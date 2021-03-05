Exclusive: Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration
Rodrigo Viga Gaier
·2 min read

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Preliminary data from a study conducted at the University of Oxford indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC is effective against the P1, or Brazilian, variant, a source with knowledge of the study told Reuters on Friday.

The data indicates that the vaccine will not need to be modified in order to protect against the variant, which is believed to have originated in the Amazonian city of Manaus, said the source, who requested anonymity as the results have not yet been made public.

The source did not provide the exact efficacy of the vaccine against the variant. They said the full results of the study should be released soon, possibly in March.

Early results indicated the AstraZeneca vaccine was less effective against the South African variant, which is similar to P1. South Africa subsequently paused the use of the vaccine in the country.

The information comes as a small-sample study suggested the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac may not work effectively against the Brazilian variant.

Responding to a request for comment, Fiocruz, which sent the samples that formed the basis of the study, told Reuters it did not have any information on the study, as it was being led by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

Representatives for AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Brazil is currently confronting a brutal and long-lasting second wave of the coronavirus, hitting a daily record of 1,910 deaths on Wednesday.

The P1 variant is among the factors that epidemiologists believe is contributing to a rise in cases and deaths, and there has been concern in the scientific community about the variant's resistance to vaccines.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. designates Ukraine's Kolomoyskyy over alleged corruption: State Department

    Former Ukrainian public official Ihor Kolomoyskyy has been designated as ineligible to enter the United States over alleged corruption, the State Department said on Friday. "While this designation is based on acts during his time in office, I also want to express concern about Kolomoyskyy’s current and ongoing efforts to undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes and institutions, which pose a serious threat to its future," Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement. Kolomoyskyy's wife and children were also designated, rendering all of them ineligible for entry into the United States.

  • Porzingis helps Doncic-less Mavs to 87-78 win over Thunder

    Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and 13 rebounds with European sidekick Luka Doncic sidelined by a back issue going into his second All-Star appearance, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 87-78 on Wednesday night. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points, Josh Richardson added 16 and Dallas cruised most of the second half without the NBA's sixth-leading scorer. Doncic had averaged 31.6 points in the previous nine games, with Dallas winning seven to get above .500 for the first time since Jan. 22.

  • After mixed messages, Europe warns against vaccine shopping

    First, France's president suggested that the AstraZeneca vaccine was “quasi-ineffective” in protecting older people from COVID-19. Now, Emmanuel Macron's government is begging people to take it. Berlin shifted gears on its cautious policy this week after an independent vaccine panel said the AstraZeneca shots should be used in people over 65.

  • Israeli minister sticks to Iran 'environmental terror' claim

    Israel's environmental protection minister on Thursday stood by her allegation that a crude oil spill in the eastern Mediterranean last month was an intentional attack by Iran but provided no evidence for her claim. Defense officials remained silent about the charge by Gila Gamliel, a junior minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, who on Wednesday announced that she had concluded the Iranian government deliberately spilled tons of crude oil into the sea in an attempt to damage Israel's marine ecosystem.

  • Three vaccines. Increased manufacturing. How US will have enough COVID-19 vaccine for every US adult in May – or even sooner.

    President Joe Biden says there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine available in May for every U.S. adult. Some experts say it could even be sooner.

  • Cuomo Aides Altered Nursing Home Report to Conceal Death Toll

    Aides to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rewrote a July report by state health officials to conceal the number of nursing home residents who died from coronavirus in the state, according to reports. Cuomo’s top aides worked to hide the fact that more than 9,000 nursing home residents had died from the virus in the state at the time, according to reports from the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. The reports come as Cuomo has been embroiled in a number of scandals as of late, including investigations into both his mishandling of nursing homes during the pandemic and the alleged coverup that followed, as well as three sexual harassment allegations against the governor. A top aide to Governor Cuomo admitted last month that the administration covered up the true data on nursing home deaths from the coronavirus in New York state in order to hide the magnitude of the issue from federal authorities. Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa apologized to state Democratic lawmakers during a recent video conference call, saying “we froze” out of fear that the real nursing home death numbers would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors, the New York Post reported. However, the New York Times reports the coverup efforts were underway before federal authorities requested the data, and just as Cuomo began writing a book touting his pandemic leadership achievements. The rewritten report, which concealed the number of deaths and found that Cuomo’s policies were not at fault for the nursing home death toll, was released just four days before the governor announced he was working on a book. Cuomo finally released the complete data on nursing homes earlier this year, only after the state attorney general found that thousands of deaths of nursing home residents have been undercounted. The governor said then he had withheld it to avoid a “politically motivated” inquiry from the Trump administration into the state’s handling of the virus in nursing homes. The governor has repeatedly come under fire for a policy he put in place from late March to May forcing nursing homes to accept coronavirus-positive patients after they were discharged from hospitals, causing the virus to spread like wildfire among elderly nursing home residents. The nonprofit Empire Center for Public Policy released a report last month which found that the controversial order was “associated with” more than one in six of the 5,780 nursing home deaths that occurred in New York state statewide between the end of March and beginning of May. Cuomo’s aides clashed with the state’s health officials over the July report, which the Health Department worked on with the consulting firm McKinsey. The report included a chart comparing nursing home deaths in New York with other states, according to the New York Times, which showed that New York’s total of 9,250 deaths was far greater than that of the next highest state, New Jersey, which had 6,150 at that time. The chart put the death toll at about 50 percent higher than the number the Cuomo administration had touted at the time. The State had publicly reported nursing home deaths differently than other states, by excluding residents who had been transferred to hospitals and died there. Three of Cuomo’s aides — all of whom had no public health expertise — fought with health officials to rewrite the report: DeRosa; Linda Lacewell, the head of the state’s Department of Financial Services; and Jim Malatras, a former top adviser to the governor who was brought back to work on the pandemic response. None had public health expertise. In a statement to the Times, Beth Garvey, a special counsel to the governor said the out-of-facility data was omitted after D.O.H. could not confirm it had been adequately verified.” The additional data did not change the conclusion of the 33-page report, she said, which was that Cuomo’s policies were not at fault for the nursing home death toll. More than 47,000 New Yorkers, including more than 15,000 nursing home residents, have died from the coronavirus.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Which QB prospect won’t crack the top 10?

    In this latest 2021 NFL mock draft, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones nearly falls out of the top 20 selections

  • EU says no talks under way to buy Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

    The European Commission said on Thursday that there were no talks under way about buying Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, hours after the EU drugs regulator began reviewing the shot for possible approval. "Currently no talks are ongoing to integrate the Sputnik vaccine in the portfolio," a Commission spokesman told a news conference. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it had begun a rolling review of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, which could lead to its approval for use in all 27 EU countries.

  • Covishield and Covaxin: What we know about India's Covid-19 vaccines

    As India’s homegrown Covaxin shows 81% efficacy, here's what we know about the country’s vaccination drive.

  • While the world dithers, Myanmar's battle-hardened military metes out brutal suppression

    The stream of images showing the lethal force inflicted on protesters and medics by the Myanmar security forces this week have been sickening, but as the global community wavers over a united response, worse may still be to come. Soldiers hardened by brutal decades-long insurgencies waged largely unseen in remote areas against the country’s minorities have now been unleashed on major cities with devastating effect. Wednesday was the deadliest day of the uprising so far, with at least 38 fatalities. Footage of troops pointing their weapons at head height, bloodied bodies and fatal bullet holes in victims – many from a younger generation who have grown up under Myanmar’s democratic transition – are testament to the military’s barbarity and indifference towards human life. “The systematic brutality of the military junta is once again on horrific display throughout Myanmar,” tweeted Tom Andrews, the United Nations’ envoy for human rights in Myanmar, on Thursday morning. As the United Nations Security Council, chaired by Britain, gears up for an emergency closed-door session on the coup on Friday, Mr Andrews urged them to first “view the photos [and] videos of the shocking violence being unleashed on peaceful protesters.”

  • Ultra-rich Florida community got COVID vaccinations in January

    Thousands of residents over 65 in a wealthy gated enclave in the Florida Keys had received COVID vaccines by mid-January, while most of the rest of Florida's elderly waited for their shots, report the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald.Why it matters: The uber-rich Ocean Reef Club on Key Largo, with more than 2,100 full- or part-time members, was dubbed by the papers as "one of the highest-security private communities in the nation."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOcean Reef did not respond to the Times' and Herald's request for comment on how it obtained so many vaccines so quickly.The state of play: The only people from the area who gave to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) political committee all live in Ocean Reef. All 17 had given contributions of $5,000 through December 2020.Resident Bruce Rauner, who served as the Republican governor of Illinois and headed a Chicago private equity firm, donated $250,000 in February.What they're saying: DeSantis spokesperson Meredith Beatrice told the papers that the governor was not involved in selecting Ocean Reef for early vaccines."This was not a state-supported senior community POD [point of distribution], nor was it requested by the governor."The big picture: DeSantis has been criticized for steering exclusive pop-up vaccination sites to other wealthy communities in Florida — and has continually denied that politics drove the decisions.Two of the wealthiest zip codes in Manatee County — both predominantly white and heavily Republican — got a pop-up site with DeSantis' assistance. The governor responded by dismissing any charges of favoritism.Three other developments in the state run by Pat Neal, a politically-connected developer and former state senator who has a long history in GOP politics, also got similar vaccine sites. At the time, a DeSantis spokesman said the "insinuation" that they were "established for political purposes is completely baseless."Florida readers: Check out the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fungal microbiome: Whether mice get fatter or thinner depends on the fungi that live in their gut

    Fungi make up a small but important part of gut microbiomes. Mogana Das Murtey and Patchamuthu Ramasamy via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SAThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Mice with certain communities of fungi living in their gut gained more weight when eating processed food than mice whose gut microbiomes hosted different communities of fungi, according to our study published March 5 in the journal Communications Biology. Microbiomes are communities of microorganisms. In this study, we explored whether the fungal members of the gut microbiome – called the mycobiome – changed their host’s metabolic reaction to processed food. To do this, we obtained genetically identical mice from four different companies – each with different fungal microbiomes – and then fed the mice either standard mouse food or processed food resembling the typical American diet. After six weeks, we measured their body fat as well as genes and hormones involved in metabolism. We specifically looked at the relationship between the fungal microbiome and processed foods – foods that contain refined sugars, monounsaturated fats and white flour, for example – because these foods are linked to unhealthy weight gain in humans. Eating processed food made most mice fatter, but how much weight and how their metabolism changed varied between mice with different microbiomes. After measuring the microbiomes of each mouse, we used machine learning to figure out which fungi had the strongest influence on metabolism. We found that mice whose gut microbiomes contained more of the fungi Thermomyces – which manufacturers use to break down fat in commercial processes – and less Saccharomyces – yeasts used in baking and brewing – gained about 15% more weight than the mice with different microbiomes. We found similar but smaller differences in mice on a normal diet. The microbiome plays an important role in how bodies react to processed foods. Jeffrey W via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY Why it matters The gut microbiome can influence metabolism. Most people assume the microbiome is entirely bacteria. However, fungi – though usually less common than bacteria – are often critical members of these microbial communities. Microbiomes vary among individuals, so the species of fungi living in your gut might be different from your neighbor’s. This was also true for mice in our study. Researchers only recently discovered the fungal microbiome and have limited knowledge of how it affects human health. Our study is one of the first to identify how gut fungi can influence metabolism. If gut fungi influence metabolism in people similarly to the way they do in mice, researchers might be able to develop diets tailored for specific microbiomes. It might also be possible to adjust a person’s fungal microbiome to control weight in specific situations – such as after weight-loss surgery. Fungal microbiomes play a role in influencing the metabolism of mice. How this translates to humans remains to be seen. Georgejason/iStock via Getty Images Plus What still isn’t known Scientists are still learning which species of fungi make their home in the gut versus fungi that might just be passing through. While many of the interactions between humans and their gut fungi are likely beneficial, this may not always be the case. For example, fungi may play a role in irritable bowel syndrome and increase the risk of developing pancreatic cancer. Not only could the presence or absence of certain fungi have direct effects on health, fungal interaction with bacteria is also likely very important. Our work has made some key first steps in understanding the complex relationship between bacterial and fungal communities when they cooperate to digest processed food. What’s next We are planning to perform studies in humans and mice looking at how the fungal microbiome influences metabolism on high-fat diets and after weight loss surgery. And to learn more about how different fungi affect metabolism, we’d like to create mice with artificial microbiomes that we either assemble ourselves or transplant from a human donor.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Kent Willis, University of Alabama at Birmingham and Justin D. Stewart, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. Read more:A healthy microbiome builds a strong immune system that could help defeat COVID-195 things you can do to make your microbiome healthier Kent Willis receives funding from the Heart, Lung and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health (Grant K08HL151907) and was the recipient of the 2021 Kaul Pediatric Research Institute Award from the Children's of Alabama Hospital.Justin D. Stewart does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • No, Johnson & Johnson’s Vaccine Isn’t “Less Effective” — Here’s Why

    A vial of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine at Northwell Health South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York, U.S., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. President Biden said that Merck & Co. will help make Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine, a collaboration between rivals aimed at ramping up the pace of inoculations that will help provide enough supply for every adult in the U.S. by the end of May. Photographer: Johnny Milano/Bloomberg via Getty Images Nationwide, people are grappling with the weight of life during the coronavirus pandemic as they reflect on an entire year living under some kind of lockdown. For many, the pandemic has meant working from home, less physical contact with family and friends, and a complete change in how they interact with everyday life in an effort to keep themselves and their loved ones safer from the deadly virus. But there is some hope for relief, now that a third vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered across the country for people ages 18 and older. Despite the fact that there are now even more vaccines being made available to millions of people across the country, some are skeptical that the J&J vaccine is less effective than the Moderna and Pfizer two-dose vaccines, due to lower efficacy numbers. Media reports on the new vaccine have focused their attention on its efficacy rate: 72% for Johnson & Johnson, compared to 94% for Moderna and 95% for Pfizer. But the lower rate shouldn’t discourage anyone from getting the single-dose vaccine, which is equally as effective as the other two at preventing serious illness, according to The New York Times. The J&J vaccine’s lower effectiveness number refers only to its ability to prevent all infections as a result of contracting the SARS-Cov-2 virus. While it may not be as good at preventing mild COVID cases, Johnson & Johnson’s single dose is just as successful as the other two at preventing the most serious cases of this virus, and that’s most important. For more context, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also more effective than the flu shot. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “flu vaccination reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40% and 60% among the overall population during seasons when most circulating flu viruses are well-matched to the flu vaccine.” Dr. Robert Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco told The New York Times that with any of the three vaccines, “There’s essentially no chance you will die of COVID, which is breathtaking.” This is notable, considering the virus has killed more than half a million people in the U.S. over the last year. The goal of any of the three vaccines is not to completely root out COVID-19, which is likely here to stay. Instead, the hope is to turn the virus into something like a mild flu or the common cold while we seek to achieve herd immunity and in that regard, things are looking up. “When you think of what do you want from a vaccine, you don’t want to go to the hospital, and you certainly don’t want to die,” Johnson & Johnson CEO and Chairman Alex Gorsky told CNBC’s Squawk Box. “And what we have seen as far as 100% efficacy in those parameters, again with a single shot.” Experts say they would recommend any of the three vaccines and suggest that people get whichever one is first made available to them. That is our best possible tool when it comes to moving past the pandemic. Lisa Lee, an infectious disease epidemiologist and public health ethicist at Virginia Tech, said last month that a third vaccine option “substantially reduces the time it takes the U.S. to reach herd immunity.” Lee also noted that as more of the population becomes vaccinated, there is less opportunity for further mutations of the virus to develop. “When we stop transmitting between people, we also stop the opportunity for mutation,” she told CNBC. After a long year in relative isolation, as people sit with the grief of losing their old ways of living and their loved ones and the uncertainty of what comes next, it’s only natural that they might question the efficacy of a new vaccine. We’ve been dealt so many blows in the last year, after all. But rest assured that if your time comes for the vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot is made available to you, it’s just one more layer of protection for all of us. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?I Helped Create The Johnson & Johnson VaccineWill Everyone Be Able To Get Vaccinated By May?Inside The Fierce Hunt For Leftover Vaccines

  • Myanmar sees deadliest day as 38 protesters killed

    Security forces are accused of opening fire without warning on protesters in several cities.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Biden's relief bill isn't getting bipartisan support like previous stimulus bills. What do Republicans dislike so much?

    All Senate Republicans voted against even starting debate on the $1.9 trillion measure on Thursday.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Trump's fake inauguration on March 4 was QAnon's latest vision that flopped. A new date is now being peddled to perpetuate the mind games.

    QAnon followers were expecting 'The Storm' on March 4. Unfazed by the failure, many are seeking redemption on a new day.

  • FBI: Trump-appointed State Department aide arrested in connection with Capitol riot

    The FBI on Thursday arrested former State Department aide Federico Klein, a Trump appointee who worked on the former president's 2016 campaign, on charges related to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, according to a court filing.Why it matters: The 42-year-old Klein is the first member of the Trump administration to be arrested in connection with the insurrection, which led to the former president's second impeachment and charges against over 300 people.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Prior to resigning from the State Department on Jan. 19, Klein — whose arrest was first reported by Politico — worked in the Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs and possessed a "Top Secret" security clearance that was renewed in 2019, according to the FBI affidavit.Surveillance video from Jan. 6 allegedly captured Klein attempting to enter a Capitol tunnel with a mob of rioters. Police body cameras showed that Klein "physically and verbally engaged with the officers holding the line, thereby affecting their ability to disperse the crowd," according to the affidavit.Body camera and open-source footage captured Klein violently shoving a riot shield taken from an officer and "inciting the mob" — including by calling for "fresh people" at the front of the crowd — in his attempts to breach the police line.The bottom line: Klein was arrested on charges that include unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon.Read the full affidavit. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Myanmar policemen cross border into India after refusing to carry out orders set by new military junta

    At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed the border into India in the latest sign of growing dissent within the security forces and civil service officials who are opposed to the military coup. The first reported case of police fleeing the country came as one of the country’s top diplomats resigned from his post at the United Nations after being promoted to the role of ambassador by the junta. Tin Maung Naing, the deputy envoy, refused to take over from Kyaw Moe Tun, the current ambassador, who was fired last week by the generals after he urged countries at the 193-member UN General Assembly to use “any means necessary” to reverse the coup that ousted the nation’s elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In Washington, Myanmar’s embassy also signalled a break with the military regime on Thursday, issuing a statement decrying the deaths of civilians protesting the coup and calling on authorities to “fully exercise [the] utmost restraint.” In Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw last month, nine ministry of foreign affairs officials were arrested after they joined a Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) which aims to prevent the military from being able to govern the country by organising nationwide strikes. Thousands have joined the CDM, which was initially started by the medical profession, but has now picked up bankers, civil servants and small pockets of police officers.