EXCLUSIVE-Mexico's Pemex seeks control of U.S. oil firm's billion-barrel find

By David Alire Garcia

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - When U.S. oil firm Talos Energy found nearly a billion barrels off Mexico's southern Gulf coast two years ago, it marked the first discovery by a foreign firm since the oil industry was nationalized eight decades earlier.

Now Mexico's state-run oil firm Pemex wants to take over the lucrative project, according to two former Mexican energy officials and two company executives with knowledge of internal Pemex discussions.

The Pemex push to run drilling in the oilfield comes amid the ongoing drive by leftist President Andres Lopez Obrador to return more control of Mexico's energy sector to its state oil firm. His predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto, ended Pemex's monopoly and started auctioning off oilfields to private companies in 2015.

Talos was the first to find oil, in a shallow-water field it named Zama after the Maya word for dawn. Wresting control of the project from the company now would strike a symbolic blow to Mexico's biggest economic policy change in decades and could further chill investment by the world's top energy firms, oil executives and industry experts told Reuters.

Pemex has a potential claim to control over Zama because it has drilling rights to an adjacent field. The oil deposit likely extends into Pemex territory – although the firm has yet to prove that by drilling. The two companies began talks last year about a merged project and will later negotiate how to split revenues and who gets operational control. If the talks deadlock, Lopez Obrador's Energy Ministry would settle disputes and appoint one company to oversee drilling.

"If Pemex does end up operating it, that would not send a good signal to private investors," said one executive from an oil major with several offshore projects in Mexico.

Neither Pemex nor the Energy Ministry responded to requests for comment. Lopez Obrador's office did not respond to written questions.

The liberalization of Mexico's energy sector has stalled since Lopez Obrador took office in December. The president last week heaped new criticism on his predecessor's energy policy, calling it a "giveaway" of public resources to corporations.

Under Pena Nieto, from 2015 to 2018, Royal Dutch Shell , ExxonMobil and BP snapped up drilling rights at auctions. At the time, executives lauded Mexico for competitive investment terms that made drilling there as attractive as Brazil's prolific deepwater acreage or the booming shale fields of Texas.

While Lopez Obrador's government vows to respect existing contracts, it has indefinitely suspended further auctions and is instead offering private oilfield services firms more restrictive partnerships that give Pemex more control. The shift has made Mexico less attractive to oil firms as Brazil prepares another huge auction later this year and Guyana recently announced a series of offshore discoveries.

"The door is closed on newcomers in Mexico right now while it's wide open in places like Brazil and Guyana," said George Baker, the Houston-based publisher of Mexico Energy Intelligence.

Some firms are already packing up, including some of the original stakeholders with Talos in Zama. Sierra Oil & Gas sold its 40% stake in Zama, along with the rest of its assets - all of them in Mexico - to the company now known as Wintershall DEA. Premier Oil said last month that its 25% stake was for sale.

Premier said in a statement that it continues to see a "significant opportunity" in Mexico and that it remains committed to developing three other energy projects in the country.

Wintershall DEA, which absorbed Sierra, in a statement expressed confidence the government understood how "critical" it was to be fair in the negotiations over Zama.

The company added it had a long-term commitment to Mexico and was eager to participate in any future oil auctions.

One of the two industry sources who told Reuters of Pemex's plans for Zama said Sierra sold in part because Lopez Obrador's energy policies cast a "dark cloud" over the sector that made it hard to raise capital.





BATTLE FOR CONTROL

Energy Minister Rocio Nahle, who also serves as the chairwoman of the Pemex board, hinted in a news conference with Lopez Obrador last month that the government might steer the project to Pemex.