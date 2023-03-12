Exclusive-PNC, RBC interest in SVB cools as regulators seek rescue bids

(Reuters) -Interest from two early suitors for Silicon Valley Bank - PNC Financial Group Inc and Royal Bank of Canada - had cooled on Sunday, as U.S. regulators invited bids for the failed lender, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) had given a Sunday afternoon deadline for bids for the failed bank, one of the sources said. Reuters could not determine which banks had bid.

The banks and the FDIC declined comment.

The FDIC has been trying to find a buyer for Silicon Valley Bank this weekend after taking control of it on Friday so that the bank's corporate clients that had their money frozen can meet their payroll obligations. But a deal on a tight timeline has proven to be hard. Bids were due for SVB at 2:00 pm ET 1800 GMT), two of the sources said.

PNC, one of the 10 largest U.S. banks by assets, wanted to pursue a bid for the entirety of Silicon Valley Bank, one of the sources added, but then studied a bid for parts of Silicon Valley Bank. A separate source familiar with the matter said PNC had decided to withdraw from any further talks.

RBC also explored a takeover of Silicon Valley Bank but it was unlikely to pursue it, three sources said. One of the sources added that RBC has struggled to get comfortable with the risks involved and the complexities of justifying the deal to regulators in its home country of Canada. RBC bought City National Bank in 2015. It is the eighth largest bank by deposits in California, according to FDIC data.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday ruled out a government bailout of Silicon Valley Bank and said she was working with regulators to find a solution.

(Reporting by Megan Davies, Anirban Sen and David French in New York and Peter Schroeder in Washington and Lananh Nguyen; Editing by Paritosh Bansal, Bill Berkrot, Lisa Shumaker and Diane Craft)

  • FDIC auction for SVB assets said to be underway

    An auction for the remaining assets of the failed Silicon Valley Bank is reportedly underway, with final bids due this afternoon and a result potentially arriving late Sunday, according to Bloomberg. Bloomberg says that the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), which stepped in and shut down SVB on Friday as it was experiencing an unprecedented run on funds by its clients, is hoping to conclude the auction before markets open on Monday morning. A fast sale could help the FDIC make at least some of the uninsured deposits of SVB customers available to them by Monday.

  • After Silicon Valley Bank failure ‘there’s going to be more,’ warns former FDIC Chair William Isaac

    “There’s no doubt in my mind," said Isaac. "Seems to me to be a lot like the 1980s.”

  • SVB UK holds $3 billion of venture capital-backed firms' funds -survey

    British start-ups backed by venture capital have around 2.5 billion pounds ($3 billion), largely in deposits, "locked" in Silicon Valley Bank's UK subsidiary, according to a weekend survey by an industry body seen by Reuters. The total includes more than 300 companies with accounts at SVB UK, more than a third of which risk running into cash-flow difficulty within a month if no solution is found for the ailing lender, the survey found. Regulatory disclosures show SVB had some $2.9 billion worth of loans at its UK arm at the end of last year, along with more than $1 billion in bonds.

  • SVB collapse to test Fed's faith in a strong, low-risk financial system

    Earlier this month the U.S. Federal Reserve in a report to Congress gave what has become a standard reassurance: Banks were strong and the overall financial system in solid shape. That confidence is now being tested as the Fed and other regulators navigate Friday's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank -- the sort of event that can seem to be without implications for the broader economy until the full scope and potential impact on market psychology become clear. More broadly, the Fed has tools that are always available to shore up the financial system, including direct loans to banks with adequate collateral through its so-called discount window.

  • As the SVB auction continues, the sale of its UK arm bounces between potential suitors

    In the US today, The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. continued the auction process for the beleaguered Silicon Valley Bank, with final bids due by Sunday afternoon, according to Bloomberg. SVB had more than $175 billion in deposits and $209 billion in total assets. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that the government would not bail out Silicon Valley Bank with public money, but added it was concerned about depositors - the vast majority being tech companies - reeling from what is the worst bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

  • No Bailout for SVB. Here’s What to Expect.

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen took a bailout of SVB off the table, but clarified that regulators are working to make sure the bank’s depositors don’t suffer.

  • SVB fallout, inflation, retail sales: What to know this week

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and how investors react in the week ahead will be the market's top focus, though key economic data on inflation and retail sales ought not to be overlooked.

  • SVB Collapse: Legendary Financier Bill Ackman Warns of Massive Bank Runs

    The hedge fund manager says that it is likely that Silicon Valley depositors will have access to around 50% of their funds on Monday, but the remaining 50% will not be available for 3-6 months.

  • Wall Street Braces for the Next Silicon Valley Bank

    Shares of regional banks tumbled amid concerns that Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is only the beginning.

  • Silicon Valley Bank exec was Lehman Brothers CFO prior to 2008 collapse

    Prior to the Lehman Brothers collapse, Joseph Gentile was its CFO until 2007 when he left and became Silicon Valley Bank's Chief Administrative Officer.

  • Elon Musk May Buy Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    Tesla's CEO says he's open to the idea of Twitter acquiring the Californian bank that was shut down on March 10 by regulators.

  • SVB collapse means more stock-market volatility: What investors need to know

    How regulators respond to the 2nd largest bank collapse in U.S. history holds key to market reaction after investors opted to 'sell first, ask questions later.'

  • Pension Titans Buy Bonds Just as Rate Hike Fears Crush Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- For some of Australia’s biggest investors, a recession is a certainty and they’re buying bonds to position for the slowdown even as fears of rising interest rates convulse markets everywhere. Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondayStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunAustra

  • US Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks Fail

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve are weighing creating a fund that would allow regulators to backstop more deposits at banks that run into trouble following Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondayStartup Bank Had a

  • U.S. and U.K. regulators consider ways to help SVB depositors, FDIC auctioning assets: reports

    The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is reportedly holding an auction for the assets of failed Silicon Valley Bank of California this weekend, while discussions are also said to be underway involving the Federal Reserve to possibly create a fund to protect depositors.

  • Yellen says government trying to help Silicon Valley Bank depositors but dismisses bailout

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that the U.S. government would not bail out Silicon Valley Bank, but is concerned about depositors reeling from what is the worst bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis and will try to help them. The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the lifeblood of young tech firms, has sent shockwaves through the startup ecosystem as countless firms scramble to find ways to meet next week's payroll and other operating expenses after the bank was taken over by the regulators on Friday.

  • World markets set for aftershocks as SVB collapse ripples out

    Markets were set for a bumpy ride this week as the fallout from collapsed startup-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, coincides with key economic data and policy meetings. U.S. February inflation numbers are due out on Tuesday, followed by the UK's budget on Wednesday and the European Central Bank's interest-rate meeting on Thursday. "There's a rough ride ahead," said Pooja Kumra, senior European and UK rates strategist at TD Securities in London.

  • Regulators are requesting SVB employees to stay on for the next 45 days

    Founders and venture capitalists aren't the only ones experiencing volatility right now: Silicon Valley Bank employees are seeing their jobs in flux as their employer falls apart. SVB, which was closed down yesterday, is now being run by regulators. The e-mail, confirmed by multiple sources to TechCrunch, says that the enrollment process for all SVB employees into the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara (DINBSC) will happen through the weekend.

  • Blockchain is 'a completely different animal' in personal finance

    While blockchain is just seen as a ledger to record crypto payments, they can be used for any type of financial transaction, according to blockchain company Algorand Foundation CEO Staci Warden. She told Yahoo Finance Live (video above) that the blockchain ecosystem can be a pivotal part of money transfers.

  • Silicon Valley Bank's demise began with downgrade threat

    In the middle of last week, Moody's Investors Service Inc delivered alarming news to SVB Financial Group, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank: the ratings firm was preparing to downgrade the bank's credit.That phone call, described by two people familiar with the situation, began the process toward Friday's spectacular collapse of the startup-focused lender, the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. Details of SVB's failed response to the prospect of the downgrade, reported by Reuters for the first time, show how quickly confidence in financial institutions can erode. The Moody's call came after the value of the bonds where SVB had parked its money fell due to the higher interest rates.