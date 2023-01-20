Exclusive: AWOL Navy SEAL Killed Fighting In Ukraine

Daily Life In The Donetsk Region, More Than 10 Months After Russian Invasion

Ukrainian soldiers shelter in the woods along a road outside of the strategic city of Bakhmut on January 18, 2023 in Bakhmut, Ukraine. Credit - Spencer Platt—Getty Images

A former American Navy SEAL was killed this week during Russia’s assault on eastern Ukraine while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, a Navy official tells TIME.

Daniel Swift, a Navy Special Warfare Operator First Class who had gone AWOL, died Jan. 18 after suffering injuries with a unit under attack by Russia, the official said.

The Navy confirmed that Swift has been in “an active deserter status since March 11, 2019,” according to his service records obtained by TIME.

Swift, who is from Oregon, first enlisted in 2005. He received an Iraq Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, according to his releasable service records.

The U.S. State Department wouldn’t confirm Swift’s identity but said in a statement that an American was killed in action.

“We can confirm the recent death of a U.S. citizen fighting in Ukraine,” the statement says. “We are in touch with his family and providing all possible consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add.”

Since Russia first invaded Ukraine last February, the Biden Administration has insisted that U.S. troops will not fight in Ukraine and encouraged Americans not to travel to fight there.

