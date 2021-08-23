Exclusive: More than 3,300 U.S. citizens evacuated from Afghanistan

As of Saturday morning, a total of 3,376 U.S. citizens had been airlifted out of Kabul, according to a government document obtained by Yahoo News.

The number, which was part of a government update sent Sunday to the White House and marked “For official use only,” offers a more detailed picture than has been made public of how many Americans have managed to leave Afghanistan since the U.S. military began evacuating people from the airport in Kabul on Aug. 14.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor, Joint Staff Operations, speaks about the situation in Afghanistan during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

U.S. officials have been vague about the exact number of Americans who’ve been evacuated from Afghanistan so far, and how many more likely remain in the country.

“We think that, overall, we’ve been able to evacuate several thousand Americans,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said at a press briefing on Monday, in response to multiple questions from reporters. Asked to explain why he could not provide a more specific estimate, Kirby said only that “the number is very fluid and it changes by the hour.”

Evacuees from Afghanistan sit inside a military aircraft during an evacuation from Kabul, in this photo taken on August 19, 2021 at undisclosed location and released on August 20, 2021. ( Staff Sgt. Brandon Cribelar/U.S. Marine Corps/Handout via Reuters)

In addition to U.S. citizens and green card holders, passengers on board evacuation flights also include Afghan translators and others who worked with the U.S.-led military coalition over the last 20 years, and other at-risk Afghans.

Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor told reporters Monday that another 16,000 passengers had flown out of Kabul over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people the U.S. has evacuated from Afghanistan since Aug. 14 to approximately 37,000.

“Our mission remains focused on ensuring a steady flow of evacuees out of Kabul,” Taylor said.

Additional reporting by Jana Winter.

