Exclusive: NYPD confiscates ebikes amid investigation into officers attacked
Eyewitness News was along for the ride Wednesday night as the NYPD cracked down on dozens of illegal bikes without registrations across the city.
As a fan since 2015, I can say that working out has become — dare I say — fun!
Chris Collins made sure to stop and shake hands with Purdue coach Matt Painter and others while being escorted off the court on Wednesday night.
Nikola Jokic missed his first game of the season Nov. 27 against the Clippers.
A nearly $80-billion bipartisan tax deal secured a significant victory Wednesday evening when it was passed by the US House of Representatives
The extra money will go toward improving the statue's pavilion area and increased security measures.
You don't need to resort to the dark web to find your illicit pill counterfeiting presses and molds. Just go to eBay and you can get one like new for a great price! Or at least you could until recently, when the Justice Department sued the company for facilitating the sale of thousands of devices clearly intended for illegal purposes — and now eBay owes $59 million.
The 2024 Kia Sorento starts at $33,365, $1,600 more than 2023, and the hybrid trims cost a few hundred more, too. The new X-Pro trims starts at $48,765.
We've reviewed the best cash-back cards available today that we believe can offer maximum savings on the purchases you make most often.
Five social media CEOs were sworn in on Wednesday for what could have been the most eventful children's online safety hearing yet. The Senate subpoenaed recently appointed X CEO Linda Yaccarino, Discord's Jason Citron and Snap's Evan Spiegel to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok's Shou Chew agreed to appear without the threat of legal consequence.
Autonomous vehicle company Motional is losing capital support from one of its primary backers as it aims to commercialize a robotaxi service in 2024. Automotive supplier Aptiv -- the other half of a $4 billion joint venture with Hyundai that created Motional -- said Wednesday it will no longer allocate capital toward the endeavor. "While our Motional joint venture continues to make progress on their technology roadmap, we've decided to no longer allocate capital to Motional and are pursuing alternatives to further reduce our ownership interest," Aptiv Chairman and CEO Kevin Clark said during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call Wednesday.
More than 11,000 customers have given the growth and thickening treatment a flawless five stars.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
The compact machine has a 5% incline to help you burn those calories; grab it for $379 while you can.
The heads of the world’s leading social media companies testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, facing a combative, angry group of lawmakers whose patience with the risks to young people posed by the platforms appeared to have run out.
A day after reporters published their first hands-on review of Apple's Vision Pro, the technology giant released its first security patch for the mixed reality headset to fix a vulnerability that "may have been exploited" by hackers in the wild. On Wednesday, Apple released visionOS 1.0.2, the software that runs on the Vision Pro, with a fix for a vulnerability in WebKit, the browser engine that runs Safari and other web apps. Apple said the bug, if exploited, allowed malicious code to run on an affected device.
Gasol retires as an NBA champion and with a decorated international career with Spain.
Instagram Threads will adopt another Twitter/X feature: Trends, the company has confirmed. In a reply to a user on the app, Instagram head Adam Mosseri noted that work on such a feature was in the works, responding that "we are working on surfacing trends" -- a feature that would make the X rival even more competitive offering in terms of providing access to more real-time news and information. Threads, to date, has been criticized by some who felt the app's "For You" algorithm prioritized creators and posts from those they didn't follow and don't care about.
Meet Twin Labs, a Paris-based startup that wants to build an automation product for repetitive tasks, such as onboarding new employees to all your internal services, reordering items when you’re running out of stock, downloading financial reports across several SaaS products, reaching out to potential prospects and more. Overall, the conclusion is that LLMs are completely unreliable.
The league is moving forward after reaching an agreement with its players union.
On Tuesday, hackers stole around $112 million of the Ripple-focused cryptocurrency XRP from a crypto wallet, Ripple's co-founder and executive chairman has disclosed. Ripple’s Chris Larsen said on Wednesday that the stolen crypto was his. Larsen wrote the post less than an hour after the well-known crypto security researcher ZachXBT broke news of the hack.