abortion in the constitution, a move he said would send a signal of solidarity to women around the world. Macron made the announcement on International Women's Day at a ceremony to honour Tunisian-born French feminist and lawyer Gisele Halimi, who died in 2020 aged 93. "I hope the strength of this message helps us change our constitution and enshrine in it the freedom of women to seek an abortion ... so that nothing can hinder nor unravel what will be irreversible," Macron said.

  • Dark energy could lead to a second (and third, and fourth) Big Bang, new research suggests

    Scientists have proposed a way that the universe could stop expanding, ending in a 'Big Crunch' that resets space and time as we know it.