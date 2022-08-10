Exclusive: Ripple Labs 'interested' in bankrupt crypto lender Celsius' assets - spokesperson

(Reuters) - San Francisco-based blockchain payments company Ripple Labs Inc is interested in potentially purchasing assets of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network, according to a company spokesperson.

"We are interested in learning about Celsius and its assets, and whether any could be relevant to our business,” the spokesperson said, declining to say if Ripple was interested in acquiring Celsius outright.

"Ripple has continued to grow exponentially" through the recent crypto market turmoil and "is actively looking for M&A opportunities to strategically scale the company," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter)