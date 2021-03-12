Exclusive: Myanmar's first satellite held by Japan on space station after coup

  • ISS photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking
  • An anti-coup demonstrator sprays a fire extinguisher as he runs away from a barricade during a protests in Yangon
1 / 2

Exclusive: Myanmar's first satellite held by Japan on space station after coup

ISS photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking
Tim Kelly
·3 min read

By Tim Kelly

TOKYO (Reuters) - Myanmar's first satellite is being held on board the International Space Station following the Myanmar coup, while Japan's space agency and a Japanese university decide what to do with it, two Japanese university officials said.

The $15 million satellite was built by Japan's Hokkaido University in a joint project with Myanmar's government-funded Myanmar Aerospace Engineering University (MAEU). It is the first of a set of two 50 kg microsatellites equipped with cameras designed to monitor agriculture and fisheries.

Human rights activists and some officials in Japan worry that those cameras could be used for military purposes by the junta that seized power in Myanmar on Feb. 1.

That has put the deployment on hold, as Hokkaido University holds discussions with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the two Hokkaido University officials said.

"We won't get involved in anything that has to do with the military. The satellite was not designed for that," one of the officials, a manager of the project, told Reuters, asking not to be identified.

"We are discussing what to do, but we don't know when it will be deployed. If it is halted, our hope is that the project could be restarted at some point."

The manager did not say when the satellite was meant to be deployed, or when a decision would have to be taken by JAXA either to go ahead or delay it.

The second Hokkaido University official said the contract with MAEU did not specify that the satellite cannot be used for military purposes. However, data from the spacecraft would be collected by the Japanese university and cannot be independently accessed by Myanmar officials, the second official said.

Since the coup, university officials had been unable to contact the rector of MAEU, Prof Kyi Thwin, the second official added.

Officials at JAXA could not be reached for comment. MAEU did not respond to calls seeking comment, nor did a spokesman for Myanmar's junta.

The satellite was launched by NASA on Feb 20 as a small part of a large and varied payload of supplies to the International Space Station 400 km (250 miles) above the earth. It has since been kept by JAXA inside Japan's Kibo experiment module. JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi is one of the seven crew members now on board the space station.

Japan has close ties to Myanmar and is one of its biggest aid donors. While condemning the violence, it has not taken as hard a stance against the coup as the United States and some other Western countries which have applied sanctions.

While the spacecraft has not been built to military specifications, Teppei Kasai, Asia programme officer for Human Rights Watch, said it would be easy for Myanmar's army rulers to appropriate the technology for military use.

"So the involved Japanese universities should suspend the project and urgently review it for potential human rights risks," Kasai said.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Peter Graff)

Recommended Stories

  • DHEC will move to a more equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution model next week

    DHEC’s current distribution model has favored populous urban counties with large hospitals while disadvantaging rural counties and counties that lack sprawling health care systems, according to an analysis of DHEC data.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to get some ‘cookie diplomacy’ after failing to realise Guam is American

    ‘We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America – not for what, China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam – whatever, wherever’

  • Fox News guest Candace Owens claims Meghan isn’t Black enough to be a victim of racism

    Conservative commentator refers to duchess as ‘typical leftist narcissist’ in latest attack to air on network

  • The US Army official account threw shade at Fox's Tucker Carlson for his 'ridiculous' comments against women in the military

    The US Army posted photos of women troops performing various roles accompanied by the "Soldier's Creed" in response to Carlson's rant.

  • Cole — and his dad — looking forward to return of fans

    Gerrit Cole is looking forward to having his father at Yankee Stadium on opening day to watch him pitch in person in pinstripes for the first time. Mark Cole grew up a Yankees fan in Syracuse, New York, but his son's first season after signing a $324 million, nine-year contract was played in empty ballparks because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. New York expects some seats will be allowed to be filled when it hosts Toronto for its April 1 opener.

  • Coupang surges to biggest U.S. IPO this year

    Coupang, South Korea's largest e-commerce company, made a huge splash on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday in the biggest U.S. IPO so far this year.The stock surged as much as 81 percent, instantly seeing a surge in its market value to around $109 billion.Founded in 2010 by Korean-American billionaire Bom Suk Kim, Coupang rose to prominence after launching its guaranteed same-day or next-day delivery service in South Korea.Its spectacular debut further bolsters the fortunes of Softbank's $100 billion Vision Fund,which owns a 35% stake in the company, helping it bounce back from an annual loss last March.Coupang's successful share offering comes as the U.S. IPO market is at its strongest in more than two decades,and investors flock to buy shares in tech companies that have profited during the global health crisis.Coupang's IPO surpasses the $2.15 billion raised by dating app Bumble earlier this year.Analysts in South Korea say the smashing response is thanks to its market-leader position in the country.According to Euromonitor, Coupang was the top South Korean e-commerce firm in 2020,and the 10th largest on Earth.

  • Eligible Charlotte, Mecklenburg residents can get the COVID vaccine at home. Here’s how.

    Mecklenburg County health officials announced the new initiative on Thursday.

  • Candace Owens says Duchess Meghan isn’t Black enough to experience racism. Here’s why she's wrong.

    Questioning Meghan Markle's Blackness based on her skin color as a way to downplay her experience with racial discrimination is deeply troubling.

  • A complete timeline of Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle's friendship

    Years before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Oprah Winfrey sat down for their bombshell interview, the TV host was a guest at the couple's wedding.

  • She bullied and insulted students for years; her Florida school let her keep teaching

    Despite years of troubling classroom conduct, a Florida middle school teacher eluded serious consequences for nearly a decade.

  • Fox News airs 'live Tucker reaction' shot during Biden's speech

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson is apparently pivoting to YouTube-style reaction videos. President Biden on Thursday evening delivered the first prime-time address of his presidency, discussing the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the major news networks covered the speech, but Fox News's approach was certainly unique. Biden was speaking during the hour that Tucker Carlson Tonight would normally air, and Fox through much of the address threw a "live Tucker reaction" box in the bottom corner of the screen, which just showed Carlson sitting there silently listening to it. Fox News has an inset box during Biden's address showing Tucker Carlson reacting to what Biden is saying in realtime labeled LIVE TUCKER REACTION pic.twitter.com/pzTOBFvwTU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2021 Presumably, the intention was partially to assure impatient Tucker Carlson Tonight fans that their regularly scheduled programming would begin soon, and the network even made use of a series of chyrons repeatedly hyping up Carlson's comments, as if he were about to deliver the official response to the State of the Union. "TUCKER RESPONDS TO BIDEN IN LESS THAN 3 MINUTES," said one chyron, while another promised, "BIDEN SPEECH NEARLY FINISHED; TUCKER WILL RESPOND," and still another oddly impatient one declared, "BIDEN SHOULD BE FINISHED; TUCKER IS ON ANY MINUTE." The reaction box quickly drew derision on Twitter, with CNN's Oliver Darcy also ripping into the network's chyrons, writing, "It goes without saying, this is not how an actual news network covers a presidential address." It remains to be seen whether Fox could make this a staple, but either way, superimposing the "live Tucker reaction" box onto various other things may be a meme just waiting to happen. More stories from theweek.comThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folderThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • Biden's $1.9T rescue signed, and now things get tougher

    Tough as it was for Democrats, passing President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package into law was the easy part. Now, they are hunkering down to push the next priorities in Biden’s agenda forward past what, so far, has been a wall of entrenched Republican opposition in the so-very-split Congress. Popular legislation to expand voting rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and develop the president’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck this spring and into summer.

  • Razzies: Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway nominated for 'worst acting'

    Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway are up for Razzies, the annual alternative to the Oscars.

  • Cyrus Vance, prosecutor investigating Trump, won't seek reelection

    Vance's most high-profile current case is a wide-ranging criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump

  • Public opinion of Harry and Meghan is the worst it’s ever been after Oprah interview

    Public opinion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has fallen to a record low, with attitudes towards Prince Harry more negative than positive for the first time. A new YouGov poll, released on Friday, revealed that following the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple has fallen very much out of favour with the British public. It showed that 45 per cent of Britons have a positive opinion of Prince Harry, while 48 per cent regard him negatively, giving a net score -3. This represents a drop of 15 points from March 2 and marks the first time attitudes have been more negative than positive towards the prince. Meghan’s scores have also fallen considerably. Only three in ten people said they had a positive opinion of her, while six in ten viewed her negatively. This gave her a net rating of -27, down from -14 a week ago. The couple’s interview left the Royal Family reeling, with aides locked in crisis talks for two days before the Queen released a statement expressing her sadness over their claims. She also issued a three-line-whip to prevent staff discussing the situation publicly. In the most damaging claim, Meghan, 39, told Ms Winfrey that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with the Duke of Sussex by a member of the family about how dark his skin might be. The Duchess also revealed she contemplated suicide but was rebuffed when she sought help from the the HR department as she “wasn’t staff”. The claims have prompted demands in Commonwealth nations to drop the Queen as their head of state.

  • Etherum is rising faster than Bitcoin – is it a good investment?

    Ethereum is well known in the cryptocurrency world but lacks the star status of Bitcoin among mainstream investors. It is second to Bitcoin in terms of market value, at £145bn compared with Bitcoin’s £750bn, but its price has risen even more quickly this year, up 145pc versus 97pc for Bitcoin. One Ethereum token now costs $1,770 (£1,270) not far off its all-time high of $2,000. But what exactly is it, will its price keep rising, and should investors buy some? What is it? Ethereum is a cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, which runs on its own "blockchain", an online ledger which tracks the transfer of information. It was created by Vitalik Buterin in 2013, a developer who was just 19 at the time. His vision was for a decentralised payment network, with its own cryptographic currency, that allows anonymous payments to be sent across the internet without the need for a bank or other third party. As the second-biggest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, Ethereum has inevitably drawn comparisons to it. Its rapid rise has also led to claims of a bubble. But advocates say Ethereum has several advantages over Bitcoin that make it more useful. The first is that Ethereum allows for "blocks", the records of cryptocurrency transactions, that can be created much more quickly than Bitcoin. While Bitcoin has been more widely adopted by online retailers and even some physical stores, Ethereum's fans believe its efficiency makes it better for transactions, rather than storing value. But the major advantage of Ethereum is that the technology allows for third party applications, not just the currency, to run on the network. Bitcoin's appeal lies in money that is not controlled by any one party and does not have to run through a central server, but Ethereum allows not just money, but all sorts of other things to run on the network. Storing files on a cloud storage service like Dropbox means the user is trusting Dropbox to take care of it, but on a decentralised storage network, they are placing their faith in fellow users who have an interest in maintaining it. A number of apps are being built on Ethereum, and the network is also being used by start-ups to raise money with initial coin offerings, which exchange Ethereum or other currencies for special "tokens" that grant access to a service.

  • Harry and Meghan on Oprah: Telegraph readers have their say

    It was an interview that sent shockwaves around the world as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of astonishing claims about the Royal family and life behind palace doors to Oprah Winfrey. From alleged racism to rifts, the ramifications and fallout from the bombshell revelations will be far-reaching. The commentators have had their say - now it's time for Telegraph readers. Join the conversation in the comments section. 'This was sadly very predictable' @Julie Tilke: "This was sadly, very predictable. I appreciate that this woman was embarking on a transition to a very different kind of life, we are talking about a mature woman of the world - not some sheltered innocent. "It is inconceivable that she was oblivious to both the benefits and constraints that would come from such a move. It is perhaps more likely that she thought she could pick and choose the attractive bits while ignoring the behavioural obligations." 'They had a right to speak up' @Linda Alexander: "I wholeheartedly believe Harry and Meghan’s version of events. It is sad that they had to tell their truth in the media, but I believe they had a right to speak up. "All this is unnecessary though and could be resolved responsively, with empathy." The Duchess of Sussex is doing herself no favours @Eileen McGlone: "I’m trying very hard to see both sides of this because to be honest I am not a particular fan of the monarchy despite growing up with a strong acceptance of it. "Their rituals between pecking orders beggars belief in this day and age so I personally felt a good deal of concern when I heard that an American actress would be marrying into such an arrangement. "I asked myself many times how on earth someone who had led such an independent life and lived in a country that had fought so heavily for their independence could even consider taking on her new role. "I am not surprised by what she has said, however, I am not sure that she is doing either herself or anyone else a favour with this interview."

  • Israel 'launching strikes on ships carrying Iranian oil'

    Israel has attacked a series of ships en route to Syria carrying Iranian oil, according to US media reports, in what appears to be a new front in the regional conflict. On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal said that since 2019, Israel has been targeting ships carrying Iranian oil and other cargo. At least a dozen ships were bombed, the newspaper added, citing US and regional officials. Although the strikes, some of which took place in the Red Sea, damaged the vessels and forced two to return to their ports, none were reportedly destroyed. In one incident, the newspaper said, Israeli operatives put limpet mines on an Iranian vessel carrying oil while it was anchored near Lebanon. While Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Iranian forces in Syria, it has not publicly confirmed whether it also conducts operations against the regime at sea. Israeli officials typically decline to comment on reports about its military activity abroad. It is not the first maritime dispute involving Israel and Iran in recent weeks. In February, a major oil spill from a suspected Iran-owned tanker coated the Israeli and Lebanese coast with more than a thousand tonnes of gloopy, black tar. Israel’s environment protection minister Gila Gamliel accused Iran of being responsible for the spill in what she described as “environmental terrorism,” though this account is disputed by Israeli intelligence officials. There is no suggestion of a link between the oil spill on the Israeli coastline and the Wall Street Journal’s reports of Israeli strikes on vessels carrying Iranian oil. In February, Israel also blamed Iran for attacking one of its ships, the Helios Ray, in the Gulf of Oman. “Iran is the greatest enemy of Israel. I am determined to halt it. We are hitting it in the entire region,” said Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, at the time.

  • A Whole New Dimension to Andrew Cuomo’s Disgrace

    Andrew Cuomo’s fall from media sainthood has entered its sexual-harassment phase. The last couple of weeks, there’s been a new accuser or allegation every several days. Let’s review the six accusers: One: Cuomo’s former aide, Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of “pervasive harassment” of women, in both touching — including kissing her on the lips without warning — and sexual comments. Two: Charlotte Bennett, an executive assistant and health-policy adviser in the Cuomo administration, said Cuomo “asked her numerous questions about her personal life, including whether she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, and had said that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s — comments she interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.” Three: Anna Ruch had never met Cuomo when she encountered him at a wedding reception, and the governor “put his hand on Ms. Ruch’s bare lower back. . . . When she removed his hand with her own, Ms. Ruch recalled, the governor remarked that she seemed ‘aggressive’ and placed his hands on her cheeks, and asked if he could kiss her.” Four: Ana Liss, a policy and operations aide to Cuomo from 2013 to 2015, told the Wall Street Journal that Cuomo regularly asked her and other female staffers about their dating lives, touched them and commented about their physical appearance. She described an event where he “hugged her, kissed her on both cheeks and then wrapped his arm around her lower back and grabbed her waist.” Five: Karen Hinton, who was Cuomo’s press aide when he was secretary of housing and urban development in 2000, said he “summoned her to his dimly lit hotel room and embraced her after a work event. . . . She says she pulled away from Cuomo, but he pulled her back toward his body, holding her before she backed away and left the room.” Six: An unidentified member of the governor’s Executive Chamber staff told her supervisors that she had been summoned to the mansion to assist the governor with a work-related matter, and that Cuomo groped her, according to the Albany Times Union. Needless to say, if the rules Democrats applied to Brett Kavanaugh were still operative — a mere accusation, if even vaguely plausible, and sometimes not even that, is enough to sink someone — Cuomo would be gone yesterday. His accusers, without any apparent coordination, several of them his own former aides rather than political enemies, are describing a consistent pattern of behavior that doesn’t require any wild leaps of faith to believe. What’s more, in the case of Anna Ruch, we have an actual photo of the behavior — and Ruch’s facial expression makes clear that she is not welcoming Cuomo’s hands on each side of her face. Andrew Cuomo is an impulsive, temperamental, sometimes-raging, often-bullying egomaniac prone to spectacular failures of self-awareness, and it’s notable that no one who knows the governor is exclaiming, “Talking to female underlings about their sex lives and pressuring them for a relationship? That just doesn’t sound like the Andrew Cuomo I know!” Some of Cuomo’s denials have been carefully couched, or he’s claimed that his attempts at friendly banter or, incredibly enough, mentorship have been misunderstood. By his own standards, too, he should also be gone yesterday — he was eager to get in front of the “me too” parade when it was politically convenient, and he even changed New York’s law to make the standard for harassment lower in a way that might come back to bite him now. That said, everyone accused of a crime or inappropriate behavior is entitled to some due process, and the allegations against the governor should indeed be investigated by an independent third party. (A genuinely independent third-party investigator, not one appointed by the governor’s office, as he initially suggested.) State attorney general Letitia James has now appointed to conduct that investigation two well-regarded lawyers — a former federal prosecutor who, as acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan, oversaw some of the Justice Department’s previous investigation of the Cuomo administration, in which some top officials were convicted on corruption charges (although the governor himself was not charged); and an employment-law expert with extensive experience representing plaintiffs in sexual-harassment cases. In addition, the sixth complainant’s groping allegation has now been referred to the Albany Police Department for a potential criminal investigation, though it is unclear whether the unidentified former staffer will seek to press charges. No one has to await the end of an investigation, though, to conclude that Cuomo catastrophically mishandled the COVID crisis, tried to cover up his failure, lied about when and why he covered it up, and on top of all that, probably can’t be trusted alone in a room with younger female government workers. That he may well remain governor of New York and is likely better than some of the alternatives — including his bumbling left-wing nemesis, Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is calling on him to resign — is a stinging indictment of the state he has so ill-served.

  • 'Slenderman' teen who watched brutal stabbing dedicated to fictional bogeyman seeks conditional release from mental health facility

    Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser convinced Payton Leutner to come to the woods where Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times as Weier watched, prosecutors said.