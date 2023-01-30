Exclusive-Pro-Kremlin activists in Germany gave money for Russian army gear

14
Maria Tsvetkova and Mari Saito
·6 min read

By Maria Tsvetkova and Mari Saito

(Reuters) - A group of pro-Russian activists in Germany donated funds to a Russian army division fighting in Ukraine, and the money was used to purchase walkie-talkie radios, headphones and telephones, according to an officer in the division and messages from the group's organisers seen by Reuters.

The couple at the centre of the group, Elena Kolbasnikova and Max Schlund, handed the sum of 500 euros ($540) to the officer in person late last year. Their messages show they knew the money paid for telecommunications equipment – despite European Union sanctions which restrict the supply of such gear to Russia's military.

A Jan. 3 Reuters Special Report revealed that Kolbasnikova and Schlund were among a number of individuals in Germany who promote a pro-Moscow stance while maintaining undisclosed ties to the Russian state, sanctioned Russian entities or the far-right.

That report showed Kolbasnikova and Schlund received tickets from the Berlin arm of a Russian state cultural promotion agency, Rossotrudnichestvo, to travel to Moscow for a conference addressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berlin prosecutors have since said they are investigating the agency's Berlin office.

The new evidence gathered by Reuters indicates the couple are more actively involved in the Kremlin's military campaign in Ukraine than previously thought.

In a message sent in October to supporters in a private WhatsApp group, seen by Reuters, Kolbasnikova wrote: "We transferred 500 euros for the 42nd Motorised Rifle Division of the Russian Federation to buy radios, headphones and radio telephones."

"We spoke with them in Donetsk. They are deployed to the frontline. My husband served with one of these guys," She posted the message in capital letters beneath a dozen red exclamation marks.

An EU regulation from Feb. 25, 2022 bans supplying or financing the purchase of certain goods for the Russian military. The list of goods covered includes "radio equipment (e.g., transmitters, receivers and transceivers)."

Under German law, the criminal penalty for anyone found to have violated sanctions is up to five years in prison.

Kolbasnikova and Schlund gave the money, which they said they raised from supporters, to Russian officer Dmitry Tkachev in Rostov-on-Don, a city in the south of Russia, on their way back from a trip to Ukraine's Donbas, Tkachev told Reuters. The Donbas region is largely controlled by Russia.

At the request of his commander, Tkachev used the money to buy the communication equipment and sent it to the division, which is deployed on the frontline in eastern Ukraine, he said. Tkachev said he serves in the 42nd division and is responsible for signals and communications.

Asked to comment, Kolbasnikova said: "Our lawyer will give you an answer. And also, you will answer for your lies and provocations." She did not identify the lawyer.

In response to Reuters questions Schlund messaged a reporter: "Fuck you, idiot," and added a laughing emoji.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for comment. Oleg Silkin, the acting communications chief of the 42nd division, confirmed that Tkachev is in charge of purchasing equipment but said that the permanent communications chief, Nikolai Sitnikov, is on the frontline in Ukraine and only reachable through special military channels. Reuters was unable to contact him. Asked about details of the purchase, Silkin referred Reuters back to Tkachev. Germany's interior ministry, customs, justice ministry and economy ministry all declined to comment on the activities of the group led by Kolbasnikova and Schlund. The German government's press service did not respond.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution in North Rhine Westphalia, the region where Schlund and Kolbasnikova live, said the couple's group tries to promote Moscow's official narrative regarding its aggression against Ukraine, but no personal information about them can be shared due to German data protection laws. The office did not reply to a question about Schlund and Kolbasnikova helping buy gear for the Russian military.

PROTEST ORGANISERS

Schlund, who studied in a Russian military academy, moved to Germany in 2012. He later began a relationship with Kolbasnikova, who is originally from Ukraine and has worked in Germany as a nurse.

Since Moscow's Feb. 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the couple have organised protests in the city of Cologne, urging the German government to stop arming Ukraine and to make peace with Moscow.

As part of their activities, they have previously publicized how they gathered donations in Germany and used the money to bring humanitarian aid, including medicines, to people in the Donbas region during their visit last year.

The help for the 42nd division was disclosed to a circle of supporters in the WhatsApp group, to which Schlund and Kolbasnikova only admit people they have vetted, according to a person familiar with the group.

In her post about the radios and other gear, Kolbasnikova said she was sharing the information to show to supporters how their contributions had been spent. She and Schlund shared photos, voice notes and receipts relating to the transaction.

In one photo she posted, two unidentified men in camouflage gear are pictured next to open boxes of equipment laid out on the trunk of a Soviet-designed Lada car with a Donetsk licence plate. A telephone receiver, a Baofeng-branded radio, and a box of headphones can be seen. Baofeng is a Chinese firm.

Schlund posted in the WhatsApp group screenshots of receipts for the goods. The receipts are for purchases of five walkie-talkie radios, worth a total of 9,000 roubles ($125), and five Yealink SIP-T30P IP telephones. The devices, bought for around 3,000 roubles each, allow users to make phone calls via the Internet. Yealink too is China-based company.

The purchases were made on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 in Rostov-on-Don, according to the receipts.

Kolbasnikova posted voice notes which she said were from one of the people serving in the 42nd division. In some of the voice notes, an unidentified man talks about arrangements for receiving the equipment his unit needs.

In the final voice note, the same man can be heard saying: "Hi brother, the order you gave money for was just handed over... We bought Baofeng radios, headphones for radio stations...not the built-in ones but the ones that come separately, IP telephones with modems, they are in boxes. It's a very useful thing, classified communications go through them, too. Huge thank you from the 42nd division, from the communications chief. You can say you supplied us with comms."

((Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova in New York and Mari Saito in Berlin; editing by Christian Lowe and Janet McBride))

Recommended Stories

  • Russians already announce reward for destroying first Leopard and Abrams tanks and F-16 fighter jet

    Russian company Fores, which specialises in equipment for oil wells, has announced a reward for Abrams and Leopard tanks, which the West has promised to provide Kyiv with if they are destroyed or captured in Ukraine.

  • Kremlin: More Western arms for Ukraine will only lead to escalation

    The Kremlin said on Monday that further supplies of Western weaponry to Ukraine would only lead to further escalation of the conflict there. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said members of the Western NATO alliance were becoming more involved in the conflict, but that their provision of arms to Ukraine would not change the course of events. "Ukraine demands more and more weapons," Peskov said in a call with reporters, when asked to comment on a public request by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk for Germany to send Kyiv a submarine.

  • Wallace says that Shoigu lied to him before invading Ukraine

    Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, has said that on 11 February, at a meeting with a Russian counterpart in Moscow, he received false assurances from Sergei Shoigu that Russia was not going to attack Ukraine.

  • US general warns British Army no longer among world’s top tier fighting forces: report

    A U.S. general reportedly warned UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace that the British Army must revamp its military as it is no longer considered among the world's top-tier forces.

  • Prigozhin not in control of Wagner Group general staff, but is ‘only a media personality’

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, the so-called warlord of the Russian Wagner mercenary company, has little control of its military command and is basically a figurehead for the group, Ukrainian military intelligence believes.

  • China E-Commerce Giant Alibaba Falls After Reports of Move to Singapore

    Stock in Alibaba the Chinese e-commerce site, fell 7% in Hong Kong trading on Monday after reports the company is moving its headquarters out of the country. Alibaba (ticker: HK:9988) is close to completing a new campus in Singapore, according to the reports, which could become its global headquarters. The Sina Financial news site reported that the company denied the speculation and its headquarters would remain in the city of Hangzhou in the east of mainland China.

  • Russians continue their offensive on three fronts, suffering losses General Staff report

    The General Staff stated that the Russians are still continuing their offensive on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts and suffering heavy losses. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 28 January Quote: "Losing a large number of manpower, the enemy is still continuing offensive actions on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts.

  • China's Sichuan frees unmarried people to legally have children

    Health authorities in China's southwestern province of Sichuan will allow unmarried individuals to raise a family and enjoy benefits reserved for married couples, in the latest effort to bolster a falling birth rate. The government dictates that only married women are legally allowed to give birth, but with marriage and birth rates having fallen to record lows in recent years, provincial authorities revamped a 2019 rule to cover singles who want to have children. From Feb. 15, married couples and any individuals who want offspring will be allowed to register with the government in China's fifth most populous province, with no ceiling on the number of children they can register for.

  • Russian business offers cash bounties to destroy Western tanks in Ukraine

    The United States, Germany and several other European countries are lining up to send Kyiv dozens of advanced combat tanks over the next few months to help boost Ukraine's military capacity as the war approaches the 12-month mark. The decision has been criticised by the Kremlin as a dangerous escalation, and spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the tanks would "burn" on the frontlines.

  • Russia issue looms for Paris Olympics, Zelenskyy rebukes IOC

    The question of if and how Russia competes at the Olympics hangs over the 2024 Paris Summer Games. Just as it has now for five straight Olympics during Thomas Bach’s leadership of the IOC, whose support this week for some Russians to compete in Paris was publicly challenged Friday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Russia and its athletes have been at risk of being banned — though ultimately competed — at each Olympics since the steroid-tainted 2014 Sochi Winter Games that was Bach’s first as president of the International Olympic Committee.

  • Reports of Torture, Unfair Trials in Iran Trigger Fresh Alarm Over Fate of Protesters

    (Bloomberg) -- Rights groups warned that several young people, including teenagers who’ve been jailed by Iran for their involvement in anti-government protests, are at risk of being executed, and have been tortured.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeAdani Rout Hits $72 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsFed Set to Shrink Rate

  • A decade of quiet preparations helped Ukraine turn the tables on Russia's bigger, better-armed military, experts say

    When Russian troops marched into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, they kicked off a fight that Ukraine's military had spent eight years preparing for.

  • Video shows production of Chinese egg-based culinary dish, not 'fake eggs'

    A video has been viewed tens of thousands of times in Thai-language social media posts that falsely claim it shows "fake eggs" being manufactured in China, implying they could be sold in Thailand. The posts circulated online after Thai media reported that local farmers would increase the price of eggs in the kingdom following the Lunar New Year due to rising livestock costs. But the video in fact shows the production of Chinese egg-based culinary dishes. Thai officials told AFP that no fake eggs

  • Sixers vs. Nuggets game preview: Lineups, how to watch, broadcast info

    The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Denver Nuggets in a Saturday prime-time matinee.

  • Kickoff temperatures will be 50s in Philadelphia, 20s in Kansas City on Sunday

    Philadelphia will be uncharacteristically warm at kickoff of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon, while Kansas City will experience a typically cold January evening for the AFC Championship Game. The forecast for Sunday in Philadelphia calls for temperatures around 53 degrees at the 3 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff of the 49ers-Eagles game. Temperatures will [more]

  • Top plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets

    Top plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets, 01/28/2023

  • In 1964, a white, off-duty policeman killed a Black teenager in New York. That led to the now-infamous Harlem race riots.

    Just two weeks after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was signed into law, a white, off-duty police officer shot and killed a Black teenager in Harlem.

  • Miami temperatures could break records. How extreme will it get? What the forecast says

    South Florida will see two big changes to the weather this week.

  • Russia's Lavrov urges Israel and Palestinians not to worsen tensions

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged senior Palestinian and Israeli diplomats by phone on Sunday to do their utmost to avoid escalating a surge in violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank, his ministry said. "Sergey Lavrov called on the Israeli and Palestinian partners to show maximum responsibility and refrain from any actions that could provoke further degradation of the situation," it said in a statement. Lavrov also said there was an "acute" need for the "Quartet" of international mediators to restart peace talks between Israeli and Palestinian representatives, according to the statement.

  • Ukraine Latest: German Chancellor Warns of Western Arms Race

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of a Western arms race in Ukraine and said he’s ready to talk to President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24 with Russia’s invasion of its neighbor. Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeAdani Rout Hits $72 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out Earning