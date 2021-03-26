Exclusive: Over-70s to get booster Covid vaccines from September

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Riley-Smith
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nadhim Zahawi told The Telegraph that ministers are expecting up to eight vaccines to be available by the autumn - Jeff Gilbert
Nadhim Zahawi told The Telegraph that ministers are expecting up to eight vaccines to be available by the autumn - Jeff Gilbert
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter

Over-70s will start to get booster Covid vaccines from September to protect them from new virus variants as the Government drives ahead with its jabs rollout.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, revealed details of the plan, which will see some people have three doses within the first 10 months of the jabs being in use.

The first booster doses will go to people in the top four priority groups for the original rollout – those aged over 70 as well as frontline NHS and social care workers.

Mr Zahawi also revealed that ministers were expecting up to eight vaccines to be available by the autumn with a number made in the UK, including one that could protect from three different Covid variants in a single jab.

Asked when the booster jabs would begin, he said: "The most likely date will be September. Jonathan Van-Tam [the deputy chief medical officer] thinks that if we are going to see a requirement for a booster jab to protect the most vulnerable, [it] would be around September.”

The eight coronavirus vaccines
The eight coronavirus vaccines

His comments come ahead of the relaxation of lockdown rules on Monday, which will allow people to meet outside in groups of up to six or two households.

Concern about the spread of Covid in Europe continues, with France recording almost 42,000 new cases and Germany around 21,500 on Friday, compared to the UK's 6,000.

Escalating the row over vaccine supply, the French foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, warned Britain against trying to "blackmail" the EU over jabs – but Mr Zahawi moved to calm concerns by insisting the Government was pushing ahead with its rollout and stressing that the manufacture of some new vaccines would happen in the UK.

"However the virus behaves, we're going to be ready," he said, stressing that working with so many different producers would help "future-proof" against any unforeseen variants emerging.

Drive-through vaccine centres will soon be opening to help counter vaccine hesitancy among people in their 30s, 40s and 50s, Mr Zahawi said. He added that children aged 12 to 17 could be first to get a jab if safe, after The Telegraph reported that under-18s could start getting vaccines from August.

The minister also opened the door to churches being allowed to check people's Covid status, saying: "If we want our lives back, I think we've got to at least – if nothing else – look at all this stuff."

The Covid vaccine rollout has been a standout government success, with 29 million people having been given a first dose – more than half the adult population. The Government has said all adults will be offered a first jab by the end of July, but has confirmed little about what will follow.

How many people have been vaccinated in the UK?
How many people have been vaccinated in the UK?

Much focus has been on the "booster" vaccines, which would be given to people who have already had a jab because they will provide better protection against newer virus variants.

Currently, two Covid vaccines are available in the UK – the ones made by AstraZeneca and Pfizer – with doses of a third, made by Moderna, expected next month. Mr Zahawi said the Government was already talking to those three manufacturers about creating new versions of their jab that would be more effective against variants.

Eight vaccines could eventually be approved by UK health regulators, including one by Novavax that can cover multiple different variants.

"The Novavax technology allows us to have a bi-variant or tri-variant vaccine in the way you do with flu. So inside the actual vaccine itself, it can have more than one variant," Mr Zahawi said, adding that Novavax would be available for the autumn vaccination drive.

The "booster" Covid jabs will not be administered at the same time as flu vaccines, although both programmes will run alongside each other.

The need for new variant vaccines was underscored by papers released by the Government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on Friday. One warned that current vaccines, including Pfizer and Moderna, may be 10 times less effective against variants such as that from South Africa.

The papers cite a study in South Africa which found that those who had previously been infected with the original variant of Covid had no lower risk against the new type, suggesting no antibody protection.

South African Variant Cases by Country
South African Variant Cases by Country

Mr Zahawi said drive-through centres for people to get vaccines were likely to appear across Britain in the coming months, explaining: "We did some fantastic pilots of drive-in jabs that went really well. And again, as we go down the cohorts in the current deployment you're going to see more of that.

"It's a great way as you do the under-50s, the under-40s, under-30s. Convenience becomes a much greater tool to deploy because you want to make sure for those people, where we think there may be greater hesitancy, we make it as convenient as we can make it."

Earlier this week, The Telegraph reported that August is the earliest possible rollout date for Covid vaccinations for children, though no decisions have yet been taken. Mr Zahawi said a number of manufacturers including Moderna were holding trials, being closely watched by ministers, to see whether that was safe.

He added: "If the regulator then does approve the Moderna vaccine, then we will absolutely look at offering it to the 12 to 17-year-olds."

On Friday, Boris Johnson talked to Joe Biden, the US president, on a call during which both warned against any new barriers to vaccine exports.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The leaders discussed the fight against coronavirus and updated each other on their countries' vaccine rollouts. The Prime Minister stressed that global access to vaccines will be key to defeating the pandemic."

Recommended Stories

  • State officials announce updates on vaccine rollout

    State officials announced details of increasing COVID-19 vaccine distribution and plans for how those doses will be used, including the creation of a program for homebound residents.

  • Twin 9-year-old girls received a Pfizer shot, becoming the first participants in a COVID-19 vaccine trial for children under 12

    Pfizer joins Moderna and AstraZeneca in testing the COVID-19 shot in kids. The company will test 144 children, as young as six months, then 4,500.

  • Los Angeles Vaccination Super Site Closing Just Weeks After It Opened And One Day After Newsom Expands Eligibility

    A little more than a month after opening with much fanfare from California Governor Gavin Newsom, the large-scale vaccination site at Cal State Los Angeles will cease operations on April 11, federal and state officials managing the location announced today. The location was opened in February as an eight-week pilot project, marking a cooperative effort […]

  • Biden Administration Announces Johnson and Johnson to Deliver 11 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine Next Week

    While distribution of Johnson and Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine hit an initial snag, the Biden Administration announced on Friday that the company will deliver 11 million doses of the vaccine next week.

  • This vaccine calculator estimates when you'll be offered the COVID-19 vaccination

    Where specifically in the queue will you be?

  • Suspect Who Beat Elderly Asian Man in Irvine is Arrested Thanks to Community Tip

    A 23-year-old man has been arrested for the assault of an elderly man that occurred last Friday, according to the Irvine Police Department. The attack occurred during the evening as the victim, a 69-year-old man, was walking his dog outside the Sierra Vista Middle School. An anonymous source was able to help police identify the suspect, Kevin Quiroz, who was then located outside his apartment in the city of Tustin, according to the IPD press release.

  • Far-Right Extremists Move From 'Stop the Steal' to Stop the Vaccine

    Adherents of far-right groups who cluster online have turned repeatedly to one particular website in recent weeks — the federal database showing deaths and adverse reactions nationwide among people who have received COVID-19 vaccinations. Although negative reactions have been relatively rare, the numbers are used by many extremist groups to try to bolster a rash of false and alarmist disinformation in articles and videos with titles like “COVID-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction — and Could Wipe out the Human Race” or “Doctors and Nurses Giving the COVID-19 Vaccine Will be Tried as War Criminals.” If the so-called “Stop the Steal” movement appeared to be chasing a lost cause once President Joe Biden was inaugurated, its supporters among extremist organizations are now adopting a new agenda from the anti-vaccination campaign to try to undermine the government. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Bashing of the safety and efficacy of vaccines is occurring in chat rooms frequented by all manner of right-wing groups including the Proud Boys; the Boogaloo movement, a loose affiliation known for wanting to spark a second Civil War; and various paramilitary organizations. These groups tend to portray vaccines as a symbol of excessive government control. “If less people get vaccinated then the system will have to use more aggressive force on the rest of us to make us get the shot,” read a recent post on the Telegram social media platform, in a channel linked to members of the Proud Boys charged in storming the Capitol. The marked focus on vaccines is particularly striking on discussion channels populated by followers of QAnon, who had falsely prophesied that Donald Trump would continue as president while his political opponents were marched off to jail. “They rode the shift in the national conversation away from Trump to what was happening with the massive ramp up in vaccines,” said Devin Burghart, the head of the Seattle-based Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights, which monitors far-right movements, referring to followers of QAnon. “It allowed them to pivot away from the failure of their previous prophecy to focus on something else.” Apocalyptic warnings about the vaccine feed into the far-right narrative that the government cannot be trusted, the sentiment also at the root of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The more vaccine opponents succeed in preventing or at least delaying herd immunity, experts noted, the longer it will take for life to return to normal and that will further undermine faith in the government and its institutions. Last spring, a common purpose among far-right activists and the anti-vaccination movement first emerged during armed protests in numerous state capitols against coronavirus lockdown measures. That cross-pollination expanded over time. On Jan. 6, while rioters advanced on the Capitol, numerous leading figures in the anti-vaccination movement were onstage nearby, holding their own rally to attack both the election results and COVID-19 vaccinations. Events overshadowed their protest, but at least one outspoken activist, Dr. Simone Gold of Beverly Hills, California, was charged with breaching the Capitol. She called her arrest an attack on free speech. She was one of several doctors who appeared in a video last year spreading misleading claims about the coronavirus. Trump shared a version of the video, which Facebook, YouTube and Twitter removed after millions of viewers watched it. In the months since inoculations started in December, the alliance grouping extremist organizations with the anti-vaccination movement has grown larger and more vocal, as conspiracy theories about vaccines proliferated while those about the presidential vote count receded. With their protests continuing, far-right groups deployed many of the same talking points as the vaccination opponents. Prominent voices in both the “Stop the Steal” and the anti-vaccination movements helped to organize scattered rallies on March 20 against vaccines, masks and social distancing in American cities including Portland, Oregon, and Raleigh, North Carolina, as well as in Europe, Australia, Canada and other countries around the world. In April, a conference with the tagline “Learn How to Fight Back for Your Health and Freedom,” is set to bring together Trump allies like Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell along with high-profile members of the anti-vaccination effort. Maligning the coronavirus vaccines is obviously not limited to extremist groups tied to the Capitol riot. There is deep partisanship over the vaccines generally. One-third of Republicans surveyed in a CBS News poll said that they would avoid getting vaccinated — compared with 10% of Democrats — and another 20% of Republicans said they were unsure. Other polls found similar trends. About 100 members of the House of Representatives, roughly one-quarter, had not been vaccinated as of mid-March, according to Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the House minority leader. It is unclear where Trump will fit into the vaccine battle. The former president, who has been vaccinated, endorsed getting the shot recently, provoking some disbelief in QAnon and other chat rooms. “I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me frankly,” he said in an interview with Fox News. Across right wing-channels online, certain constant memes have emerged attacking the vaccine, like a cartoon suggesting that what started with mask mandates will end with concentration camps run by FEMA for those who refuse vaccinations. Numerous channels link to the government website called VAERS, for Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, to energize followers. It had reported 2,216 deaths among people vaccinated for the three months before March 22, with 126 million doses administered. The COVID-19 vaccines in use, like most vaccinations, are considered overwhelmingly safe, but inevitably a small percentage of recipients suffer adverse reactions, some of them severe. The deaths have not been directly linked to the vaccinations. The raw, incomplete VAERS statistics are meant for scientists and medical professionals, but are widely used among extremist groups to try to undermine confidence in the vaccine. One video consisted of a person reading the details from the chart aloud barking “Murder” where the chart said “Death.” On Telegram, channels frequented by tens of thousands of QAnon followers are full of videos warning of the dire consequences of taking the vaccine. For example, David Icke, a British serial conspiracy theorist, posted a video called “Murder by Vaccine” saying that it transformed the nature of the human body. (The claims that the vaccines change human DNA are false.) Icke was previously best known for pushing the idea that the world was controlled by shape-shifting alien lizards who inhabited a global network of underground tunnels. The general proliferation of conspiracy theories by QAnon followers for years has helped to create a shared vocabulary among far-right organizations, experts said, which smoothed the way for spreading false information about the vaccines. “The last year with COVID has just been a perfect storm that whatever your crazy conspiracy belief is, there is someone who has a COVID conspiracy to match it,” said Melissa Ryan, CEO of Card Strategies, a consulting firm that researches disinformation. The vaccines are sometimes referred to as a “potion,” sometimes as a “bioweapon,” and there are claims that vaccinated people are “shedding mutant viruses.” Telegram is the locus of much of the disinformation and fear mongering. On one channel, there are claims that the vaccine is an instrument of depopulation. “A massive death wave will be witnessed later this year among those who took the vaccine,” read one posting. In Idaho, far-right activist Ammon Bundy helped to push for a proposed state law to ban any mandatory vaccines, although work stalled after the Legislature suspended its work on March 19 for more than two weeks because too many lawmakers contracted the coronavirus. The question is where this newly forged alliance goes from here. Some analysts believe its life span will prove limited, with the far-right pivoting to some other issue, like immigration. Eventually, hundreds of millions of Americans will be vaccinated, they noted, and vaccine skepticism is not the same thing as being anti-vaccination. Some doubters will soften if time proves the vaccines effective. A new report by the Network Contagion Research Institute at Rutgers University noted, however, that although the de-platforming of extremist groups made their campaigns harder to follow, the alliance has the potential to meld disparate factions into a large anti-government movement united around public health issues. “It increases the opportunity for a big tent enemy,” said Joel Finkelstein, a fellow at Rutgers who runs the institute. “If you are feeling dispossessed, like all these right-wing groups are, boy do I have a tent for you.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Buttigieg gets roasted from all directions for mileage tax idea

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Friday that he thinks a mileage tax "shows a lot of promise," opening a giant can of worms as to whether the Biden administration should consider such an idea. Speaking with CNBC, Buttigieg outlined his ideas on several infrastructure proposals, chatting about financing for revamping roads and bridges across the country. Asked about whether he still believes gas taxes are "old fashioned," he said he doesn't believe they're the right long term solution. A mileage tax, on the other hand, which would charge drivers a cent or two for each mile on the road, intrigues Buttigieg more. "I think that shows a lot of promise," he said. "If we believe in that so-called user-pays principle, the idea that part of how we pay for roads is you pay based on how much you drive." "The gas tax used to be the obvious way to do it; it's not anymore," he continued. "A so-called vehicle miles traveled tax or a mileage tax, whatever you want to call it, could be the way to do it." As The Washington Post reports, Oregon and Utah already have some form of mileage tax, but there are several reasons the idea has yet to take off. First of all, there are privacy concerns, since some level of data collection would be required. Additionally, some argue moving away from a gas tax could disincentivize buying fuel-efficient vehicles. Also, a mileage tax would arguably unfairly tax people who can't afford to live in expensive cities but drive long commutes to reach jobs in metropolitan areas. Buttigieg's comments drew criticism from both sides of the aisle on that front. TFW you're concerned that student debt cancellation will unfairly benefit rich kids but love to tax folks who can't afford to live close to work. https://t.co/J237vsEgO1 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 26, 2021 A mileage based tax clearly favors wealthier people in cities who drive less distance. As usual, it would be working class folks who must drive longer distances who bear the brunt of this policy. https://t.co/tXeOgpeAlK — Russ Read (@RussCanRead) March 26, 2021 Has he considered that lower-income communities and minorities would be disproportionately impacted by this nonsense policy? Hahaha of course he hasn’t https://t.co/UGDGrPQ22V — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 26, 2021 Watch Buttigieg's interview below. A mileage-based tax shows a lot of promise, @SecretaryPete says about funding President Biden's infrastructure package. Revenue generation will most likely come from several different sources. "We've got to think big; it's got to be transformative." https://t.co/QY1JvWXXOA pic.twitter.com/4R2CD6KaZV — CNBC (@CNBC) March 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comGeorgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantationBenny Blanco reveals he accidentally kissed Beyoncé in front of Jay-ZWhite House surprisingly announces Johnson & Johnson is on track to meet vaccine goal

  • Florida to feds: Allow cruise ships to operate or we'll sue

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped into the federal government's continued pandemic ban on cruise ships using U.S. ports, threatening Friday to file a lawsuit if one of the state's biggest tourism sectors is not allowed to resume operations soon. Appearing at Port Canaveral with leaders from Carnival, Norwegian, Disney and Royal Caribbean cruise lines, DeSantis and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said they are exploring the state's legal options if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not allow U.S.-based cruising to resume by summer.

  • Fauci addresses Redfield's comments that virus 'escaped' from Wuhan lab

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top adviser to the Biden administration on the coronavirus pandemic, addressed comments that former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield made on Friday.

  • New study to test Moderna vaccine in transmission prevention among college students

    College students in the United States, vaccinated with Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, will be part of a new study to test its effectiveness in curbing the spread of the virus, the COVID-19 Prevention Network said on Friday. The trial, backed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is designed to determine if the vaccine, mRNA-1273, can prevent coronavirus infection, limit virus in the nose, and reduce transmission from vaccinated individuals to their close contacts. The Prevent COVID U study, funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), will monitor about 12,000 young adults across 20 universities over a five-month period.

  • GlaxoSmithKline, Vir Biotechnology Seek Emergency FDA Authorization For COVID-19 Drug

    GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) have submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration requesting emergency use authorization for VIR-7831, an investigational dual-action SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adults and adolescents with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at risk for a severe worsening of their condition. What Happened: The VIR-7831 project began in April 2020 when the companies began a partnership to develop solutions to combat coronaviruses. The preclinical data suggests VIR-7831 could potentially block viral entry into healthy cells while also clearing infected cells, the companies said, noting that “the antibody binds to an epitope on SARS-CoV-2 that is shared with SARS-CoV-1 (the virus that causes SARS), indicating that the epitope is highly conserved, which may make it more difficult for resistance to develop.” Earlier this month, a Phase 3 trial evaluating VIR-7831 as a monotherapy for the early treatment of COVID-19 showed an 85% reduction in hospitalization or death from those receiving VIR-7831 versus those receiving a placebo. As a result, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee coordinating the trial recommended a halt in patient enrollment based on the efficacy level. Related Link: GSK Out-Licenses Two Drug Candidates To Boston Pharmaceuticals What Happens Next: GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology are also in discussions with the European Medicines Agency and other global regulators for similar emergency authorizations in order to make VIR-7831 widely and quickly available. Separate from this endeavor, GlaxoSmithKline is collaborating with other companies, including Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) and Medicago Inc. on the development of COVID-19 vaccines. Related Link: 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Double In 12 Months Photo by Daniel Roberts / Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWall Street Crime And Punishment: Charles PonziDominion Voting Systems Sues Fox News For .6B Over False Reporting On 2020 Election© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'Potential to exponentially spread this': Spring break partying could lead to spike in coronavirus cases, experts say

    Although some may have immunity from prior infection or the vaccines, the variant B.1.1.7 is quickly becoming the dominant variant in Florida.

  • A Hollywood actress who married into the royal family says the attention Meghan Markle receives would be her idea of 'complete hell'

    Sophie Winkleman, best known for her role in "Two and a Half Men," told Insider she wouldn't be able to cope with the intrusion Meghan Markle faces.

  • Mexico complains of mask-less tourists, closes ruin site

    Authorities in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula complained Friday about tourists not wearing face masks, as Mexico braces for a surge of Easter Week visitors. “It is regrettable to see how undisciplined things have become," said Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez. "It was truly frustrating to see hundreds of people walking around without face masks,” noting that tourists were the worst offenders.

  • Jennifer Weisselberg said she gave investigators probing Trump's finances '7 boxes of documents' she got in her divorce from the Trump Org CFO's son

    Prosecutors got an early peek at the Trump Organization's finances because of a messy divorce case, a cooperating witness says.

  • Conservative news outlets, accused of election falsehoods, air disclaimers

    (Reuters) -Businessman Mike Lindell appeared on the cable network Newsmax last month and launched into a baseless conspiracy theory blaming a voting machine company for fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The anchor then read a prepared statement that included: “Newsmax accepts the (election) results as legal and final.” Lindell, an ardent ally of losing presidential candidate Donald Trump, refused to drop the subject, and the anchor stormed off mid-interview.

  • Tom Brady posts a hilarious response to the Bucs retaining all 22 Super Bowl starters

    Tom Brady, with another winning tweet.

  • Growing calls to limit German chancellors to two terms following Angela Merkel's handling of the Covid pandemic

    Calls are building in Germany to impose a term limit on how long its chancellors can remain in office amid dismay at Angela Merkel’s handing of the coronavirus pandemic. Mrs Merkel plans to step down following September’s election after almost 16 years in power. But a growing number of critics say the veteran chancellor has been too long in the job. Germany has slipped far behind the UK and US in the race to vaccinate its citizens and Mrs Merkel’s critics say she has failed to provide the necessary leadership in the crisis.

  • Estate tax proposal from Bernie Sanders would mean big bills for America's wealthiest

    Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) recently introduced an estate tax plan that specifically lists the wealthiest Americans.