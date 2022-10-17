Exclusive: Republican JD Vance has slight lead on Democrat Tim Ryan in Senate race in Ohio

Republican J.D. Vance has opened a narrow edge over Democrat Tim Ryan in the U.S. Senate race in Ohio, a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, as President Joe Biden’s unpopularity complicates the campaign by the moderate Democratic congressman to flip a GOP-held seat.

Vance leads 47%-45%, a shift from Ryan’s one-point advantage last month, 47%-46%. Both findings are within the survey’s 4.4 percentage-point margin of error.

The Ohio race stands second only to Pennsylvania as a prospect for Democrats to pick up a Senate seat now held by a Republican. That said, national Democratic groups have invested more money and effort in Wisconsin in hopes of ousting GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, who led by 6 points in a Marquette University poll last week.

Showdown in Youngstown: Ohio Senate candidates J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan face off in debate

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

If Ryan loses a close race in November, Democrats will face questions about why they didn’t devote more resources to the Buckeye State to contest the seat now held by retiring Sen. Rob Portman.

With the Senate split 50-50, the net loss of a single seat would cost Democrats control. Picking up a GOP seat or two would enable them to offset the potential loss of a Democratic-held seat in Nevada or elsewhere.

The survey of 500 likely midterm voters was taken by landline and cellphone Oct. 11-15.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and Trump-endorsed Republican and "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance are scheduled to debate again before Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022.

By 2-1, sending a message against Biden

Vance is embracing Donald Trump – “J.D. is kissing my ass,” the former president boasted at a rally last month – but Ryan has distanced himself from Biden on student-loan forgiveness, border control and other issues.

The poll makes it clear why that makes political sense. Nearly half of those surveyed, 48%, agree with the statement, “I want my vote in November to change the direction President Biden is leading the nation.” Only 24% chose the statement, “I want my vote in November to support the direction President Biden is leading the nation.”

Story continues

As in many midterms, Americans are using their votes to send a message to the White House. Just one in four, 25%, say their vote in November “doesn’t have much to do with President Biden and his policies.”

Biden’s approval rating is 39% approve and 56% disapprove. That’s a bit worse than his 42%-53% rating a month ago.

What are the midterm elections?: Here's what to know about them and why they're important

It’s the economy. Abortion, too. And democracy.

By far the most powerful issue, chosen from a list of five options, is the economy and inflation; 44% cite it as the most important concern on their minds. They see the state’s economic conditions as troubled. Three in four rate the economy as fair or poor, compared to one in five who call it excellent or good.

Threats to democracy is named as the top issue by 19%, and another 19% choose abortion.

Nearly half of those surveyed, 49%, say abortion is “an important issue” determining their vote; another 21% call it the most important issue. The Supreme Court decision in June overturning abortion rights has ignited the issue across the country.

Previously: Ruling overturning Roe v. Wade sparks debate about Supreme Court's legitimacy amid partisan passions

Among independent voters in Ohio, concern about abortion divides sharply along gender lines. Four in 10 independent women say abortion is the most important issue in the election, compared to just one in 10 independent men.

Vance has a wide lead among independent men, 53%-38%. But Ryan has an even wider lead among independent women, 52%-28%, though 20% are still undecided.

An abortion-rights activist is detained after throwing red paint on the sidewalk outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Where Vance has succeeded

In the past month, Vance has expanded an 8-point lead among men to 11 points and a 3-point lead among white voters to 9 points. In the Cincinnati region in southwest Ohio, where Vance had trailed by 5 points, he now leads by 15.

“In our September poll, Vance had not solidified Republican support, coming off a hard-fought Republican primary that Vance had won with just 32% of the vote,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. “In this poll he has improved among core Republican demographics like white voters and men.”

Ryan’s unfavorable rating has surged since September, to 38% now from 27%. His net positive rating of 19 points in September has now been slashed to 9 points. Vance has a net positive rating of four points, 47%-41%, compared to a negative rating of one point last month.

Money in the midterms: Tim Ryan is raising more than J.D. Vance. Can he counter national GOP spending?

Only one in 4 likely voters say they watched the candidates’ first debate last week. Vance fared better among those who did: 45% said he did better than they expected; 35% said Ryan did better than they expected.

The two nominees are slated to debate again Monday night. A 54% majority of those surveyed said they planned to watch.

For governor, a double-digit lead for DeWine

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine seems to be sailing to a second term. He leads Democratic challenger Nan Whaley, a former mayor of Dayton, by double digits, 56%-38%.

Some analysts believe DeWine’s strength in the governor’s race could carry Vance over the finish line in the closer Senate race.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine campaigns in Toledo on May 1, 2022.

DeWine has a healthy favorable-unfavorable rating, 56%-32%. But one in 4 likely voters say they don’t know enough about Whaley to have an opinion of her. Among those who do, her rating is closely divided, 28%-25%.

A former senator and congressman and a traditional conservative Republican, DeWine has been endorsed by Trump even though he has refused to back the former president’s debunked claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. Whaley has been backed by Emily’s List, which supports Democratic women who support abortion rights, but she has struggled to compete with DeWine’s fundraising and his poll standing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Poll shows close Senate race in Ohio as race heads to final weeks