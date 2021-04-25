Exclusive: Prince Charles announces plans to open a new craft training base at Highgrove

Prince Charles is to open a new craft training base for the Prince’s Foundation in his own backyard - Getty

For 40 years, Highgrove has been the Prince of Wales’s private sanctuary, gradually evolving and expanding to incorporate his love of organic farming.

Now, his beloved Gloucestershire estate is to become home to another of his passion projects, as he announces plans to open a new craft training base for the Prince’s Foundation in his own backyard.

The education centre, to be based in converted outbuildings just a quarter of a mile from the Prince’s home, will soon be buzzing with students studying everything from fine woodworking to textiles.

Taking its lead from the Foundation’s hugely successful work at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire and two further sites in London, it will extend the charity’s reach into the South West for the first time.

The timing of the expansion, as so many organisations have buckled under pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is considered testament to the success of the scheme.

Its training opportunities aim to help preserve heritage craft skills, which the Prince has frequently warned are at risk of being lost to future generations.

The Foundation will also take over the stewardship of the sprawling gardens at Highgrove, Prince Charles’s pride and joy, welcoming visitors to the estate.

Prince Charles, 72, bought Highgrove from Maurice Macmillan, son of former Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, in 1980 and started organic farming there five years later.

Its new lease of life coincides with the arrival of new tenants on his 900-acre organic Home Farm who took over its running this month after the Prince opted not to renew the lease, accepting that he will not be able to dedicate the same amount of time to it when he is one day king.

The Prince will instead focus on his commitment to organic farming at the Sandringham Estate but will continue to live at Highgrove.

The new education centre will be run by Constantine Innemee, who has worked with the Prince through his foundation and at Clarence House for almost ten years.

Story continues

“The aim of The Prince’s Foundation has always been to provide access to training and development in craft skills and other artisanal endeavours that are very often under threat due to lack of knowledge,” he said.

“By developing a new base in the south of England we will be able to offer new opportunities to keep these valuable skills thriving in a part of the country where there is a great deal of talent but where the opportunities to harness and develop them are not always readily available.”

He added: “Highgrove is synonymous with craftsmanship and aesthetic excellence. The hope is that this new base within the Estate will allow that influence to permeate every element of the programmes on offer.”

The foundation was created in 2018 with the merging of The Prince's Foundation for Building Community, The Prince's Regeneration Trust, The Great Steward of Scotland's Dumfries House Trust and The Prince's School of Traditional Arts. It is run by Prince Charles’s former valet, Michael Fawcett.

The courses at Highgrove will begin within months, with "hundreds" of trainees expected to enrol on courses there each year when it is up and running.

Some will be there for short courses, summer schools or community workshops, others will live onsite, on the Highgrove estate.

Others will be based there for the whole duration of their training, for residences and furniture making courses.

Among the courses on offer will be fine woodworking, a bespoke course run by the Prince's cousin David Linley, the Earl of Snowdon, who is vice president of the Prince’s Foundation and shares his love of trade and craftsmanship, having founded his own successful furniture business.

A textiles course, building on the success of the programme at Dumfries House that last year created the Prince's first fashion label, the Modern Artisan Project, alongside Italian label Yoox Net-A-Porter, will incorporate design influences from the Highgrove Gardens.

The base will also provide resident workspaces for up and coming artisans in the early stages of their career while a building crafts programme will oversee live builds that allow apprentices to put newly acquired skills into practice.