Exclusive: Nicola Sturgeon facing pressure to postpone Scottish election

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to resist any proposals to delay poll with her party on course to win a majority - Andrew Milligan/Reuters

Nicola Sturgeon is under pressure to delay the Scottish election after Boris Johnson said polls in England due to take place on the same day in May are under review.

Senior opposition figures said Ms Sturgeon, the First Minister, must agree to delay the Holyrood ballot if she extends Scotland's "stay at home" lockdown beyond the end of this month.

Scottish Parliament insiders told The Telegraph that arrangements could be put in place to allow Scots to cast their votes safely on May 6, but warned that campaigning in the midst of the new, more transmissible form of the virus would be almost impossible and engaging safely with the public difficult.

It is thought a decision will have to be agreed by Ms Sturgeon and Holyrood's opposition leaders by the end of this month, with only another six or seven weeks before the campaign is scheduled to start.

Although she cannot unilaterally decide the election date, the First Minister is expected to resist any proposals to delay it with polls showing her Scottish National Party is on course to win a majority. She plans to use this to push for another independence referendum.

Mr Johnson indicated on Wednesday that polls to elect councils, mayors, police and crime commissioners, and London Assembly members on May 6 could be delayed. He acknowledged that the date is fixed in primary legislation, but told MPs: "Obviously we'll have to keep it under review."

A Cabinet Office spokesman said the Westminster Government was continuing to "work closely with the electoral community and public health bodies to resolve challenges and ensure everyone will be able to cast their vote safely and securely and in a way of their choosing".

Officials are drawing up measures to support absent voting at short notice, and guidance will be published "in good time ahead of the polls", the spokesman said.

Senior Labour figures oppose delaying the elections. Liam Byrne, the Labour mayoral candidate for the West Midlands, told The Telegraph: "There is no reason to delay it [the poll] if the vaccine roll-out happens to the schedule the Government has set out.

"Britain is a democracy. Democracies have elections. Democracies don't have elections that get delayed."

Labour insiders in London expressed resistance to postponing the capital's mayoral election and have called on ministers to consider multi-day voting and expanding postal ballots to ensure it can go ahead.

A London Labour source said: "Countries around the world have managed to hold elections during the pandemic safely – including the US presidential election. It would be a damning indictment of the UK Government's handling of the pandemic if we weren't able to do the same."

One challenger in a mayoral campaign in England said the elections should go ahead if possible, but argued that they could "benefit" from a delay because they believe the current circumstances favour incumbent candidates.

A postponement could allow them to carry out more door-to-door canvassing to get their message across and ensure their core voters turn out, the source said.