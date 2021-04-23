Exclusive: Lord Lister quits as Boris Johnson's Gulf envoy just months after taking on role

Ben Riley-Smith
·3 min read
Lord Lister has been one of Boris Johnson's closest advisers since his time as Mayor of London

Lord Lister is leaving his role as the Prime Minister's special envoy for the Gulf and departing the Government, The Telegraph can disclose.

The exit comes with the peer facing increasing scrutiny from the press over his work in the private sector.

Lord Lister has been one of Mr Johnson’s most trusted political advisers over the years both in City Hall during his time as Mayor of London and later following his elevation to Downing Street.

A number of reports have appeared in recent months drawing attention to Lord Lister’s private work in the past, including on major property deals.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is hugely grateful for Lord Lister’s dedicated service over many years.

“He has been an outstanding servant to the country, to the Government and to the Prime Minister when he was Mayor of London.”

A Number 10 source claimed the timing of the departure was because Lord Lister was involved in organising Mr Johnson’s India trip, which has now been cancelled.

But it comes at a time of intense scrutiny about lobbying, with connections between Government figures and the private sector being scrutinised.

Lord Lister, who was appointed Mr Johnson’s Downing Street chief of staff following his elevation to Prime Minister in 2019, has also only recently moved to his new role as envoy for the Gulf.

In February, The Sunday Times reported that Lord Lister had stayed on the payroll of two property developers during his time in Downing Street.

The 71-year-old, paid between £140,000 and £149,000 a year while working in Downing Street, was also a non-executive director of Stanhope, one of the largest private developers in London, whose £500 million redevelopment near East Croydon has been picked by the Government as the location of a new civil service hub.

He was also a member of the strategic board of Delancey and was claimed to have invited its owner, Jamie Ritblat, to provide advice on the property market several times during lockdown.

Downing Street said that he had “at all times followed the Cabinet Office’s guidance and codes of conduct”, while Delancey said it was not aware of “any past or existing conflict of interest by Lord Lister sitting on its advisory board.

Stanhope told the newspaper Lord Lister’s role was to ensure “good governance within the company and he has no involvement in any existing or past Stanhope projects”.

In recent days, it emerged that Lord Lister had held talks about a six-figure contract with Finsbury Glover Hering, a PR and lobbying firm which has two offices in the Middle East.

He rejected the role after he was approached by The Times, while a source at the firm insisted it would not have involved any lobbying or its Middle East clients.

Last week, the Mail on Sunday also reported that he owned shares in a company that has won nearly £1 million in Government and NHS contracts.

Number 10 said at the time that he had “no involvement” in the awarding of contracts.

On Friday a Downing Street source said there was no link between the disclosures and Lord Lister’s departure.

