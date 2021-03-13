Exclusive: North Korea unresponsive to behind-the-scenes Biden administration outreach - U.S. official

Plenary meeting of the Workers' Party central committee in Pyongyang
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Stewart
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea has not responded to behind-the-scenes diplomatic outreach since mid-February by President Joe Biden's administration, including to Pyongyang's mission to the United Nations, a senior Biden administration official told Reuters on Saturday.

The disclosure of the so-far unsuccessful U.S. outreach, which has not been previously reported, raises questions about how Biden will address mounting tensions with Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

It also adds a new dimension to a visit America's top diplomat and defense secretary will make next week to South Korea and Japan, where concerns over North Korea's nuclear arsenal are expected to be high on the agenda.

The senior Biden administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, offered few details on the diplomatic push. But the official said there had been efforts to reach out to the North Korean government "through several channels starting in mid-February, including in New York."

"To date, we have not received any response from Pyongyang," the official said.

North Korea's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Biden administration has so far been cautious in publicly describing its approach to North Korea, saying it is carrying out a comprehensive policy review following former President Donald Trump's unprecedented engagement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump's efforts failed to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

The Biden administration official said it appeared there had been no active dialogue between the United States and North Korea for more than a year, including at the end of Trump's administration, "despite multiple attempts during that time by the United States to engage."

The U.S. official declined to speculate about how the silence from Pyongyang would impact the Biden administration's North Korea policy review, which was expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

During his election campaign, Biden described Kim as a "thug" and said he would only meet him "on the condition that he would agree that he would be drawing down his nuclear capacity."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held out the possibility of additional sanctions, in coordination with allies, to press North Korea to denuclearize.

Sanctions have so far failed to convince Kim to give up his nuclear weapons.

Blinken is slated to host the first face-to-face discussions between senior Biden administration and Chinese officials on March 18 in Alaska. The Trump administration accused China of failing to enforce sanctions against North Korea. A confidential U.N. report https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-sanctions-un-idUSKBN2A82G2 found that North Korea maintained and developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs throughout 2020 in violation of international sanctions, helping fund them with some $300 million stolen through cyber hacks.

The report by independent sanctions monitors said Pyongyang "produced fissile material, maintained nuclear facilities and upgraded its ballistic missile infrastructure" while continuing to seek material and technology for those programs from abroad.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Demonstrators call for justice, reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death in Kentucky

    Hundreds of demonstrators gathered for a rally and march in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of Breonna Taylor, whose death helped fuel U.S. protests against police brutality. Taylor, a Black 26-year-old emergency medical technician and aspiring nurse, was shot six times and killed by police in her Louisville home during a botched raid on March 13, 2020. One of the officers, Brett Hankison, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into a neighbor’s apartment, and a juror said later those charges were the only ones brought to the grand jury by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

  • Airline passenger faces federal charge with a possible $250,000 fine for refusing to wear mask, urinating in cabin

    The FBI arrested a Colorado man accused of disrupting an Alaska Airlights flight from Seattle to Denver for not wearing a mask and urinating in cabin.

  • Former judge 'could not convict despite believing rape accusers'

    Britain’s former most senior court martial judge has said he believed most female rape complainants in wake of a Telegraph investigation that showed soldiers were more likely to be cleared in military courts. Judge Blackett, who was Judge Advocate General of the Armed Forces until last year, told The Telegraph that while in “most” rape trials he prescided over he “thought that the victim was probably telling the truth”, the law as it stands “is not enough”. He said: “In my experience as a judge who has sat in numerous rape trials in both civilian courts and the court martial, the difference in the prosecution and defence versions is small and acquittals are based on the fact that the jury/board cannot be sure beyond reasonable doubt of the victim’s story. “In most of those cases I have thought that the victim was probably telling the truth – but under the law that is not enough.” Writing for The Telegraph below, Judge Blackett has also suggested that in rape cases where both parties have consumed too much alcohol, where understanding of consent is blurred, they should be tried as sexual assault. It comes after this newspaper revealed that sexual assault victims of Armed Forces personnel are refusing to report their attackers because defendants are twice as likely to be cleared in military courts than criminal courts. Data analysis found that just 29 per cent of the 59 military personnel tried at court martial for sexual offences in 2019 were convicted, compared with 65 per cent of the 7,742 defendants who appeared before the criminal justice system for the same offences in the same year. Court martial differs from civilian courts in that juries are made up of boards of service personnel who are of superior rank to the defendants. Successful prosecutions have been consistently lower than criminal courts for a number of years and are on the decline. Emma Norton, director of the Centre for Military Justice, has been calling for sexual assualt and rape cases that occur in the Armed Forces to be handled by civilian police, the CPS and the Crown Court. However, Mr Blackett says he does not believe this would solve the issue and says figures show that both the civilian and military “systems are struggling with the law”. A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Victims of rape need to know their cases will be taken seriously and pursued rigorously through the courts, so offenders are brought to justice. “This is why we are reviewing our response to this horrific crime, while investing millions to deliver speedier justice and fund support services.” Sex abuse: Military Courts are not the problem – it is the law of rape which needs to be reformed

  • Iranian government orders teachers to identify children of persecuted Baha'i minority

    The Iranian government is ordering teachers to identify children of the persecuted Baha'i minority to convert them to Islam, leaked documents show. The move forms part of a plan to intensify the monitoring and suppression of the Baha’i people, one of the most persecuted religious minorities in the world. Local authorities in the city of Sari, in the northern province of Mazandaran, plan to “conduct strict controls” on Baha’i people and track “their operations”, according to a new directive given to officials. Children are specifically singled out, with teachers directed to “identify Baha’i students” and “bring them into Islam”. “Clear plans to change children’s beliefs is a galling violation of human rights,” said Diane Ala’i, the Representative of the Baha’i International Community to the United Natins in Geneva. The Baháʼí faith originated in Iran during the 19th century, but now has an estimated six million followers around the world. According to the UN there are about 350,000 Baha'i in the Islamic Republic, making them the country’s biggest religious minority, but they are considered heretical by the Iranian regime.

  • AP Interview: Afghan minister warns US against hasty retreat

    Afghanistan’s Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi said Saturday that Afghan security forces can hold their ground even if U.S. troops withdraw, challenging a warning from the United States predicting a withdrawal would yield quick territorial gains to the Taliban. In the letter pressing Ghani to step up efforts to make peace with the Taliban, Blinken said, “I am concerned the security situation will worsen and that the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains” after the American military withdraws.

  • Huge search and rescue operation mounted for UK woman who vanished from a yacht moored off the US Virgin Islands

    A huge search and rescue operation has been mounted for a British woman who vanished without trace from a yacht moored off the US Virgin Islands. Sarm Heslop’s boyfriend raised the alarm after waking in the early hours of Monday to discover she was nowhere to be seen on his 47ft catamaran Siren Song. Police and divers searching for Ms Heslop, 41, from Southampton, have been scouring the coastline and waters around the island of St John, where the yacht was moored. The US Coast Guard said it was alerted to Ms Heslop’s disappearance at 11.46am on Monday, some hours after her American boyfriend realised she was nowhere to be found. Ms Heslop’s boyfriend, named locally as Captain Ryan Bane – the owner of the luxury charter yacht – told the Coast Guard's San Juan station that she had gone to sleep at around 10pm, and that “at 2am he woke up and realised that she was not on board” his catamaran. A close friend of Ms Heslop has described the situation as “desperate” and said that her friends had been left distraught by her disappearance. Laura Taylor told The Telegraph it would have been completely out of character for her to try and leave the yacht at night to get to shore or go swimming. “She's very level headed, you know, she's very smart. I just can't see why she would get out of bed to go for a swim between the hours of 10.30 and one o'clock in the morning. I know she wouldn't,” said Ms Taylor. “She was a very strong swimmer, but she wouldn’t have chosen to go for a dip at night, and certainly not if her boyfriend was asleep.” Ms Taylor said the Leopard 4700 catamaran was moored about 200ft from shore and that the couple would have taken a smaller boat to get to it.

  • These before and after aerial shots show the devastation left behind from the massive military complex blast in Equatorial Guinea

    The local government declared the radius of the blast site a catastrophe zone and announced three days of national mourning starting on Wednesday.

  • Cuomo reportedly tried to discredit a woman accusing him of sexual harassment by having his staff call her former coworkers

    "It's a scary thing to get a call like that," one NY lawmaker previously told Insider. A Cuomo accuser was also among the former employees called.

  • Jihadist rapper found guilty of plotting lockdown terror attack

    An aspiring rapper who is the fifth member of his family to be linked to extremism has been found guilty of plotting a lockdown terror attack. Sahayb Abu, 27, who was born in Somalia, bought a sword, a knife and combat clothing and used a rap song to boast about wanting to behead British soldiers. He was accused of planning to go on a knife rampage after becoming close to a notorious terrorist prisoner while serving time for a commercial burglary. Abu even sent his older brother, Muhamed, 32, a sickening rap song about the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby. Muhamed was cleared at the Old Bailey of failing to tell the authorities of his brother's terrorist plans. But it can now be revealed the pair, who grew up in Ilford, east London, come from an extended family of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil) fanatics. Their half-sister, Asma Aweys, 32, was jailed in January 2019, alongside her partner Abdulaziz Abu Munye, 29, and half brother Ahmed Aweys, 34, after she called Ariana Grande "the devil" in the wake of the Manchester Arena attack in a family WhatsApp chat. Asma was imprisoned for 19 months for collecting terrorist information, while her partner received 15 months for dissemination. Ahmed was jailed for 25 months for also disseminating terrorist material. The defendant's half-brothers Wail and Suleyman Aweys were killed in Syria after leaving the UK to fight for Isil. In 2018, another half-sister was stopped trying to leave the UK with several children, using another person's identification documents. Another half brother, who is a teenager, was arrested alongside him and Muhamed when detectives identified that he had been a member of a chat group in which extremist beliefs were discussed, but he was never charged. It can now also be revealed that Abu, who has a string of convictions, became close during his most recent prison spell to Husnain Rashid, who was jailed for at least 25 years in 2018 for calling for an attack on Prince George. Following his release from prison in March 2020, Abu spent the next three months trawling the internet for Isil propaganda, including pictures of fighters in balaclavas with guns. He spent his £400 monthly benefits on two balaclavas, body armour, gloves, a camouflage hat and two blades, including an 18in sword, paying extra to get it sharpened.

  • GOP House Leader McCarthy to introduce resolution calling for Rep. Swalwell's removal from Intelligence Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will introduce a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.

  • COVID-19 is never going to end, experts say

    COVID is poised to become an endemic disease — one that is always a part of our environment, no matter what we do

  • Saudi King Salman sacks haj minister in royal decrees

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman dismissed Mohamed Benten as minister for the haj and umrah, a position with a leading role in organising Islam's annual pilgrimage, a royal decree carried by state news agency (SPA) said on Friday. State minister, Issam ben Saeed, was appointed acting minister. Haj and Umrah, which generated billions of dollars each year before the pandemic, is a major source of income for the Saudi government.

  • Former NFL running back Montee Ball says alcoholism cost him his career. He's now helping others avoid that fate.

    NFL running back Montee Ball's career was cut short due to the consequences of alcoholism. Now he's helping others with the same condition.

  • Photo captures Cuomo wrapped in a blanket outside his home after a week of sexual misconduct allegations and calls for him to resign

    New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand joined calls for Cuomo to resign Friday, the day the photo was taken.

  • EU to sanction Chinese officials over human rights abuses of Uighurs

    The European Union is planning to hit China with sanctions over Beijing’s treatment of the Uighur minority, which has been called genocide. The travel bans and asset freezes on four people and one entity will be the EU’s first human rights sanctions on China since the Tiananmen Square uprising was crushed in 1989. Senior officials in Brussels have agreed to use the EU’s new human rights sanctions regime to target those responsible for violations against the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang, The Wall Street Journal reported. The decision will need to be formally approved, which is expected to happen at an EU foreign affairs ministers’ meeting in March. The names of the officials will not be released until then. It will be the second time Brussels has used the “EU Magnitsky Act” to hit human rights abusers after it was used for the first time on March 2 against Russian officials over the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. An EU spokesperson refused to comment on the new sanctions but said that the sanctions over Mr Navalny’s imprisonment “were the first listings under the EU’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime but will not be the last.” Activists called on the UK to impose its own human rights sanctions on Beijing. Benedict Rogers, the chief executive of Hong Kong Watch, said the EU move left “no excuse” for Britain to not apply its own measures. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, told the UN Human Rights Council in February that Uighurs were facing abuses on "an industrial scale". The EU sanctions are likely to be applied, despite differing views in the bloc over how to confront China, which Brussels terms a “competitor, partner and systemic rival”. While wanting to confront China over human rights abuses, Brussels is also seeking to ratify an investment accord with Beijing. The sanctions targeted at individuals will not harm the Chinese economy as other sanctions can do. They will be announced as part of a package of sanctions targeting 11 human rights abusers and four entities in China, Eritrea, Libya, North Korea, Russia, and South Sudan, the EU Observer website reported. The new Russian sanctions are linked to abuses in Chechnya. On Thursday night, the EU criticised the electoral reform in Hong Kong, which reduces the amount of elected representatives in the Hong Kong Legislative Council. The EU’s chief diplomat said the move would have a “significant impact on democratic accountability and political pluralism”. Josep Borrell said it was a violation of China's international commitments and warned the EU would "consider taking additional steps".

  • 'Quad' countries agree to provide billion vaccine doses in Asia

    Sullivan told a news briefing the meeting discussed the challenges posed by China, although this was not the focus. He said that among the issues discussed were recent cyberattacks and semi-conductor supply-chain issues.Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he wanted the four "to forge strongly ahead toward the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific" and that Japan had agreed to cooperate in providing vaccine-related support to developing countries.He also told reporters he had expressed strong opposition to attempts by China to change the status quo in the region and that the four leaders had agreed to cooperate on the issue.

  • German president blasts 'shameful' MPs over face mask scandal

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday lawmakers caught in a face mask procurement scandal had engaged in "shabby and shameful" behaviour, shaking the governing Christian Democrats ahead of weekend regional elections. A lawmaker from Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc on Thursday became the third within a week to resign from her parliamentary group over the scandal, which risks costing the Christian Democrats in Sunday's twin state votes. Steinmeier, a member of the left-leaning Social Democrats (SPD), acknowledged in a rare intervention into domestic politics that Germans were tired of living under lockdown.

  • Paul Stastny with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

    Paul Stastny (Winnipeg Jets) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 03/11/2021

  • Dr. Seuss goes to Washington: How the GOP plans to use the culture wars to win elections

    Winning the war over Dr. Seuss and other icons of American culture, some conservatives believe, could be their path back to congressional majorities and eventually the White House.

  • How much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    One dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 for at least 21 days.