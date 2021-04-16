Exclusive: Petrobras mulls insiders to fill key management vacancies -sources

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sabrina Valle and Marta Nogueira
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sabrina Valle and Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Incoming Petrobras CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna, an army veteran with no oil experience, has endorsed four career executives to head up key company divisions rather than bringing in more outsiders, people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The board of directors of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Brazil's state-controlled company is formally known, meets on Friday to vote on the new division heads, the company said. The board is also expected to officially confirm Luna as CEO.

Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, announced the 71-year-old Luna would take the helm of Petrobras in a Facebook post in February. Luna served as Brazil's defense minister in 2018. He is the first military man to run Petrobras since the 1980s.

Half of the company's eight-seat executive director team is currently vacant, including the chief financial officer's post. Four divisional heads left the company after previous CEO Roberto Castello Branco was fired by Bolsonaro in February in a dispute over fuel prices. He officially ended his term on Monday.

Among the candidates for executive directors, Chief Accounting and Tax Officer Rodrigo Araujo is expected to be named CFO, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the information is private.

Executive manager Fernando Borges, who led the massive Libra field offshore project, has been put up as a candidate for the Exploration and Production division, according to the people.

Executive Manager of Commercialization Claudio Mastella, if approved, will be head of the logistics and commercialization department, in charge of fuel prices, a sensitive topic for Petrobras.

Petrobras declined to comment.

All of the candidates have had long careers at Petrobras, the people said. Araujo, Borges and Mastella were part of the company's succession plan.

Luna's decision to endorse seasoned company executives sends a message of some continuity to a market wary of a non-expert's appointment to lead the company.

A retired general with no experience in the oil sector, Luna was the latest in a slew of active duty and former military men with whom Bolsonaro has surrounded himself since he took office.

Castello Branco's sacking after hiking fuel prices more than 30% within a couple of months sent jitters through financial markets.

Fuel prices are a sensitive topic for investors after Petrobras lost $40 billion between 2011 and 2014 as the government, which controls a majority of the company's voting shares, forced it to subsidize local pump prices.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Rises With Soft Dollar, Declining Yields After U.S. Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose to the highest since late February, putting the metal on course for a second straight weekly gain on help from declines in the dollar and bond yields.A gauge of the dollar fell as much as 0.2%, and 10-year Treasury yields slumped to lowest in a month. The declines came after U.S. retail sales accelerated in March by the most in 10 months as business reopenings, increased hiring and a fresh round of stimulus checks emboldened shoppers, while U.S. March industrial production rose less than expected.“Gold finally trades above recent highs behind a cocktail of lower yields, a soft dollar and a weaker-than-expected industrial production and capacity-utilization report,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. The production report “indicates the real economy remains uncertain, while the strong retail sales report was purely stimulus-based and transitory.”Bullion has been confined to a narrow trading range this month, with shifts largely driven by movements in the dollar and bond yields. The precious metal has declined more than 7% this year as gold-backed exchange-traded funds witnessed sustained outflows, after playing a crucial role in 2020’s record rally. Net sales continued yesterday.“Gold is unable to make any further significant and sustainable gains due to a lack of support from financial investors,” Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, wrote in a note. “There is still no sign of any trend reversal in gold ETFs.”Spot gold rose as much as 1.9% to $1,769.67 an ounce, the highest since Feb. 26. Futures for June delivery on the Comex rose 1.8% to settle at $1,766.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1%.Bullion rose above its 50-day moving average, but “a decisive move above $1,760 is still required to open a path to $1,800,” said BMO’s Wong.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Nikola, FuelCell Energy, and Bloom Energy All Dropped Today

    Shares of many renewable energy stocks have been declining on Thursday. Included in that are companies hoping hydrogen becomes an important source of energy for the transportation sector in the future. As of 3 p.m. EDT, shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) were down 8%, 12%, and 4%, respectively.

  • Indian hospitals overwhelmed by COVID surge as beds, oxygen fall short

    Many Indian hospitals were scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surged to a new daily record on Thursday, with a second wave of infections centred on the rich western state of Maharashtra. India's tally of total infections is second only to the United States, with experts blaming everything from official complacency to aggressive variants. The country has been producing oxygen at full capacity for each of the last two days but will have to turn to imports, with the health ministry saying it was planning to import 50,000 metric tons.

  • Former Vice President Pence receives heart pacemaker

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received a heart pacemaker device during routine surgery on Wednesday and is expected to fully recover, his spokesman said on Thursday. Pence, 61, who previously disclosed an "asymptomatic" heart condition, underwent the procedure at the Inova Fairfax medical facility in Virginia after experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heart rate over the past two weeks, spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement. “I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute," Pence said in a statement, adding thanks to his doctors in his home state of Indiana.

  • Meet the team of Black executives who quickly mobilized hundreds of CEOs to oppose restrictive voting laws

    The men, who texted and emailed hundreds of companies, didn't expect to have 700 corporations, nonprofits, and law firms sign on.

  • A new 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer is here, and it shows Dom and his family going to war with his long lost little brother

    Universal Pictures released a new "Fast 9" trailer Wednesday morning featuring the long-awaited return of Dominic Toretto.

  • India's desperate Covid-19 patients turn to black market for drugs

    Amid a punishing second wave, people across India are finding drugs, oxygen and beds in short supply.

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • Fox News pundits outraged that word ‘mistress’ has been ‘canceled’

    ‘They could not break one of the 10 commandments and just be faithful to their marrieds,’ host says

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Sen. Graham: Biden, Dems on a 'power grab,' put national security at risk

    Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Democrats' legislation to pack the Supreme Court, and U.S. troops leaving Afghanistan.

  • Mom suspected in children's deaths pleads in carjacking case

    A California woman suspected of killing her three children pleaded not guilty Wednesday to carjacking during an alleged escape. Liliana Carrillo, 30, entered pleas in a Kern County courtroom to four felony counts of carjacking, attempted carjacking and auto theft. Carrillo's three children were found dead Saturday by their maternal grandmother in her apartment in the Reseda neighborhood of Los Angeles.

  • France asks citizens to leave Pakistan amid violent protests

    The French embassy in Pakistan on Thursday advised all of its nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country after anti-France violence erupted in the Islamic nation over the arrest of a radical leader. Saad Rizvi was arrested Monday for threatening the government with mass protests if it did not expel French envoy Marc Baréty over the publication depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes Von Der Muhll said about 400 to 500 French nationals live in Pakistan and they will be able to leave via commercial flights.

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • The Latest: Virus variants keep Ontario Hockey League idle

    Ontario’s minister of sport says it would be “irresponsible” to give the OK for the Ontario Hockey League to start its season right now. Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod said Thursday the province was days away from approving the OHL’s plan to return to play in late March when the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic began in earnest in the province. The OHL is the only major junior league under the Canadian Hockey League umbrella that hasn't begun its season.

  • Ted Cruz among six Republicans to vote down bill to end anti-Asian hate crimes

    The lawmakers voted with a majority of 92 against 6 in the Senate

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • The US officially designates Paul Manafort's associate Konstantin Kilimnik as a 'known Russian agent'

    The Treasury also said Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy."