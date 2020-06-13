Exclusive: No summer holidays in US 'for months' says America's top public health expert

British holidaymakers can expect to be banned from travelling to the United States for months under coronavirus restrictions, according to America's most prominent public health official.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Dr Anthony Fauci, a leading member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said the ban could last until a vaccine is developed, although it may be before that. He said lifting it would be "more likely months than weeks."

Around 3.8 million Britons visit the United States in a normal year, to holiday destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Florida and Las Vegas. The travel ban was ordered by Donald Trump In March. There are some exceptions, including green card holders, those with American spouses, and UK government officials, but the vast majority of British citizens are effectively barred. Bans are also in place for the European Union, China, and Brazil.

Dr Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, said: "It's going to be really wait and see. I don't think there's going to be an immediate pull back for those kinds of restrictions. My feeling, looking at what's going on with the infection rate, I think it's more likely measured in months rather than weeks."

US waves of infection will come ‘back and forth' amid fears of second peak

During the pandemic Dr Fauci, 79, has become America's most trusted official. Appearing alongside Donald Trump at White House briefings, the bespectacled immunologist emerged as the nation's best source of information in a bewildering time

With infection rates now surging across a host of US states, and protests sweeping the globe, Dr Fauci expressed concern, and said the crisis was far from over.

"We were successful in suppressing the virus in cities where there were major outbreaks - New York, Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans," he told The Telegraph. "But we're seeing several states, as they try to reopen and get back to normal, starting to see early indications [that] infections are higher than previously.

"The question is will they have the capability to do the appropriate and effective isolation, and contact tracing, to prevent this increase from becoming a full blown outbreak? I'm concerned it's happening. I hope the individual states can blunt that. It [the virus] could go on for a couple of cycles, coming back and forth. I would hope to get to some degree of real normality within a year or so. But I don't think it's this winter or fall, we'll be seeing it for a bit more."

He added: “It is not inevitable that you will have a so-called 'second wave' in the fall, or even a massive increase, if you approach it in the proper way."

The US has just passed two million cases, and 113,000 deaths. Nearly 1,000 people are still dying every day.

As all 50 states now move toward reopening weekly infection totals are rising in 21 of them. More than a dozen, including Texas and Florida, have just reporting record daily totals. Oregon announced a one-week pause in reopening. Arizona's intensive care beds are 78 per cent occupied. Wall Street has plummeted amid the virus spikes.

In many states protesters have taken to the streets calling for racial justice in the wake of the death of George Floyd, and that is fueling Dr Fauci's concerns, although he empathised with the need to protest.

"The bottom line is there is a risk [in protesting], and of course it's concerning. We know from the experience of all of us, in the UK and here, that it [wearing masks] works," he said. "We also know that when you congregate in crowds that's a set up for the spread of infection.

“I would say in a perfect world people shouldn't congregate in a crowd and demonstrate. But I know, even though you say that, they are going to go do it. So, if you’re going to do it, don’t take the mask off when you're chanting, and screaming, and yelling, and doing whatever at a demonstration."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Getty Images North America More