Exclusive: No honeymoon until next year for Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds

Ben Riley-Smith
·2 min read
Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson celebrated their wedding with a party in the garden behind Downing Street
Boris Johnson will delay his honeymoon by a year and return to work after the bank holiday weekend following his secret wedding to Carrie Johnson on Saturday.

The Telegraph understands the Prime Minister and his new wife will take their honeymoon in the summer of 2022, when they will also hold a belated, bigger wedding celebration.

Mrs Johnson, previously Carrie Symonds, agreed to take her husband’s surname after the pair tied the knot at Westminster Cathedral.

Planning for the wedding had been so closely guarded that even Number 10 insiders were none the wiser, with one saying: “It was a total surprise.”

The first photographs of the couple on their wedding day emerged on Sunday, with Mrs Johnson smiling in a white dress and floral headband and Mr Johnson in a dark suit and blue tie.

This photograph, taken by the MP James Cleverly, captures the relaxed mood of the garden party celebration&#xa0;
The pair celebrated with a small group of close friends and family in the garden behind Downing Street, with pandemic rules limiting the number of attendees.

One present told The Telegraph that guests were meant to keep a “total omertà” – a code of silence adopted by the Mafia – to make sure the celebrations remained private.

All staff who worked at the reception were made to sign non-disclosure agreements, with an “extensive” list of details they must keep a secret after the event.

Guests were treated to music by the trio Fiddlin’ About – a London-based group of musicians who specialise in acoustic guitar and violin music. The band describes itself as a “high energy acoustic wandering band” and their set list spans half a century, from Frank Sinatra to Ed Sheeran. Also in their repertoire is one of Mr Johnson’s favourite songs, Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl. The Prime Minister told the BBC’s Desert Island Discs in 2005 that “you can have too much of Van Morrison” but named the “cheery” song as one of his favourites. Fittingly, brown is the colour of his new wife’s eyes.

Mr Johnson’s father, Stanley, and sister Rachel were among the attendees at the celebrations, with jugs of Pimms served in the garden.

A Number 10 insider expressed “complete admiration” at how the couple avoided news of the wedding leaking before it took place, saying: “There were no giveaways.”

    “It might be tighter in this series than the other series,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.