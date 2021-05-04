Exclusive: PM's preferred social care reforms would 'disproportionately benefit the wealthy', internal modelling suggests

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s preferred option for fixing Britain’s social care system could “disproportionately” benefit the wealthy, it has been claimed, as a Whitehall row over how to fund the reforms threatens further delays.

The Telegraph has been told that senior Conservative MPs and Treasury officials have raised alarm that the long-awaited reforms risk skewing state support towards those in the South of England.

There are also concerns that large regional variations in property prices mean that the preferred option would still force people in areas such as the “Red Wall” to sell their homes to pay for their care, in turn breaking a central Conservative manifesto pledge.

Their fears are said to be underscored by internal modelling compiled by the Department for Health last year, which it is claimed shows that people in the South East stand to be on average hundreds of pounds better off than those in the North East.

The row comes amid mounting pressure on ministers to come forward with a long-term funding plan for elderly care, which has been slowly deteriorating due to workforce shortages, quality of provision and local authority funding.

Mr Johnson held talks with the Chancellor Rishi Sunak last month to discuss options, with a senior Government source stating on Tuesday: “We are still at the stage of looking at the options, of which there are several. No decision has been made.”

However, multiple Whitehall insiders claim the Prime Minister is leaning towards proposals first put forward a decade ago by Sir Andrew Dilnot, a social care expert, which recommended capping lifetime care costs for individuals at between £25,000 and £50,000, with the state covering the rest.

Published in 2011, the Dilnot report also recommended increasing the “floor” - or asset threshold - below which people would receive means tested state support towards the cost of their care from the current level of £23,250 to £100,000.

It is understood that the proposals are being resisted by senior Treasury officials, who fear it will cost billions of pounds annually at a time when the public finances are already under unprecedented strain from the coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues

While Mr Sunak is said to be open-minded and agrees with Mr Johnson that the manifesto commitment must be honoured, a senior Conservative source told The Telegraph that some officials in the Treasury hoped to “kill the whole thing altogether”.

This newspaper understands that working internal estimates suggest that adopting the Dilnot proposals could cost between £2-10bn annually, with critics instead pushing for a focus on other structural problems such as workforce retention and the quality of care provided.

With Conservative MPs expecting an announcement before the next spending review in the Autumn, it means that Mr Johnson is likely to come under pressure to hike taxes in order to pay for the reforms.

Separately, it is understood that the Department for Health has conducted modelling of the Dilnot reforms, which was based on the cap being set at a higher level of £50,000 and the floor at £100,000.

The modelling is said to have found that under this system, almost 200,000 people aged over 65 in care would have benefitted from the reforms in 2021/22.

But it also found that wealthier people were "disproportionately" more likely to benefit, with those in the highest wealth quintile receiving on average more state support than those in the second lowest grouping.

It is said to have found those in the South East would on average be just under £400 better off than those living in the North East.

Approached for comment, a Department for Health spokesman said: “We are committed to improving the adult social care system and will bring forward proposals this year.

"Putting social care on a sustainable footing, where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, is one of the biggest challenges that our society faces."

Meanwhile, Conservative MPs who are broadly supportive of the Dilnot proposals are also concerned that raising the cap too high to appease the Treasury could leave people in some parts of the country still having to sell their homes.

“The real problem with Dilnot is distributional. If you have a national level cap, if you’ve lived in London for 25 years, you can shrug and say okay “X of £2m house has to go on my social care, the kids still have £1.9m to play with," said one senior Tory.

“In Hartlepool, that is your house gone. Therefore I increasingly think that you’ve got to have a more locally based or regionally based cap.

“If you don’t do that then you have a etierh policy which is howlingly expensive with a very low cap, or a high cap where people in places with low house prices where people are selling their houses. Neither seem to me to be politically acceptable.”

However, another senior Conservative figure said: “I suspect it will be a watery middle ground and the battle will be in the Autumn. If they don’t do it [the Dilnot reforms] they will just end up spending it - just in an uncontrolled way.”

“The reality is that social care reform is expensive. There is no way of doing it that is not expensive,” a Government source added.