EXCLUSIVE: Prada’s Patrizio Bertelli on Show Calendars, Post-COVID-19 Scenario

MILAN — Prada’s chief executive officer Patrizio Bertelli is a man who knows his own mind.

This trait is serving him well, as global uncertainties continue to loom and the coronavirus pandemic interrupted what he has called “a year of strong progress” in 2019, which saw revenues gaining 2.7 percent to 3.22 billion euros. Bertelli stands by the soundness of the strategy implemented over the past few years, slashing the group’s wholesale accounts, advocating full-price sales, investing in digital platforms and committing to quality and creativity. He believes these choices will fuel growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

And, as the industry comes to terms with the changes the pandemic has caused, disrupting production and deliveries as well as the calendar of global fashion weeks, Bertelli was ahead of the times when back in 2015 he was the first to question the timing of the women’s shows.

Here, he responds to questions about how that call was left unanswered, progress in Asia and the group’s response to the health emergency.

WWD: You were a pioneer in suggesting Milan Fashion Week dates should be revisited and, in particular, you proposed years ago to reschedule them in July rather than in September. How do you see the calendars today? Do you think the sector is now in fact ready for significant change in this sense? There is also much talk about aligning the shows and presentations of the collections to the seasons. Do you agree?

Patrizio Bertelli: If you mean for the shows to be realized with products available in stores, the shows are not necessary: activities of digital promotion are enough. The show offers new trends and as such it cannot be realized with products that are already available in the commercial network.

The proposal in 2015 was aimed at advancing the women’s shows in July — a month after men’s wear — setting the conditions to deliver the collections the following January. But my proposal was not seen as acceptable because the timing between the men’s and women’s shows seemed too tight.

It is obvious that the COVID-19 emergency is forcing the fashion system to rethink the criteria and the timing of the collections’ presentations; I hope that the Chambers of Fashion together with other institutions in various countries agree on the show calendars to optimize the presence of models, buyers and journalists. The brands agreeing on this issue is necessary.

WWD: Another issue of the moment is the extension of the collections’ shelf-life in stores, which also allows to avoid early and “wild” discounting. What is your opinion?

P.B.: We changed our strategy two years ago and we no longer endorse discounting, a decision that proved to be effective. In any case, I think that each brand follows different strategies. The Prada Group has always had new products and iconic products in its retail network. Wild discounting was fueled over the years by the wholesale network, and for this reason, we decided to cut back our distribution to independents and to focus on our own network of directly operated stores and on e-commerce.

WWD: A number of brands are increasing the quantity of seasonless and timeless products, partly responding to consumers’ request and partly to limit the quantity of new products channeled into the market, in light of an increased attention to sustainability. How does this fit with Prada and the brand’s constant creativity, research and innovation?

P.B.: I don’t see how the two can be antithetical: creativity, research and innovation do not contradict sustainability, on the contrary. Creating new products with sustainability in mind can stimulate to find new solutions, the research of new material can lead to new techniques and sustainable technologies. Think of our re-nylon project: the introduction of Econyl in our collections, a nylon yarn obtained regenerating plastic waste that can be recycled infinitely is an example of how innovation and new products can be eco-sustainable.

WWD: How much did the COVID-19 pandemic influence your choices and strategies for the second half of the year?

P.B.: Although this health emergency has forced us to review a number of priorities in the short-term, our long-term strategy has not changed. We have not changed our choice to forgo discounts nor to cut our wholesale channel, a path we had already started to tread before the COVID-19 crisis, focusing on the development of our direct retail network and on e-commerce.