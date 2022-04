Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Advanced hackers have shown they can take control of an array of devices that help run power stations and manufacturing plants, the U.S. government said in an alert https://www.cisa.gov/uscert/ncas/alerts/aa22-103a on Wednesday, warning of the potential for cyber spies to harm critical infrastructure. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and other government agencies issued a joint advisory saying the hackers' malicious software could affect a type of device called programmable logic controllers made by Schneider Electric and OMRON Corp. A Schneider spokesperson confirmed it had worked with U.S. officials to defend against the hackers, calling it "an instance of successful collaboration to deter threats on critical infrastructure before they occur."