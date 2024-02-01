Exclusive: Take a peek inside island-themed lounge that’s about to open in Charlotte

A new lounge is ready to debut, bringing Caribbean nightlife to just north of uptown Charlotte.

The Reggae Lounge nightclub will open Feb. 16 at 2630 Statesville Ave., less than a mile north of Camp North End, the island-themed business said Wednesday on the bar’s social media.

On Wednesday, The Charlotte Observer got an exclusive peek inside after over a year of renovations in the 1,300-square-foot space.

Co-owners and husband-and-wife Elvado and Lytondra Laing had expected to open The Reggae Lounge in December but ran into delays, including waiting on permits.

The atmosphere and cocktails at The Reggae Lounge are authentic to the Caribbean, according to co-owner Elvado Laing, a native of the Bahamas. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The lounge fills a void in the Caribbean nightlife of Charlotte since Crystal on the Plaza closed during the pandemic after 18 years, Elvado Laing previously told the Observer.

Elvado Laing’s The Reggae Lounge, at 2630 Statesville Ave. in Charlotte, fills a void in the city’s Caribbean nightlife. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

What to expect at The Reggae Lounge

The lounge will serve 10 cocktails, complete with fruit and an umbrella. The list of drinks includes coconut and white rum mixed with tropical juices, including Bahama Mamas, Jamaican Rum Punch and a “Bob Marley.” Elvado Laing’s cousin in the Bahamas created the cocktail menu.

Reggae legends Tarrus Riley, Beres Hammond and Luciano provide the backdrop for Elvado Laing, the co-owner of The Reggae Lounge that will open in Charlotte Feb. 16. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

There also will be DJ music every night spinning reggae, soca and afrobeats.

The bar and hookah lounge will partner with Caribbean food trucks.

Hours are 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Sunday.

The Reggae Lounge will serve 10 cocktails, complete with fruit and an umbrella. The list of drinks includes coconut and white rum mixed with tropical juices, including Bahama Mamas, Jamaican Rum Punch and a “Bob Marley.” JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

