Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls

FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara
13
Jane Lanhee Lee
·3 min read

By Jane Lanhee Lee

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp said on Monday it is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands.

The new chip, called the A800, represents the first reported effort by a U.S. semiconductor company to create advanced processors for China that follow new U.S. trade rules. Nvidia has said the export limitations could cost it hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.

Nvidia's comments confirmed reporting by Reuters that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with the new chip.

U.S. regulations set in early October effectively banned export of advanced microchips and equipment to produce advanced chips by Chinese chipmakers, part of an effort to hobble China's semiconductor industry and in turn the military.

In late August, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices Inc both said that their advanced chips, including Nvidia's data center chip A100, were added to the export control list by the Commerce Department. The Nvidia A800 can be used in place of the A100, and both are GPUs, or graphics processing units.

Such advanced chips can cost thousands of dollars each.

"The Nvidia A800 GPU, which went into production in Q3, is another alternative product to the Nvidia A100 GPU for customers in China. The A800 meets the U.S. Government’s clear test for reduced export control and cannot be programmed to exceed it," a Nvidia spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

At least two Chinese websites by major server makers offer the A800 chip in their products. One of those products previously used the A100 chip in promotional material.

A distributor website in China detailed the specifications of the A800. A comparison of the chip capabilities with the A100 shows that the chip-to-chip data transfer rate is 400 gigabytes per second on the new chip, down from 600 gigabytes per second on the A100. The new rules restrict rates of 600 gigabytes per second and up.

“The A800 looks to be a repackaged A100 GPU designed to avoid the recent Commerce Department trade restrictions,” said Wayne Lam, an analyst at CCS Insight, basing his comments on the specs shared by Reuters, and noting that eight is a lucky number in China.

"China is a significant market for Nvidia and it makes ample business sense to reconfigure your product to avoid trade restrictions,” said Lam.

Lam said the chip-to-chip communications abilities of the A800 represented a clear performance downgrade for a data center where thousands of chips are used together.

Major Chinese server makers Inspur and H3C which offer servers with the new chips did not respond to requests for comment. Neither did chip distributor OmniSky which posted the A800 specs online.

Nvidia has said that about $400 million worth of chip sales to China could be impacted in its fiscal third quarter ended in October due to the limits on high-end chips. Having a replacement chip could help lessen the financial blow.

Nvidia declined comment on whether it consulted the Commerce Department about the new chip. A Commerce Department spokesperson declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland, Calif.; Addditional reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai and Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Peter Henderson and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese stockpickers down 21% for 2022- HSBC data

    Hedge funds buying and selling Chinese stocks tracked by HSBC have slumped by an average of 21% so far this year, just as some of the world's biggest investors are increasing their exposure to China on reopening hopes. These same funds averaged a 0.58% decline in 2021, according to the HSBC data seen by Reuters. HSBC follows eight funds which take long and short positions in Chinese equities.

  • Amazon says it has more than a thousand electric Rivian vans making deliveries across the US — see how they were designed

    Amazon says it has plans to expand the Rivian vans to more cities.

  • Proposition 131: Arizona could establish a lieutenant governor position for the first time in state history

    Arizonans could vote to create a lieutenant governor position that would run for office on a joint ticket.

  • Ukraine war: US confirms 'communications' with Kremlin

    Jake Sullivan reportedly held talks with Kremlin aides to guard against nuclear escalation in Ukraine.

  • Angels GM says Shohei Ohtani will not be traded, which he pretty much has to say

    Shohei Ohtani could be this offseason's biggest trade chip. The Angels don't sound eager about using it.

  • Tesla Stock Succumbed to Elon Musk’s Latest Tweet. Investors Need to Watch Out.

    STOCK ALERT Tesla stock fell again Monday—and shares have dropped below a key level that suggests more downside could be ahead. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) is coming off a brutal Friday. The stock opened higher to start the new week—up 0.

  • No, at $1.9 billion the Powerball still isn’t a great deal

    Moe, Larry and Curly’s latest brilliant idea to retire in luxury is to buy as many Powerball tickets as they can ahead of tonight’s drawing. “Look,” says Moe, as he explains the theory to me over a coffee. “And each ticket gives you a 1 in 292 million chance of winning?” he adds.

  • Richard Branson must face lawsuit in U.S. over Virgin Galactic space travel problems

    A U.S. judge on Monday said British billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson must face shareholder claims he concealed problems in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's spaceship program, and sold hundreds of millions of dollars of stock at inflated prices. While dismissing most claims in the proposed class action, U.S. District Judge Allyne Ross in Brooklyn said shareholders could try to prove that Virgin and Branson defrauded them into overpaying for the space tourism company's shares, which now trade more than 90% below their February 2021 peak. Shareholders can sue over July 2019 statements that Virgin had made "great progress" overcoming "hurdles" to commercial spaceflight, despite a near-disastrous test flight five months earlier when its rocket plane Unity suffered critical damage.

  • Viral video of China's driving test amazes netizens

    Showing a car weaving through white lines and circles, a viral video showing a purported driver’s license exam in China has left Twitter users baffled and amazed. Uploaded by Twitter user @TansuYegen, a frequent reposter of viral videos, the video shows a car driving through a winding path that features zigzags, parking spots, backwards driving and figure eights. In awe of the purported driving exam, a user compared the video to the “Fast and Furious” movie franchise.

  • Russians stop movement of ship, which could be used to reach left bank of Kherson Oblast

    Kyrylo Stremousov, the Russian-installed puppet governor of Kherson Oblast, said that the last trip of a motor ship that could "evacuate" local residents from the right bank of Kherson Oblast to the left was on 7 November.

  • Inflation is so bad you may be better off dining at a restaurant for Thanksgiving this year

    Despite rising turkey prices, most Americans still want to serve up the classic bird for Thanksgiving dinner. But some could save time, energy, and even a little money if they opt for take-out this year.

  • Foxconn to become biggest shareholder in Lordstown Motors with up to $170 million investment

    Foxconn Ventures Pte Ltd will purchase 12.9 million shares on or after Nov. 22 and an additional 26 million shares that will propel Foxconn's holdings to 19.3% of Lordstown's common stock and all of its preferred stock, surpassing founder Stephen Burn's stake of 17.2%, according to Refinitiv. Lordstown will use the proceeds from the share sales to fund development and design activities for a new electric vehicle program in collaboration with Foxconn, scrapping its earlier joint venture deal with the manufacturer, it said in a filing, sending shares up 7% to $2.06 in extended trading on Monday.

  • Reeling from floods, Pakistan seeks climate compensation, debt relief

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Pakistan's prime minister said his country would need debt relief and would seek compensation for climate damage as it recovers from catastrophic floods that cost the country some $30 billion. Speaking on Monday at the COP27 climate conference alongside U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan's escalating public debt was hampering its recovery. "Millions of people are going into winter without shelter or livelihood," Sharif said.

  • Peloton co-founder John Foley launches business selling custom rugs directly to consumers

    Several other Peloton alums, including two co-founders, are joining Foley in the venture, called Ernesta, which has raised $25 million in funding.

  • India's supreme court beat SCOTUS to reviewing affirmative action

    Even as the US supreme court hears arguments on affirmative action in universities, India’s top court today (Nov. 7) upheld a 10% quota in government jobs and educational institutions for people from economically weak backgrounds.

  • Belarus could muster 10,000 troops at most to invade Ukraine, journalist says

    In an interview with NV Radio on Nov. 7, Editor-in-chief of Belarusian opposition radio station Euroradio, Pavel Sverdlov, talked about how credible is the military threat Belarus could pose to Ukraine.

  • Ex-South Korean leader plans to give up dogs from North Korea's Kim

    South Korea's former President Moon Jae-in said on Monday he plans to give up a pair of dogs sent by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a gift following their 2018 summit, citing a lack of support from his successor. Moon has raised the white Pungsan dogs named "Gomi" and "Songgang" since their arrival in the South and took them to his personal residence after his term ended in May. The dogs are legally categorised as state property belonging to the presidential archives, but Moon's office said he was entrusted as their caretaker under consultations with the archives and the interior ministry, an unprecedented decision.

  • Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Fails to Deploy Solar Array Shortly After Launch

    The Cygnus cargo spacecraft has run into some trouble on its way to the International Space Station (ISS), as one of its two solar arrays is refusing to deploy.

  • China taking ‘aggressive’ steps to gut Canada’s democracy, warns Trudeau

    The prime minister’s comments come after a news report that Beijing had funded a ‘clandestine network’ of candidates in 2019

  • The North Korean 'Godzilla' rip-off directed by a Kim Jong-il kidnappee

    Former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il once had a kidnapped South Korean filmmaker direct several movies in North Korea, including a “Godzilla” ripoff that also served as propaganda. Kim Jong-il, the father of the country’s current leader Kim Jong-un, commissioned director and producer Shin Sang-ok to make a kaiju movie based on Ishiro Honda's 1954 film "Godzilla." The North Korean movie, titled “Pulgasari,” is considered a blatant rip-off of the beloved Japanese kaiju franchise and also served as propaganda that addresses North Korea’s view on socialism.