An Exclusive Peek Into China’s Forbidden City In Honor of the Chinese New Year

Elizabeth Stamp
  • After passing through the Tiananmen Gate, visitors reach the U-shaped Meridian Gate, the rear of which is seen here from the Gate of Supreme Harmony. The Meridian Gate stands as the highest building in the Forbidden City and remained the highest in Beijing into the 20th century.
  • Many items from the Imperial collection were removed from the Forbidden City following the Japanese invasion of North China in 1933 and moved to Southwest China and then to Taiwan, where they remain today. This Yancai reticulated vase from the Qing dynasty was made for the Qianlong emperor. It sold at Sotheby’s in 2020 for $9 million.
  • Another view of the Meridian Gate shows the Golden Stream, which curves through the square and is crossed via one of five bridges. Imperial engineers designed the Golden stream to run parallel to the western wall of the city and then curve to the gate of the Emperor’s Throne Room.
  • Red walls and golden-hued tile roofs distinguish the linked courtyard houses of the Forbidden City, while ancient trees harmonize with the grand architecture within the complex.
  • The Forbidden City was the primary home of 24 emperors from 1420 to 1912. The third emperor of the Ming dynasty, Zhu Di, or Chu Ti, shown here, was known as Yongle Emperor. Yongle moved the capital to Beijing and built the Forbidden City from 1406 to 1420. Construction reportedly involved 100,000 artisans and one million workers.
  • Built between 1771 and 1776, the Palace of Tranquil Longevity was constructed by the Quianlong emperor for his retirement. The palace’s Juanqinzhai or Studio of Exhaustion from Diligent Service was restored as part of a partnership between the Forbidden City and the World Monuments Fund.
  • This photograph by German photographer Hedda Morrison shows bronze water vats that collected rainwater in the complex. Over 300 vats were placed around the palace in case of fire.
  • <a href="https://www.assouline.com/products/forbidden-city-the-palace-at-the-heart-of-chinese-culture" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Forbidden City" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Forbidden City</em></a> (Assouline, $995)
Consisting of nearly 1,000 buildings, this sprawling complex was visited by historical figures such as Marco Polo and Richard Nixon

