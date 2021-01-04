Exclusive: Official complaint lodged over faked bank statements used to secure Princess Diana interview

Martin Bashir - NBCUniversal

Earl Spencer’s former head of security has made an official complaint to the police over the faking of his bank statements, and subsequently used by Martin Bashir to gain an interview with Princess Diana.

Alan Waller’s lawyer has written to Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, requesting an investigation into “very serious concerns” of a conspiracy to “create an instrument of fraud”.

He has accused Mr Bashir, now the BBC’s religious affairs editor, of “dishonest conduct” and that the BBC had “benefited” while aware his actions were “unlawful”.

Two of Mr Waller’s bank statements were faked by Mr Bashir to show payments from a tabloid newspaper and an offshore company allegedly to persuade Earl Spencer to give him access to his sister. Mr Bashir has admitted ordering Matt Wiessler, a freelance graphic artist, paid by the BBC, to mock up the bank statements.

Mr Bashir’s exclusive interview with Princess Diana, broadcast on Panorama 25 years ago, caused shock waves.

Martin Bashir interviews Princess Diana in Kensington Palace for the television program Panorama - Tim Graham/Corbis Historical

In the letter to Dame Cressida, Mr Waller’s barrister Anton van Dellen said: “I write in relation to the actions of two BBC employees or agents for whom the BBC were vicariously liable, with very serious concerns that they have committed a criminal act, namely conspiracy to create an instrument of fraud.

“In 1995, two BBC employees or agents engaged in a conspiracy to create an instrument of fraud, namely a purported copy of Mr Alan Waller’s bank statements. Mr Martin Bashir agreed with a graphic artist, Matt Wiessler, to create a bank statement purporting to belong to Mr Alan Waller.

“The fraudulent bank statement was then used to persuade Charles Spencer of Mr Bashir’s purported credentials and Mr Bashir subsequently gained an interview with the late Princess Diana to conduct the most significant interview to date for the BBC.”

Mr van Dellen said the faked bank statements had caused “significant reputational and financial loss” and went on: “The BBC wrongfully benefited enormously from the actions of Mr Bashir, financially and otherwise, on a global scale, whilst the BBC knew that it was engaged in unlawful activity.”

A former British Army paratrooper and ex-US marine, Alan Waller, now 57, went to work for Earl Spencer in the mid-Nineties as his head of security - OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Mr Waller declined to comment on Monday. He has previously told The Telegraph he had hoped the police would investigate, and accused Mr Bashir of becoming a multi-millionaire after having “effectively stolen my identity, stolen my banking information, and then used it to frame me as the fall guy”.

In an emailed response to Mr van Dellen, Scotland Yard said his request for a criminal inquiry was now under review.

Mr Wiessler was so alarmed by Mr Bashir’s request he subsequently complained to corporation bosses.

The bank statements were mocked up to show a £4,000 payment from a tabloid newspaper to a company owned by Mr Waller. A second faked statement alleged that Mr Waller also received £6,500 from an offshore company, with reports suggesting that it was designed to give the impression that this company was a front for MI5 or MI6, who were paying Mr Waller to keep Princess Diana under surveillance.

Mr Bashir, then a relatively unknown investigative reporter, secured the only television interview Princess Diana ever gave, in which she described Camilla Parker-Bowles as the third person in her "crowded" marriage to the Prince of Wales.

Mr Bashir remains on sick leave, having contracted Covid-19 and having undergone a quadruple heart bypass. The BBC has instigated an internal inquiry into Mr Bashir’s actions and appointed Lord Dyson, a former Master of the Rolls, to head it up. Mr Waller will also cooperate with the Dyson investigation.

The BBC has already told Mr Waller it does not believe Mr Bashir’s actions or anyone else’s at the corporation amounted to criminal behaviour.

The Metropolitan Police must now decide whether to launch a criminal probe based on Mr Waller’s complaint.

Dame Cressida said last month that police required “somebody who is giving us any evidence” to make a complaint before it could assess if a crime had been committed.