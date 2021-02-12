Stamp duty holiday could be extended by six weeks

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak is considering extending the stamp duty holiday by six weeks to prevent tens of thousands of home buyers being caught in a “completion trap”, The Telegraph has learnt.

The Chancellor is looking at a limited extension through to mid-May which would help to alleviate fears that sales risk falling through after the March 31 deadline expires.

He is said to oppose calls for a longer six month extension due to the “gratuitous” impact this would have on tax receipts, with the Exchequer desperate to recuperate revenues depleted by various tax breaks announced during the pandemic.

“It is certainly the case that a lot of people would be caught in the completion trap if the holiday were to end when it is due to,” a source said.

The move is likely to disappoint Conservative MPs and campaigners, who have been calling on Mr Sunak to consider abolishing stamp duty altogether.

A Treasury spokesman said: "We do not comment on future tax policy outside of fiscal events."

On Thursday, this newspaper also revealed that Treasury officials are also considering scrapping the planned increases in personal income tax allowances to £12,500 and £50,000, in a “stealth” tax raid that could net an additional £6bn.

While Mr Sunak is determined to put the public finances back on a stable footing, a debate is raging in Government between those in favour of hiking taxes early, and those who fear moving too fast could hamper the economic recovery.

Asked whether the March 3 Budget would involve tax rises, Mr Sunak told Sky News: “Public finances are important and we’ve only been able to provide the support that we have because of a strong economy and strong public finances coming into this.

“I want to make sure that whenever the next shock hits the country that we can also respond in the same way. That will require our public finances to be put back in a strong and sustainable position.”

It came as figures released on Friday showed that the UK economy shrank at its fastest rate since the 1920s last year, with the Office for National Statistics recording a 9.9 per cent fall in GDP.

Story continues

However, after registering 1.2 per cent growth in December despite tough restrictions remaining in place across the country, the economy looks set to avoid its first double-dip recession since the 1970s.

Raising hopes of a swift recovery, Andy Haldane, the Bank of England’s chief economist, pointed to the £250bn of savings amassed by the public during the pandemic, adding that the UK economy was now “poised like a coiled spring.”

The decision to raise the threshold for paying stamp duty from £125,000 to £500,000 in July was taken to bolster the economy and prop up the housing market.

The inflationary effect has seen house prices surge, up 6.4 per cent in January compared to the same period last year, while Treasury revenues are estimated to have taken an estimated £3.8bn hit.

But repeated lockdowns, staff absences due to illness with covid-19 and a surge in demand has led to significant delays for conveyancing solicitors, mortgage lenders and search departments.

While the conveyancing process usually takes a matter days, Whitehall sources pointed out that during the pandemic some buyers were waiting up to 100 days for transactions to go through.

The time to get a mortgage approved has also doubled in many cases.

The delays have left buyers waiting months to complete, meaning they face being hit with thousands of pounds in duty when the holiday ends.

It is feared that this could lead to many sales falling through for those who had not budgeted for stamp duty.

A six week extension would also coincide with the decision announced on Thursday to extend the Help to Buy equity loan scheme until the end of May.

The scheme, which provides a loan of 20 per cent to enable first time buyers to put down a smaller 5 percent deposit, had been originally due to end in March but was extended for those who are mid-way through purchase, due to covid-19 building delays.