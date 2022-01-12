Exclusive-Morgan Stanley to award bonus rises of over 20% on Thursday to top performers -sources

The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in New York
Scott Murdoch, Kane Wu and Matt Scuffham
·2 min read

By Scott Murdoch, Kane Wu and Matt Scuffham

SYDNEY/HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley will raise its annual bonus for top-performing staff on Thursday by more than 20%, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, with a dealmaking boom set to usher in bumper payouts by banks this year.

Bankers in equity underwriting and M&A advisory businesses are expected to receive some of the highest increases at the Wall Street firm due to the strong performances of those divisions over the past year, said two of the sources.

Investment banks globally adjust their bonus pools according to business momentum. Higher bonuses help them to retain talent in a cut-throat competitive business environment.

Staff at Morgan Stanley will be informed of their bonus payouts on Thursday, kicking off the busy and much-awaited annual bonus season, and then receive the cash in early February, the two sources said.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

Staff within M&A and equity capital market (ECM) divisions are anticipating bonuses up at least 15% on the previous year and, in some cases, up 20% or more, two separate sources within those businesses said.

Other businesses that have "just" performed will likely see flat or single-digit increases in their bonus pool, said one of the sources.

Top performers in M&A advisory and equities divisions will reap the rewards when the bank holds its 'communications day' on Thursday, where staff are informed about 2021 bonuses and promotions, the first two sources said.

The bonus payouts at Morgan Stanley are, however, likely to be lower than those at Bank of America Corp, which, according to a Bloomberg News report last week, is planning to increase the bonus pool for investment bankers by more than 40%.

Sales and trading operations at Bank of America could see a rise of more than 30% in bonuses on average, according to the report.

LEAGUE TABLES

Morgan Stanley's equity underwriting business has been one of its brightest spots over the past year.

Revenues at the division have surged on the back of bumper stock market listings and due to companies taking advantage of heightened market liquidity by issuing new shares.

Morgan Stanley ranks third in the global investment banking league table for fees, having earned $9.1 billion, up 28% in 2021 compared to the prior year, according to Refinitiv data.

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs topped the table, the data showed.

M&A advisory revenues have benefitted from global merger & acquisitions activity shattering all-time records during 2021.

Morgan Stanley topped Asia Pacific's M&A league table for announced deals and was No.3 globally, Refinitiv data showed.

In Asia Pacific, including Japan, the bank was third in the ECM league table, behind CITIC and Goldman, according to the data.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch, Kane Wu and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Car bomb in Somali capital kills eight - ambulance services director

    MOGADISHU (Reuters) -A car bomb exploded on a road leading to the airport in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, killing at least eight people, the head of the city's ambulance services said. Mogadishu resident Mohamed Osman said the shock of the blast hit the walls and roof of a mosque he was praying in nearby. Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of Aamin Ambulance service, put the death toll at eight.

  • As pandemic brings 'alarming increase' in domestic violence, New Hanover agencies scramble to help

    At the end of 2021, Wilmington saw two domestic violence instances result in apparent murder-suicides.

  • Attorney pays tribute to longtime Central Jersey municipal court judge

    William Kelleher Jr. recently retired as the presiding municipal court judge in the Somerset, Hunterdon and Warren Vicinage.

  • Hong Kong regulator canvasses views on rules for crypto assets

    Hong Kong's de facto central bank invited comment on Wednesday about ways to regulate crypto assets and stablecoins, with the aim of adopting a regulatory framework by 2024 in which the policy spectrum could range from no action to a blanket ban. The rapid growth of cryptocurrencies and, in particular, stablecoins, or digital assets pegged to traditional currencies, has drawn attention from regulators worldwide, who fear they could put the financial system at risk if not monitored. The global market value of crypto assets stands at about $2.2 trillion, pointing to their growing inter-connectedness with the mainstream financial system, said Eddie Yue, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).

  • Triton’s Clinigen Bid Wins Support From Proxy Advisory Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Clinigen Group Plc’s plan to sell itself to Triton Investment Management has won support from two prominent shareholder advisory firms, despite concerns among large holders including activist Elliott Investment Management that the terms undervalue the pharmaceutical company.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Per

  • Former Tallahassee ethics officer signs deferred prosecution agreement in stalking case

    Julie Meadows-Keefe, the former Tallahassee ethics officer arrested on stalking charges, received a trial alternative from the State Attorney’s Office.

  • French Alps murders: Arrest in unsolved shooting of British family

    French police have detained for questioning a man in connection with the Alps murders in which a British man, his wife and mother-in-law were killed in a forest car park.

  • Asbury Park police lieutenant says Monmouth prosecutor's office helped cover up complaint

    Asbury Park police Lieutenant Kamil Warraich accuses the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office of covering up an investigation into police misconduct.

  • Former U.S. Senator Harry Reid to lie in state in Capitol

    The body of former U.S. Senator Harry Reid will lie in state in the rotunda of the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, as lawmakers pay tribute to the Democratic majority leader who died on Dec. 28. The Nevada statesman, who was 82 when he died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, was known as an influential and pugnacious fighter during an era of deepening partisanship in Washington. Reid helped secure congressional passage of former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law in 2010 over sharp opposition from Republicans, and the former president said in his eulogy at Reid's funeral last week in Las Vegas that he could not have asked for a better friend.

  • Analysis-Crypto companies bet new mayor will make New York digital asset hub

    With U.S. cities such as Miami and Austin trying to court digital asset companies, John Wu was unsure whether to make New York City the permanent home of his cryptocurrency and blockchain start-up Ava Labs - until Eric Adams was elected mayor in November. Wu said the election of Adams, a bitcoin-enthusiast who has pledged to turn the Big Apple into a crypto hub, played "a big part" in his decision to set-up a permanent office in New York City in November. "Knowing that we have an administration that's friendly, especially in the New York City area, is going to be very helpful," said Wu, president of the company.

  • Argentina protests Iranian suspect at Nicaragua event

    The presence of a senior Iranian official at the investiture of Nicaragua’s president has angered Argentina, which alleges the official was involved in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people. Rezaei, a former leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, is wanted by Argentina on an Interpol “Red Notice” because of the attack.

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Rivian Screwed Up. Here's How It Can Do Better.

    As I write this, it's only Tuesday morning -- but electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is already having a tough week. Rivian investors woke up Tuesday to two unhappy (and maybe related) bits of news. First, did you know that the company's chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left in December?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Despite the lofty market, I recently bought more shares of this food maker. It is, literally, the only stock that I've been willing to buy.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Stimulus Update: $5,000 in Stimulus Money Can Soon Be Claimed by These Americans

    Under the current law, many Americans will unfortunately not receive any coronavirus stimulus money in 2022. Lawmakers have shown no recent interest in providing a fourth stimulus check. The group of people who can claim $5,000 in stimulus money in 2022 includes individuals who added a new child to their family in 2021.

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is