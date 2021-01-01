Exclusive: Prince Charles warns cancer at risk of becoming 'forgotten C' in Covid pandemic

The prince said the cancellation of cancer operations was creating 'despair' among sufferers - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Prince of Wales has warned that cancer is in danger of becoming the "Forgotten C" as vital operations and treatment for life-threatening conditions are cancelled during the Covid pandemic.

Prince Charles said the pandemic had taken "a devastating toll" on cancer services, making the burden of those with the disease even more unbearable, and warned that the cancellation of cancer operations was creating "despair" among sufferers.

Writing exclusively for the Telegraph, the prince, who is the patron of Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "In many cases, due to the pandemic, difficulties have become crises, a sense of isolation has become actual separation, and – as vital treatment or surgery has in some cases been postponed – anxiety has become despair.

"Macmillan has been adapting to this ever-evolving situation to ensure that cancer does not become 'the Forgotten C' during the pandemic but, even so, Covid-19 has still taken a devastating toll, with the charity losing a third of its fundraised income."

Experts have warned that the devastating toll of Covid on cancer services may not be fully realised for years to come. An estimated 33,000 people in the UK should have started treatment but have been unable to do so because of the disruption caused by the virus response.

According to Macmillan, up to 50,000 people could be living with undiagnosed cancer as a result of delays to NHS services. Unless cancer services are better protected, the number of undiagnosed patients could double to 100,000 next year, the charity warned.

One study estimated between 7,000 and 18,000 excess cancer deaths within the year because of Covid.

The prince said receiving a cancer diagnosis, or going through treatment, could be among the most frightening experiences imaginable, even in normal times. He urged those now looking ahead to the New Year to think of everyone affected by cancer, whose "own momentous, personal struggles" have been made all the heavier by the Covid crisis.

Internal NHS data seen by the Health Service Journal last month suggested that waiting lists for cancer patients have almost doubled over the past seven months.

The total number of people waiting for cancer treatment within 62 days of referral by a GP had increased from about 90,000 in mid-May to about 160,000 by December.

Cancer Research UK said patients faced a "double whammy" of delays in getting GP appointments and long waiting times for vital tests. Almost three million people in the United Kingdom are already living with cancer, and that number is only expected to increase.

Meanwhile, Macmillan has predicted a loss of £175 million over the next three years as a result of so many fundraising events being cancelled.

The prince paid tribute to the way in which the charity, one of those chosen for The Telegraph's Christmas charity appeal, had responded to the pandemic.

"These are truly daunting circumstances. However, a charity set up to tackle cancer is not easily daunted and, as we have seen throughout this last year, right across our country the formidable will and compassion of the British people have outshone every darkness," he said.

The prince paid tribute to Britain's determination and 'spirit of sacrifice' - Ben Birchall/AFP

He acknowledged that the year ahead would hold challenges "undreamed of a mere 12 months ago" but paid tribute to the determination and "spirit of sacrifice" with which the nation had confronted the virus crisis.

"Compassion, we have learned, has not become fatigued; it has strengthened with use," he said. "Sacrifice has become second nature. Giving has become not an act, but an attitude."

He highlighted the qualities that had come to the fore over the last 12 months, saying: "We have lived through one of the most anxious and uncertain of years.

"Much has been suffered; much has been lost. But much, too, has been rediscovered: an endurance that we somehow always knew was the bedrock of our character; a compassion that we trusted lay at the heart of our values; a courage which we sensed could always be called upon in the hour of greatest need.

"In this crisis, the people of this country have not proved wanting. They have proved themselves equal to the highest of our ideals, inheritors of the best of our traditions and worthy of the momentous history in which they, too, have now played their part."