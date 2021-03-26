Exclusive: Prince Charles appoints NHS spin doctor to head communications

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Camilla Tominey
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Prince Charles, pictured attending the Greek Independence Day military parade in Athens earlier this month, has hired Simon Enright - Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince Charles, pictured attending the Greek Independence Day military parade in Athens earlier this month, has hired Simon Enright - Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Charles has hired an NHS spin doctor to head his communications in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah Winfrey interview.

One of the first jobs in Simon Enright's in-tray will be to help rehabilitate the heir to the throne's image in light of damaging claims made by Prince Harry earlier this month.

During the two-hour interview, the 36-year-old accused his 72-year-old father of refusing to return his calls in the run up to "Megxit" and claimed the future king was "trapped" in the system of British monarchy. Charles is said to have been "deeply saddened" by the claims.

As director of communications for NHS England, Mr Enright, 51, has been at the forefront of managing the communications around the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as leading a 30-strong national team for the body that shares out £100 billion of annual NHS funding, commissions healthcare services and sets the priorities of the NHS, he is also understood to manage media relations for Sir Simon Stevens, the NHS chief executive.

Simon Enright has been at the forefront of managing the communications around the coronavirus pandemic
Simon Enright has been at the forefront of managing the communications around the coronavirus pandemic

Before joining NHS England in 2013, Mr Enright spent 16 years working for the BBC, where he rose up the journalistic ranks to become the deputy editor of Newsnight.

The son of the late Labour MP and MEP Derek Enright, who represented Hemsworth and Leeds in the 1980s and 90s, Mr Enright once defended the BBC against claims it was acting like the "thug at the end of the street" in its dealings with local and regional newspapers.

Insisting the corporation was not trying to monopolise the local news market, he told a Westminster Media Forum event in 2013: "I think there is a simple BBC argument which, certainly when I worked at Newsnight and the 10 O'Clock News, is that all competition is good.

"I hear people saying they are worried about the BBC entering local space. It is a mixed picture for me. Are you saying we are crap, or good and dangerous?"

A former BBC colleague described the Oxford-educated married father of three, who is chairman ochair of governors of the St Charles and St Mary's Catholic Schools Federation in Ladbroke Grove, London, as "the dream person to be in this role".

The former colleague added: "He's a really positive, likeable person. He'll be straight, enthusiastic and open with colleagues. This is a very smart hire at a time when the Prince of Wales could do with some help."

Mr Enright, due to take up his post in May, will replace former BBC and Burberry PR chief Julian Payne as Charles's director of communications after Mr Payne announced in January that he was leaving to become chair of corporate affairs at Edelman.

During his five years in the role, Mr Payne, 48, is credited with improving the prince's public approval rating by spearheading positive coverage including a well-received BBC documentary to mark his 70th birthday in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also recruited a new press secretary from the NHS.

Victoria O'Byrne, the director of communications for Test and Trace, starts at Kensington Palace in May. She has been in charge of communications for the heavily-criticised £22 billion programme for seven months and previously spent two years working for the Lawn Tennis Association, where she is likely to have come into contact with its patron the Duchess.

She is also a governor of School21 in Stratford, east London, which the Cambridges visited earlier this month, days after the Sussexes' interview, when Prince William declared: "We are very much not a racist family."

Recommended Stories

  • Candace Cameron Bure shares her 'biggest parenting concern' in the pandemic: 'These are transitional years'

    "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure has three adult children. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, she still needs parenting advice from her own mom and dad. "Parenting never ends," she tells Yahoo Life.

  • Prince of Monaco criticises Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview - 'It did bother me'

    Prince Albert of Monaco said he understood their issues but they should have been raised privately.

  • Kris Jenner’s Tweet Had Fans Convinced Kendall Was Pregnant (She’s Not)

    "Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!"

  • Kourtney Kardashian Is Edgy in a Chocolate Leather Trench, Matching Pants & Slithering Yeezy Boots

    The TV alumna masters matrix-inspired suiting.

  • Tanzania's Magufuli laid to rest after mysterious death

    Tanzania's late president John Magufuli was laid to rest Friday in his ancestral village in the country's northwest after his sudden death last week from an illness shrouded in mystery.

  • Inside Jill Duggar’s Life Since Stepping Away From ‘Counting On’

    Over three years after leaving ‘Counting On,’ Jill Duggar hopes to reconcile with her family while prioritizing her mental health. The 29-year-old has distanced herself from her extended family and has gone against the very well-known rules of her family’s conservative Christian lifestyle.

  • Bindi Irwin's Baby Name Nod to Her Dad Is Making Us Cry

    Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s baby girl has the most amazing name! Irwin announced the birth of daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25 (which also happens to be the couple’s first wedding anniversary!) in a beautiful Instagram post on Friday. “Celebrating the two loves of my life,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy […]

  • Lady Pamela Hicks reveals Queen's Royal tour pranks and 'tremendous arm muscles'

    To the rest of the world, the Queen is a distant figure to be admired from afar, a face on a coin, a wave or a smile on television. But to Lady Pamela Hicks, she is a childhood friend and confidante, a brilliant mimic, Highland dancing partner and chocolate lover. Lady Pamela, 91, a first cousin of the Duke of Edinburgh, was at the Queen’s side as lady-in-waiting for some of history’s most defining moments, from her wedding to her coronation, at which she revealed, her uncle, Lord Brabourne, wore robes borrowed from a film costume department. For the first time on television, she has described some of her most intimate moments with the sovereign, reading from never-before-seen journals, which marvel at the Queen’s “tremendous arm muscles” from the constant waving and recount how the newly-crowned monarch tricked a boatload of tourists searching for her in Australia.

  • Small Texas border town is route to US for migrant children

    As darkness sets on the Rio Grande, U.S. Border Patrol agents hear pumps inflating rafts across the river in Mexico. Within an hour, about 100 people have been dropped off in the United States, including many families with toddlers and children as young as 7 traveling alone. All of them wear numbered yellow plastic wristbands that look like they could be used to get into a concert or amusement park, and everyone rips them off and tosses them on the ground after setting foot in the U.S. Large black letters on the wristbands read, “Entregas," or “Deliveries,” apparently a mechanism for smugglers to keep track of migrants they are ferrying across the river that separates Texas and Mexico.

  • Sharon Osbourne Exits The Talk amid Controversy, CBS Says Her Behavior Didn't 'Align with Our Values'

    Sharon Osbourne joined the daytime talk show in 2010

  • Cracked your phone screen? Inbox loaded with ads? Yahoo Plus makes managing your digital life easier

    With Yahoo Plus Mail, Yahoo Plus Protect, Yahoo Plus Finance, and Yahoo Plus Fantasy, you’ll get access to expert tips and tools to help you take control of your inbox, mobile issues, finances and more.

  • Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris Celebrate First Passover at the White House

    "It's events like this one ... that keep us connected and remind us that we're not alone," the second gentleman said

  • 'I related': These couples say Meghan's experience with racism strikes a familiar chord

    “My older brother is the one that kind of figured out the puzzle of what the problem was,” one woman said. “He was like ‘I think grandpa’s racist.’”

  • Stocks will move 'substantially higher' -Carson

    Barron's Hall of Fame advisor Ron Carson of Carson Wealth tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he is bullish on U.S. equities but concerned about inflation. He names three stocks and fixed income assets he favors.

  • Can the monarchy survive Harry and Meghan? Here's how the queen's royal crisis could end

    Will uproar over Harry and Meghan's chat with Oprah Winfrey cause more Brits to reconsider whether they want a hereditary monarch to be head of state?

  • This Kardashian-Jenner’s Home Is the Most Popular on Pinterest

    Find out which famous family member’s mansion has been pinned to more mood boards than her sisters’ or mom’s

  • Australia considers diverting COVID-19 vaccines to PNG as 'disaster' looms

    Australia is considering diverting COVID-19 inoculations from its vaccination programme to Papua New Guinea (PNG) where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said on Friday. PNG is due to get 588,000 doses of vaccine by June under the COVAX initiative to help poorer countries but doubts have arisen about those supplies given new restrictions imposed in producing countries as the virus spreads. The European Union is implementing tougher vaccine export controls and has yet to respond to an Australian request that it release 1 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine that has been contracted to go to Australia, to PNG instead, the source told Reuters.

  • Travis Barker Gives Himself a True Romance -Inspired Tattoo — and Kourtney Kardashian Responds

    Some fans believe the tattoo's font could also be inspired by the handwriting of Travis Barker's girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian

  • Disney star's reason for leaving her career behind shocks fans: 'Not what I expected'

    As one Twitter user pointed out in a viral tweet, her days now look very different.

  • I Chopped Off 12 Inches Of Hair & This Is What It Looks Like Now

    Sometimes the urge to change your hair is carefully thought out on Pinterest mood boards and stalking celebrity stylists to find your perfect cut or color. Other times, it’s an impulse that you can’t quite explain, but you just know it needs to happen. Patty Uchi, the star of Hair Me Out’s newest episode, has been feeling that itch for something new. Uchi, who’s had long hair for most of her life, says that her hair has always been part of her personality, but she’s ready for a change. “My hair doesn’t match me or my personality anymore, so I’d like to have that show,” she says. To achieve her new look, Uchi sought the help of Lindsay Victoria and Dell Miller from Spoke & Weal salon. To start the transformation, Victoria, a 16-year industry veteran, cut off roughly 12 inches of her client’s hair using the dry cut technique. “I created some layers and removed some density so she can wear it at the center or flip it on either side,” Victoria explains. Once her cut was complete, Miller got creative with color to transform Uchi’s look. “I think it would be a good idea to do a warmer brown into lighter pieces to frame the face,” he explains. Miller parted Uchi’s hair into small sections at the front of her hair to create bright highlights around her face and worked with larger areas in the back. Once her color was processed, Miller used a toner to refine his client’s new shade and shampooed and conditioned with a color-safe formula by Aveda. Victoria styled Uchi’s new shoulder-length cut into softly textured curls that made her new highlights pop. “I like it a lot more than I thought I would,” Uchi says of her new hair. “I feel a lot more confident, and my shorter hair makes me feel like I’m ready for a new attitude to match my new look.” Click play to see her dramatic transformation in full. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?