Exclusive: Priti Patel to end release of potentially dangerous criminals into community with no restrictions

Charles Hymas
Priti Patel will also increase the period for which criminal suspects can be bailed from 28 days to up to 90
Priti Patel is to end the scandal of potentially dangerous criminal suspects being released into the community without restrictions under new laws to be unveiled this month.

The Home Secretary is to scrap the presumption against releasing suspects on pre-charge bail which was introduced by her predecessor Theresa May.

Instead, police will be expected to use bail in cases where it is "necessary and proportionate", including those in which there are risks to victims, witnesses and the public, and where it could prevent re-offending.

The move follows cases in which violent suspects have been released by police without any bail conditions and then attacked or even killed their victims.

In an announcement expected this week, Ms Patel will also increase the period for which criminal suspects can be bailed from 28 days to up to 90 in order to allow police and prosecutors more time to amass the evidence for any prosecution before they have to be released.

The moves are designed to massively scale back the use of "release under investigation", first put forward by Mrs May and then introduced by her successor Amber Rudd.

Police, victims' groups and lawyers have expressed concerns that the changes to the bail rules in 2017 had backfired, with thousands of crime suspects being "released under investigation" by police without any restrictions, putting victims and the public in danger.

Figures released under Freedom of Information laws showed the number of suspected offenders released while still under investigation rose from 6,464 in 2016 to 97,473 in 2019, including violent and sexual offenders as well as domestic abusers.

In one of the most controversial cases, bricklayer Alan Martin, 53, bludgeoned and strangled his estranged wife, Kay, a 49-year-old care worker, to death after being released under investigation by Northumbria Police for allegedly raping and abusing his wife.

The death of Kay Martin prompted Derek Winter, the Sunderland coroner, to call for greater protection for victims of domestic violence
She had suffered at least 12 incidents of domestic abuse in the past seven years, prompting Derek Winter, the Sunderland coroner, to write to Ms Patel calling for greater protection for victims of domestic violence after their attackers are released under investigation.

The 2017 reforms were introduced after criticism that some suspects – including some subsequently declared innocent of any crimes – were spending months or even years on bail. However, police chiefs admitted the presumption in favour of release under investigation had resulted in  "unintended consequences", with too many suspects allowed back into the community without restrictions.

A report last month by HM Inspector of Police revealed that many domestic abusers and stalkers were being released without bail conditions. "This is worrying because of the high harm and risk associated with these types of crime," it said.

A Home Office source acknowledged concern that bail was not being used when appropriate, "including to prevent them committing offences or interfering with witnesses or victims".

Custody officers will have to consider a comprehensive list of factors to decide whether bail is appropriate and proportionate, including the offence's severity, its impact on the victim, the need to protect victims and witnesses, risks to the public and the danger of further offences or the suspect absconding.

"We want officers to use bail more and to take into greater consideration the victims and impact any decision will have on them," said the source. "It is putting victims and any other people who may be affected at the heart of the bail process."

