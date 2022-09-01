Exclusive: This NYC Condo Building Will Soon Offer Helicopter Rides to the Airport—From the Rooftop

Dana Givens
·2 min read

It’s not unusual for luxury buildings to include lavish perks for its residents. But, for those at 53 West 53rd Street in Manhattan—the amenities now include door-to-door transfers to the airport via private charter.

The luxury Manhattan residential building has revealed exclusively to Robb Report its new partnership with Blade aviation to provide private transfers to and from all New York airports via the building’s helipad. Residents can book their transfers through the building’s concierge. And they’ll also be able to use Blade’s charter service to book private jets or crowdsource charter flights with fellow residents.

“We are thrilled to continue to build out our partnership program at 53 West 53, which was developed thoughtfully and over time to be a culmination of the best of the best in luxury living and optimize the lifestyle offered to our residents, and announce Blade,” Samantha Sax, Chief Marketing Officer of Pontiac Land US, told Robb Report.

The new perk is an impressive addition to the building’s five-star amenities. Located above the Museum of Modern Art, the 82-story building has 145 residences ranging from one to four bedrooms—all full-floor homes and duplex penthouses. All of them come with private elevators. There are also 17 studio and one-bedroom suites.

Master bedroom suite with views of city skyline - Credit: Evan Joseph Images/53 West 53
Master bedroom suite with views of city skyline - Credit: Evan Joseph Images/53 West 53

Evan Joseph Images/53 West 53

Residents don’t have to venture far if they want a day of pampering. The building comes with its wellness spa and fitness center. The facilities provide complimentary classes and programs with on-site staff. In addition, all of the complimentary toiletries in the wellness center are excluded from the luxury brand Bulgari.

Located on the 12th floor, residents also provide a regulation squash court, golf simulator, saunas, steam room, cold plunge pool, hot tub and a naturally lit 65-foot lap pool.

Views from a kitchen on the 65th floor - Credit: Evan Joseph Images/53 West 53
Views from a kitchen on the 65th floor - Credit: Evan Joseph Images/53 West 53

Evan Joseph Images/53 West 53

If you’re still looking for a chance to secure your dream home in the premier building, prices for the remaining residences start at $3.85 million.

