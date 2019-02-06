Exclusive: MyCrypto CEO on Why Ethereum dApps are a ‘Hot Mess’

CCN spoke to Taylor Monahan of MyCrypto.com, a company with a laser-focus on crypto usability. The conversation ranged from alternative smart contract platforms to the pitiful state of decentralized applications (dApps) on Ethereum and other blockchains.

DApps are a major concern of Monahan’s:

“One of the biggest problems with the Ethereum ecosystem right now is everything is really fragmented — from using Metamask to using a dApp. So if you want to send your CryptoKitties or create a Maker CDP, you go to the specific dApp. Then it’s like it sends this crazy transaction on Metamask. It’s really kind of intimidating and fragmented.”

“Or let’s say you are a user who does these things. You have some predictions markets open on Augur or you’ve lent some ETH on Compound. You have to go to each individual app to see where you stand. As I’m actually starting to use these protocols more and more, it’s becoming wildly apparent that this is a hot mess.”

