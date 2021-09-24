Exclusive: Oil producer Hilcorp eyes purchase of shut Louisiana refinery -sources

FILE PHOTO: A sheen appears on the flooded property of the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery
Erwin Seba
·2 min read

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Houston-based oil producer Hilcorp is evaluating Phillips 66's refinery in Alliance, Louisiana, for conversion into an oil export terminal, said four sources familiar with the matter, a move that would eliminate it as a source of motor fuels.

Hilcorp, the largest privately owned U.S. oil producer, with operations from Alaska to Pennsylvania to Texas, did not reply to questions about its interest in the facility, which occupies 2,400 acres along the Mississippi River.

Phillips 66 declined to comment on Hilcorp's interest.

The hurricane-damaged refinery remains for sale and its "marketing process is ongoing,” said Phillips 66 spokesperson Bernardo Fallas. The company plans to repair the storm damages and restart the facility, he said.

In August, Phillips 66 began meeting with potential buyers of the 255,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Louisiana, on the state's southeast coast. It was knocked out of commission by Hurricane Ida last month when a protective wall gave way, flooding the plant.

“The U.S. refining business in the future is going to be smaller, not bigger,” Phillips 66 Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland said last month as he laid out plans to advance businesses in renewable diesel, hydrogen and materials for electric-car batteries.

Most of the several feet of water that flooded the plant has been removed and most employees have returned to clean-up of the plant, said people familiar with its operations.

In June, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said national refining capacity last year fell by 4.5%, or 848,385 bpd, because of weak refining profits with work-from-home policies slashing gasoline demand.

A conversion of the Alliance site into a crude oil storage and distribution terminal makes sense, said Andrew Lipow, president of Houston consultants Lipow Oil Associates.

“These refineries are getting older and older especially in a climate where we have seen gasoline demand has peaked,” Lipow said.

The Alliance refinery is one of three along the Gulf Coast that has been offered for sale this year.

The other two are LyondellBasell Industries’ 263,776-bpd Houston refinery and Royal Dutch Shell’s shuttered 211,146-bpd Convent, Louisiana, refinery.

The Alliance refinery could still have a future in the current energy transition, said John Auers, executive vice president with refinery-consultants Turner, Mason & Company

“It’s still a viable refinery,” Auers said. “We’ve had a lot of capacity turned off. It could potentially come back pretty strong.”

Phillips 66 does have an incentive to make repairs, Auers said.

“You always get more money (for a refinery) if it’s in an operable condition,” Auers said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Gary McWilliams and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SALT: Here's how lawmakers could alter key contentious tax rule

    Democrats and Republicans have dug in when it comes to the state and local tax (SALT) deduction and the upcoming budget reconciliation package.

  • United Airlines fined $1.9 million for U.S. tarmac delays

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -United Airlines was fined $1.9 million Friday by the U.S. Transportation Department for violating federal rules on long tarmac delays and ordered to cease future similar violations. The department said between December 2015 and February, United allowed 25 flights to remain on the tarmac for lengthy periods without allowing passengers to deplane. United said Friday it remains "committed to fully meeting all DOT rules and will continue identifying and implementing improvements in how we manage difficult operating conditions."

  • Huawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her, Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kessler told a New York judge on Friday, a move that should allow her to eventually leave Canada and relieve a point of tension between China and the United States. A hearing is underway in Brooklyn federal court, where the U.S. government said it will discuss a resolution of charges against Meng, according to a Friday court filing. Meng is attending the hearing virtually from Canada, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

  • The debt ceiling fight is a 'most dangerous game,' credit rating expert explains

    We all know that Washington’s deeply unserious Kabuki dance, also known as raising the debt ceiling, comes with very serious consequences.

  • 6 cheap restaurant stocks that will fatten up your portfolio: analyst

    These restaurant stocks are too cheap to ignore, argues this veteran Wall Street restaurant analyst.

  • Retirement Savers Love the Backdoor Roth IRA Strategy. It Might Not Last.

    The tax strategy at issue is the mega-backdoor Roth conversion and it has allowed some Americans to amass sizable balances in tax-free Roth retirement accounts. On Sept. 15, the House Ways and Means Committee approved legislation from House Democrats that would prohibit use of the mega-backdoor Roth conversion starting Jan. 1, 2022. The proposal is one of a series of measures Democrats are backing in an effort to prevent the wealthiest Americans from shielding multimillion-dollar retirement balances from taxes.

  • ‘Dramatic’ Increase in IRS Capital-Gains Transactions as Biden Administration Considers Raising Tax Rates on the Wealthy

    As lawmakers mull higher rates for the wealthy, new numbers from the Internal Revenue Service released this week suggest that’s exactly what’s been happening. What’s more, taxpayers worth at least $1 million—people whom Biden has his eye on especially—reported approximately $22 billion more in net capital gains and/or losses than at the same point in the previous tax season, the statistics showed. The year-over-year increase is “dramatic” according to Richard Pomp, a professor at the University of Connecticut School of Law, who specializes in taxation.

  • The Evergrande-Lehman analogy is wrong

    There are worrisome parallels between Evergrande's downfall and the 2008 financial crisis. But let's get the history right.

  • Even though the Fed will hike interest rates, doesn’t mean they’re tightening: Portfolio Manager

    Jim Caron, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the China credit risk, inflation, the U.S. economy, and outlook on the Fed.

  • Three dividend stocks rated ‘A’ for safety

    In a world of low interest rates, dividend stocks can be a blessing for investors who need income. For example, on May 18, shares of AT&T Inc. (T) fell 6% after the company announced a change of strategy — a plan to reverse years of expensive acquisitions by spining off WarnerMedia in a deal with Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Investors weren’t happy with AT&T’s plan to “resize” its dividend, with the yield on the shares expected to decline to roughly 4% from 7% before the deal was announced. The spin-off hasn’t been completed yet, and the dividend hasn’t been cut, but AT&T’s shares have fallen 13% (excluding dividends) since May 17, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has risen 7%.

  • Democrats want to cut way back on those ‘backdoor Roths’

    A provision in the House Ways and Means Committee's recently passed $2.1 trillion package would eliminate the backdoor Roth and mega backdoor Roth IRA conversions.

  • Traders Clamor for Protection as Mexico Inflation Pressure Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Increasing skepticism over Mexico’s ability to keep a firm lid on price pressures over the next few years is boosting the appeal of the nation’s inflation-protected assets.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • Stocks Wobble as China’s Crackdown Roils Crypto: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks struggled for direction after China intensified its sweeping regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Ether and other digital tokens tumbled.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsIn anot

  • Judge rules stepmom accused of killing Gannon Stauch will stand trial

    Judge Gregory Werner decided Thursday the evidence prosecutors presented in a preliminary hearing is sufficient to send Letecia Stauch to trial.

  • Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery reserve

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has filed a lawsuit against Neoen SA, saying the French firm's Tesla "Big Battery" in South Australia did not provide backup power during four months in 2019 for which it had received payment. Neoen said it was disappointed with AER's decision. On-demand power from storage is critical for preventing blackouts in Australia which is increasingly dependent on wind and solar farms from which energy is not always available.

  • CDC guidance exacerbates confusion over COVID-19 boosters

    The past month has been fraught with debate over who should be allowed to get boosters, and the messaging changed with each new step causing confusion among experts.

  • Former Louisiana State Police Trooper indicted for federal civil rights violation

    Jacob Brown is facing up to 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 If convicted.

  • ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. What should I do?

    First, it’s great that you were able to amass such a lofty retirement nest egg and that you’ve already begun to enjoy your own retirement years. It sounds like your wife wants to take the slow and steady approach to her retirement, and that also makes complete sense. As it stands, and as you may already know, you are currently already in good financial shape to both be retired and pursue your goals, said Michael Peterson, a certified financial planner and founder of Faithful Steward Wealth Advisors.

  • Tempur Sealy, Blue Bird, Valero Energy, PBF Energy and Phillips 66 highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Tempur Sealy, Blue Bird, Valero Energy, PBF Energy and Phillips 66 highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

  • Nike still confident despite revising short-term outlook due to supply chain issues

    Nike posted first-quarter earnings results that were stifled by lingering supply chain issues stemming from manufacturing delays due to factory shutdowns in facilities in Asia.