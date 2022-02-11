Exclusive-Myanmar army defector recounts heavy losses inflicted by Chin rebels

Devjyot Ghoshal and Wa Lone
·8 min read

By Devjyot Ghoshal and Wa Lone

(Reuters) - A Myanmar army officer who defected and fled the country has detailed battlefield losses to rebels in the southern part of Chin state, with at least 50 soldiers killed and 200 badly wounded in 2021 by opposition fighters with homemade weapons.

Kaung Thu Win, a captain who defected in December, offered a rare first-hand account of intensified fighting in Chin, in Myanmar's northwest, where the military junta has faced some of the fiercest armed resistance since it seized power a year ago.

He said he switched sides after hearing reports by colleagues of military abuses during clashes last year.

Speaking in northeastern India where he and his family have fled, the 32-year-old showed Reuters his national and military identity cards and detailed 12 incidents between May and December in which soldiers were killed or wounded by rebels.

He also showed Reuters some 30 classified army documents he said backed up his version of recent events in southern Chin state, where civilians opposed to the coup have taken up arms and are working with an established ethnic insurgent group.

He based his estimate of military casualties on that information.

The documents, stored on his mobile device, add new details of a major clash near the town of Mindat that have not previously been reported. They provide further evidence of a growing popular rebellion against Myanmar's military rulers that has spread across the country.

Four other Myanmar defectors who reviewed some of the documents said they mirrored others they had seen in terms of language, format and descriptions of combat.

Myanmar's military, known as the Tatmadaw, has acknowledged battlefield losses, but it has not provided details.

The Tatmadaw did not respond to requests for comment on events in Chin, the account given by Kaung Thu Win or the documents he produced. The military has previously described armed groups opposed to the junta as "terrorists".

The Indian home ministry did not reply to a request for comment on Myanmar defectors seeking refuge across the border with Chin.

Groups of fighters began forming in Chin state in the weeks after the Feb. 1 coup, but the Tatmadaw felt the full force of the rebellion after a convoy of seven vehicles was ambushed near the town of Mindat on May 14, according to Kaung Thu Win.

In the Mindat attack, one of the biggest clashes reported so far, hundreds of rebel fighters attacked the convoy around dawn, firing at troops from hillside positions, leaving five soldiers dead and 37 personnel unaccounted for, according to one of the documents.

"We were attacked by an estimated 1,000 insurgents," read an internal field report on the fighting. "Six army trucks were burned down, and many weapons were lost."

CASUALTIES MOUNT

In addition to details about the Mindat attack, the documents shown by the former captain include maps of military facilities in southern Chin state, information about army supplies and battlefield reports of skirmishes with rebels.

The fighting in the southern areas of Chin, involving hastily formed Chinland Defence Force (CDF) guerrilla groups, has been fierce.

Kaung Thu Win said at least 20 Myanmar soldiers were killed in the May 14 ambush.

"It was only after the May 14 incident that the Tatmadaw started taking the CDF seriously," he told Reuters in an interview. "It was a meeting of ... hunting guns (used by the CDF) and modern weapons."

The military did not respond when asked whether this ambush represented a turning point.

The captain said his position as liaison officer meant that military documents, including those detailing supplies and convoys, were provided to him by staff at the regional headquarters that oversaw his frontline outpost in Chin.

He said he also had access to accounts of the Mindat ambush because he was part of the military investigation into the incident.

The ex-officer did not know the outcome of the probe, but said Major Yan Naung Htoo, who was involved in the battle, was put under house arrest in Monywa around September.

Reuters has been unable to reach the officer. The military did not comment when asked about his situation or a broader probe.

A Jan. 10 statement from a CDF group in Kalay said Kaung Thu Win had handed them guns and ammunition. The group said they had led the captain and his wife to a safe area and paid him for the arms. His wife had just given birth to their first child.

A spokesman for the Kalay defence force, CDF KKG, said they paid the captain around 6 million kyat ($3,300). That was below the estimated value of 9 million for the weapons and ammunition, but the group could not afford the full amount, the spokesman added.

He said defectors were under no obligation to the defence group, but they ask them about Tatmadaw operations before moving them to safety.

The captain confirmed he had been paid by the CDF KKG in return for the weapons, but declined to say how much.

'ARMED INSURRECTION'

The Myanmar military continued to suffer steady casualties throughout 2021, as guerrilla outfits across the state gained strength, according to Kaung Thu Win.

His account of the May clash underlines the scale of resistance to Myanmar's military. Some analysts now call the conflict a civil war.

The military calls the rebellion an "armed insurrection", and military ruler Min Aung Hlaing said there were more than 9,000 "terrorist attacks" last year. The junta said in January it had "largely restored national stability" by the second half of 2021.

Soldiers whose bodies are not immediately found following a battle are often classified as unaccounted for, Kaung Thu Win said, explaining the difference in fatalities listed in the report of the Mindat ambush - five - and his estimate of 20.

A CDF statement on Jan. 26 put the death toll among troops at 1,029 across the whole of Chin between April and December 2021. During that period, CDF groups sustained 58 fatalities, alongside 27 civilian deaths, the statement added.

Opposition groups say more than 1,000 soldiers have swapped sides in recent months.

The Tatmadaw declined to comment when asked about the figures from the captain and resistance groups.

'LOVED MY JOB'

The youngest of three children born to civil servants in Myanmar's Yangon region, Kaung Thu Win said he entered the prestigious Defence Services Academy in 2006. Reuters could not reach the academy for comment.

Three years later, he graduated from the military university and joined Light Infantry Battalion 216, which was deployed to Myanmar's Karen and Shan states to fight ethnic armed groups battling for greater autonomy.

During some operations in Shan, he said he saw civilian properties destroyed, but deemed such incidents the inevitable consequence of armed conflict.

"I was proud of my work and I still loved my job," he said.

In 2016, Kaung Thu Win said he was sent to a command post in Chin state's Matupi town. He said he was posted as its liaison officer at a regional command centre in Monywa when the military staged the coup last February.

He recalled seeing Tatmadaw helicopters flying in wounded troops from the front for treatment at Monywa base, he added.

In October, the military began sending reinforcements into southern Chin state, taking the total number of troops in the area to some 1,200, up from 800 previously, Kaung Thu Win said. CDF fighters have also said troop numbers have increased.

Around the same time, the captain also began hearing of Tatmadaw troops torching villages along the routes their convoys would take, sending civilian populations fleeing into forested areas for safety.

"I received first-hand information (from colleagues)," he said, "I decided to defect because, after the coup, I've seen so many stories and events where the lives and possessions of citizens were targeted intentionally by the Tatmadaw."

Late last year, the United Nations, human rights groups and foreign governments raised concerns over the Myanmar military's heavy-handed response to uprisings in Chin state.

Some rights groups warned it mirrored the Tatmadaw's brutal clamp down on Rohingya Muslims in neighbouring Rakhine state in 2017, which led to the exodus of some 730,000 people.

The military has said it was waging a legitimate campaign in Rakhine against insurgents who attacked police posts.

With Kaung Thu Win's wife still pregnant with their first child, he said the couple decided to wait before trying to leave the country.

On Dec. 22, a day after he abruptly cut communications with his colleagues, Kaung Thu Win, his wife and their infant left Monywa on a bus and travelled to the border of Chin state where they contacted rebels, who guided them to a safe house.

"I am satisfied because I'm not one of those soldiers that people hate," the ex-officer said, cradling his infant. "I am now a normal citizen and I'm proud of it."

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal and Wa Lone; Additional reporting by Myanmar bureau; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Satellite images show new Russian military deployments near Ukraine

    Commercial satellite images published by a private U.S. company show new Russian military deployments at several locations near Ukraine, suggesting that Moscow's force buildup continues amid a flurry of diplomacy aimed at easing the crisis. Russia is holding joint military exercises in ex-Soviet Belarus as well as naval drills in the Black Sea, part of a surge of military activity near Ukraine that has fuelled fears of an impending invasion. Russia denies any plans to attack.

  • Russia starts joint military drills in Belarus

    Footage released by the Russian defence ministry on Thursday (February 10) showed tanks and missile launches being used in the drills and military jets in the air in the unidentified Belarus drill location.U.S. officials have warned that Russia may attack Ukraine after massing troops near its borders, and have accused Moscow of raising tensions further by holding joint military exercises in Belarus with what NATO says is Russia's biggest deployment to the country since the Cold War.Russia denies planning an attack, and says it has the right to move its troops as it sees fit across its own territory, and that of its allies with their agreement. It says its military exercises are defensive in nature.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that Russia was expected to have 30,000 troops in Belarus as well as Spetsnaz special operations forces, SU-35 fighter jets, S-400 air defence systems and nuclear-capable Iskander missiles.Mirroring the military exercises in Belarus, Ukraine launched its own war games on Thursday that, like Russia's Allied Resolve drills, will run until February 20.Britain has launched a diplomatic push with Boris Johnson visiting NATO and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss holding talks in Moscow.

  • Russian troops bolster deployments near Ukraine, new satellite images show

    Satellite images released Thursday show new military deployments in Crimea, Belarus, and western Russia near Ukraine.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Australian residents will need to receive booster shots to be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, although authorities said foreign travellers will continue to need only two shots to enter the country. A person's vaccination status will be considered "overdue" if they have not received a booster within six months of their second dose, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. China will fully support Hong Kong with its "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy, its office overseeing matters in the city said, as the territory is expected to hit a new record for daily infections on Friday.

  • How inflation and tangled supply lines are gripping economy

    Since the pandemic erupted two years ago, Forest Ramsey and his wife, Kelly, have held the line on prices at their gourmet chocolate shop in Louisville, Kentucky. In the past year, the costs of ingredients for their business, Art Eatables, have surged between 10% and 50%. “We’ve got to adjust this — we can’t afford to keep taking the hits anymore,” Forest Ramsey said.

  • Ukraine says Russian drills in Black Sea made shipping 'virtually impossible'

    Ukraine criticized Russian naval exercises near its southern coast on Thursday, saying the presence of warships were part of a "hybrid war" that had made navigation in the Black Sea and Azov Sea virtually impossible. In a statement by the foreign ministry, Ukraine said Russia's actions "show blatant disregard for the rules and principles of international law" and that Kyiv would work together with partner countries to prepare a response. "Such aggressive actions by the Russian Federation as part of its hybrid war against Ukraine are unacceptable," the statement said.

  • IOC president invokes ‘Olympic Truce’ as Russia’s ongoing threat to Ukraine territorial integrity looms over Winter Games

    BEIJING (AP) — “Observe your commitment to this Olympic Truce,” International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach beseeched the international community at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. As the Games unfold against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, even Bach himself had palpably distanced the IOC from the Olympic Truce in the runup to the opening ceremony. “We can only appeal: ‘Please respect your own commitment,’ ” he said at a Feb. 3 press conference where he labeled the U.N. resolution merely a “highly symbolic act.”

  • Israel's El Al Airlines says Dubai flights will be disrupted from Sunday

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines said on Thursday it would not be able to maintain a full flight schedule to Dubai from Sunday due to disagreements over security arrangements in Dubai. El Al and two local rivals called on the Israeli government to intervene. One option, they said in a letter made public, was to secure from Dubai authorities "an additional allocation of security tags, to an extent that will allow the Israeli companies to handle the entire planned flight schedule."

  • Sixers fans' reactions to Ben Simmons-James Harden trade are amazing

    As news rolled in of the Sixers' mega-deal sending Ben Simmons to the Nets for James Harden, Sixers fans from all over lost their collective minds. By Adam Hermann

  • The 'Simpsonville Slaughter,' a Kentucky Civil War massacre we tried to ignore | Opinion

    The massacre was mostly forgotten in historical accounts until 2008 when the Shelby County Historical Society investigated the Simpsonville Slaughter.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • In Moscow, Macron found a different, tougher Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin spent much of his marathon talks with France's Emmanuel Macron this week on the Ukraine crisis reciting grievances that date back to the end of the Cold War, two sources in the French leader's entourage said. In the first detailed read-out on Monday's meeting in Moscow from the French delegation, the sources said Macron had been struck by how different Putin was to the man he had met in his summer residence on the French Riviera three years ago. The French comments came as Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops near its borders with Ukraine, held military exercises https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/wrapup-1-russia-starts-belarus-military-drills-amid-new-diplomacy-ukraine-2022-02-10 in neighbouring Belarus and the Black Sea and Western leaders renewed their warnings of a major conflict.

  • Stormy Daniels Tears Into Her Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti With A Zinger About Naked Trump

    The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.

  • Biden says he rejects findings of Army report on Afghanistan

    President Biden on Thursday said he rejected the findings of an Army investigative report in which military officials reportedly criticized Biden administration officials for failing to grasp the situation in Afghanistan as U.S. forces withdrew. Asked about the report during an interview with NBC's Lester Holt on Thursday, Biden said that it didn't square with his impression of the administration's handling of the withdrawal. "No, that's not...

  • These are the 4 secretive US special-ops units that JSOC gives its toughest missions

    Joint Special Operations Command's four Tier 1 special mission units are the cream of the crop in the US special-operations community.

  • US fighter jets land in Poland

    U.S. F-15 fighter jets have arrived in Poland as America and its NATO allies seek to bolster defenses along the alliance's eastern flank ahead of a potential military conflict between Russia and Ukraine."US Air Force F-15 fighter jets landed in Łask to contribute to #NATOAirPolicingMission on the Eastern Flank of the Alliance," Poland's delegation to NATO said on Twitter.In a statement, U.S. European Command said the F-15s from the 48th Fighter...

  • GOP senator blocks Russia pro from joining Pentagon, drawing fiery rebuke

    A key Russia expert and two other defense experts are being blocked from joining the Pentagon by GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, as the Biden administration struggles to solve the deepening Russia-Ukraine crisis and deploys thousands of U.S. troops to bolster European allies.

  • Trump's former communications chief says he's 'terrified' of a forthcoming book by The New York Times' Maggie Haberman

    Trump closely followed Haberman's coverage of him, and she once told her colleagues that he will always "care enormously about what The Times writes."

  • Investigators find gaps in White House phone records from Jan. 6: report

    Investigators from the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol have found gaps in the White House phone records on the day of the insurrection, reports The New York Times.Investigators were unable to find the logs of calls by former President Trump during hours on that day when they know he was sometimes on the phone.There is no evidence that official logs were changed or deleted, the Times reports, and Trump often...

  • Lawrence O'Donnell Debunks 'Relentlessly Stupid' Marjorie Taylor Greene's New Jan. 6 Claim

    The extremist Republican's spin on the U.S. Capitol riot is "a classic display" that the GOP has become a cult, said the MSNBC anchor.