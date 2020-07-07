Exclusive: Moderna spars with U.S. scientists over COVID-19 vaccine trials

By Marisa Taylor and Robin Respaut

(Reuters) - As the United States accelerates the search for a coronavirus vaccine, tensions have erupted between government scientists and Moderna Inc, one of the leading developers, Reuters has learned.

The federal government is supporting Moderna’s vaccine project with nearly half a billion dollars and has chosen it as one of the first to enter large-scale human trials.

But the company - which has never produced an approved vaccine or run a large trial - has squabbled with government scientists over the process, delayed delivering trial protocols and resisted experts’ advice on how to run the study, according to three sources familiar with the vaccine project. The sources said those tensions, which have not been previously reported, have contributed to a delay of more than two weeks in launching the trial of the Moderna’s vaccine candidate, now expected in late July.

Moderna “could be on schedule if they were more cooperative,” one of the sources told Reuters.

Some of the disagreements have stoked concerns over the young biotech firm’s relative inexperience and what the sources described as its lack of staff and expertise to oversee the most critical phase of human trials. The U.S. government is not facing similar problems with established drugmakers, such as AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson, working on other leading vaccine candidates, the sources said.

Moderna and other vaccine developers are working with the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with networks of immunologists and other vaccine experts tasked by the NIH to help oversee trial design.

Moderna denied any missteps on its part but acknowledged “differences of opinion” with experts involved in the unprecedented effort to deliver on the Trump administration’s pledge to find a vaccine within months. It typically takes about a decade to develop a vaccine - and many efforts fail to produce one at all. Moderna said it has an experienced team that includes people who have run multiple large-scale trials.

“It has not been smooth or easy,” said Moderna spokesman Ray Jordan. “No one has ever done anything like this before - not Moderna, not the NIH, and not any of the other companies.”

In one disagreement, Moderna executives resisted experts’ insistence on close monitoring of trial participants who might contract COVID-19 for changes in oxygen levels that could signal dangerous complications. While other drugmakers complied, Moderna questioned the recommendation as a “hassle” that slowed development, one of the sources told Reuters. Jordan said the company preferred to defer all decisions about monitoring to patients’ physicians but that the company ultimately agreed to some monitoring.

Despite a bumpy process, Moderna remains ahead of other firms in the race for a vaccine, according to statements from the government and the companies. The firm, founded a decade ago, has outpaced much larger companies despite the steeper challenges Moderna faces in scaling up staff and capacity to create a vaccine at breakneck speed. AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are also steaming toward their own large-scale trials, but they are behind Moderna in the United States.

Stephen Thomas, a vaccine developer who is chief of infectious diseases at SUNY Upstate Medical University, said vaccine development can spark such disagreements even without the pressures of an out-of-control pandemic.

“Those tensions, in and of themselves, don't indicate that Moderna is incapable of doing it,” Thomas said.

In a statement to Reuters, the U.S. Health and Human Services Department (HHS) said the government’s collaboration with Moderna, as with all organizations in the project, has been “extremely cooperative.” The agency said Moderna’s vaccine candidate is the most advanced and has shown excellent performance in early trials.

HHS declined to respond to further questions. NIH and the FDA declined to comment.





‘WARP SPEED’

The Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” vaccine program is run by HHS in partnership with other agencies. It is led by Moncef Slaoui, a former GlaxoSmithKline executive who more recently served on Moderna’s board of directors. He stepped down in May to run the government’s COVID-19 vaccine project.