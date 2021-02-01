Exclusive: Robinhood explores raising more debt to fulfill Reddit-fueled order frenzy - sources

By Sumeet Chatterjee, Anirban Sen and David French

(Reuters) - Robinhood, the U.S. online broker that has emerged as a gateway for amateur traders challenging Wall Street hedge funds, has held talks with banks about raising $1 billion in debt so it can continue to fulfill orders for heavily shorted stocks, according to people familiar with the matter.

The capital raised would be separate from the $3.4 billion in financing that Robinhood announced on Monday it had secured from its investors since Jan. 29. It reflects the financial pressure that last week's Reddit-fueled frenzy in shares such as GameStop Corp placed on the company, prompting it to restrict some trades.

Robinhood needs the money to backstop trades that its customers place, because its clearinghouse has asked for more collateral due to heightened volatility. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said on Sunday that the trading app decided to place curbs on some transactions because the clearinghouse had asked for $3 billion in collateral.

Robinhood started negotiations with banks about expanding its lines of credit or arranging a new one after it drained its revolving debt facility during last week's frenetic trading, one of the sources said. It is not clear how much debt Robinhood will be able to secure.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Robinhood declined to comment.

The online brokerage faced criticism from some of its users for placing restrictions on transactions. Its woes have raised doubt over whether it plans to launch an initial public offering by April will stay on track.

The brokerage, which has become popular with young investors for its easy-to-use interface, is at the heart of a mania that kicked off last week following calls by Reddit thread WallStreetBets to trade certain stocks that were being heavily shorted by hedge funds.

  • Fauci urges COVID vaccinations to stop new strains: 'Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate'

    As the U.S. turned the page on the deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic began, the nation's top infectious disease expert urged Americans to get vaccinated to help prevent new variants from emerging.

  • Eric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

    Former President Donald Trump and those closest to him believed before Election Day that he would win a second term, "their views swayed by the assurances of pro-Trump pundits and the unscientific measure of the size and excitement of the president's rally crowds," The New York Times reports. Trump had laid the groundwork for a Plan B, arguing that he lost only because of a vast conspiracy of fraud, but he and his close circle didn't think he would need it, the Times reports: Flying home on Air Force One from the final campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the early hours of Nov. 3., Mr. Trump's son Eric proposed an Electoral College betting pool. He wagered that the president would win at least 320 electoral votes, according to a person present for the exchange. "We're just trying to get to 270," an adviser more grounded in polling and analytics replied. [The New York Times] The Times did not report how much Eric Trump bet or whether he ever paid up. But watching returns come in on election night, Donald Trump "fell into enraged disbelief as his lead inexorably dissipated, even in formerly red states like Arizona," the Times reports. "Eric Trump goaded him on — a dynamic that would play out in the weeks to come." Read more about Trump's post-election machinations at The New York Times.

  • Taiwan says Chinese fighters, U.S. aircraft both entered defence zone

    Six Chinese fighter aircraft and a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, the island's defence ministry said, in an unusual admission of U.S. military activity. Tensions have spiked over the last week or so after Taiwan reported multiple Chinese fighters and bombers flying into the zone last weekend, in an area close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the northern part of the South China Sea.

  • Here's a side-by-side comparison of GOP, Biden coronavirus relief bills

    The details of the COVID-19 relief package proposed by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and nine other Republican senators as a counter to President Biden's plan are out. The bill would cost a total of $618 billion, far below Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal. The two do find common ground on COVID-19 containment efforts like vaccine distribution and testing — both would allocate $160 billion in that category. But, there's not a lot of overlap elsewhere. The GOP package contains direct stimulus checks, but they begin at $1,000 per individual and begin phasing out for people who earn $40,000 per year with a cap at $50,000. The Biden plan, meanwhile, would provide $1,400 that begin phasing out at $75,000 per year with a $115,000 cap for individuals and $206,000 for couples. The GOP bill would also extend enhanced unemployment insurance through June at $300 per week, compared to Biden's $400 per week, which would last through September. Funds for school reopening, rental and landlord support, and state and local government aid are other areas that are either diminished or cut entirely from the GOP plan. $618b GOP plan / $1.9T Biden plan pic.twitter.com/zUOpzn01rR — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 1, 2021 Biden has agreed to sit down with the senators behind the bill, but earlier reports indicated Democratic lawmakers don't believe it's worth entertaining, so the meeting may just be a formality. 10 Senate Republicans offer covid-relief package less than one-third the size of Biden's - including nothing for core Democratic priority of state/local govt aid Biden responds by inviting them to the WH today this looks less like negotiation than a polite exchange of gestures — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 1, 2021

  • Georgia Republicans Launch ‘Stop Stacey’ to Counter Abrams’ 2022 Organizing

    Republicans in Georgia have had just about enough of Stacey Abrams it seems. The Democratic activist and media darling has been lauded by liberal leaders for helping President Joe Biden turn Georgia blue in November and following that up by electing two left-wing U.S. senators in January, giving Democrats control of all elected levers of power in Washington D.C. On Monday, a group of Republican strategists in Georgia and elsewhere announced the formation of Stop Stacey, which they describe as a “national, grassroots organization of engaged conservatives” that will “stand up to the left and prevent a complete left-wing takeover of Georgia – and America – in 2022.” According to a menacing video on the website StopStacey.org, the group’s intent is to: “Stop higher taxes. Stop government healthcare takeover. Stop the assault on election integrity. Stop the radical left. Stop the new DC swamp. Stop Stacey Abrams.” Biden has said that “nobody in America has done more” to help Democrats in 2020. “Stacey Abrams is trying to claim total control of America – which is why it’s so critical for Republicans across Georgia and across the country to have a dedicated, well-funded outside organization to stop her,” according to a Stop Stacy press release. The existence of the new organization, and its seeming focus on a single un-elected activist, shows how concerned Republicans are about Abrams’ efforts heading into 2022. After losing her race for Governor to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018 (though she didn’t concede, claiming the election was stolen from Georgia voters), Abrams’ Fair Fight political action committee raised about $95 million dollars from 550,000 donors to benefit Democratic candidates. Abrams’ New Georgia Project, a voter registration group, claims to have registered “over 500,000 Georgians and counting,” according to its website. That group is under investigation by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for allegations that it and other groups aggressively attempted to register ineligible, out-of-state and deceased voters. “I have issued clear warnings several times to groups and individuals working to undermine the integrity of elections in Georgia through false and fraudulent registrations,” Raffensperger said in an early-December news release. New Georgia Project leaders have called the allegations nonsense. Georgia has a lot at stake next year. Abrams is expected to make another run for governor against Kemp, who has been attacked by former President Donald Trump for not doing enough to overturn the November election. Republicans also will have a shot to unseat Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who won a special election in January.

  • ‘Trash’ that washed up on Texas beach isn’t garbage at all, officials say. What is it?

    “I see this all the time ... and never knew what it was!”

  • Iran state TV airs launch of new satellite-carrying rocket

    Iranian state TV on Monday aired the launch of the country's newest satellite-carrying rocket, which it said was able to reach a height of 500 kilometers (310 miles). The rocket, named Zuljanah for the horse of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, did not launch a satellite into orbit. The satellite carrier is 25.5 meters (84 feet) long and weighs 52 tons.

  • Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai to wait for bail verdict in national security case

    Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person charged under the national security law, will remain in custody after the city's top court said it would announce its verdict on his bail application at a later date. Lai had been in custody since Dec. 3, except for when he was released on bail for about a week late last year. His return to custody was related to Article 42 of the security law, which says that "no bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless the judge has sufficient grounds for believing that the criminal suspect or defendant will not continue to commit acts endangering national security".

  • West Virginia's GOP governor supports big pandemic relief bill: 'If we throw away some money, so what?'

    West Virginia's Republican governor and Democratic senator are on two different sides of the pandemic relief debate — but not necessarily the sides you'd expect. Gov. Jim Justice (R) spent the past four years as a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, and leads a state that voted for Republicans two to one in its 2020 statewide elections. But in a Monday interview with CNN, Justice not only recommitted to working with President Biden; he voiced support for a position even Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) won't take. While Justice would like senators on both sides of the aisle to come together on COVID-19 relief, he indicated support for Biden's $1.9 trillion bill over Republicans' more conservative option. It's not worth "trying to be ... fiscally conservative at this point in time," Justice told CNN's Poppy Harlow, saying that "if we actually throw away some money right now, so what? We have really got to move and get people taken care of." **Republican** Governor of West Virginia @WVGovernor to me on Stimulus: "Trying to be per se fiscally responsible at this point in time with what we've got going on in the country, if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?" Has he talked to @Sen_JoeManchin? I ask. pic.twitter.com/s93QMWze3m — Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) February 1, 2021 Manchin has meanwhile called for a more targeted relief bill that only extends stimulus checks to Americans who aren't getting paychecks. Montana Sen. Jon Tester (D) also made it clear Sunday that he supports the Democrats' bill. Montana voted for Trump over Biden by about 16 points in November, and also declined to elect former Gov. Steve Bullock (D) to replace its Republican senator. But despite his precarious position, Tester affirmed he doesn't think $1.9 trillion is "too much money" right now. Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) on the coming COVID relief bill vote: "I don't think $1.9 trillion, even though it is a boatload of money, is too much money. I think now is not the time to starve the economy ..." pic.twitter.com/XGyNOdUehk — The Recount (@therecount) January 31, 2021

  • Drone video shows major damage after chunk of iconic California highway washes into ocean

    Part of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area collapsed after heavy rains and slid into the Pacific.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Matt Hancock vows to 'come down hard' on South Africa variant after 105 cases identified in UK

    Captain Tom Moore in hospital with Covid France and Germany mull sanctions on vaccine providers Politics latest: Covid vaccines will become like annual flu shot, says Matt Hancock John Walsh: Ireland 'does not need' vaccines from UK Why Boris Johnson's vaccine roll-out may be his saving grace Doctors treat patients in cars as Lebanon's hospitals buckle Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Matt Hancock has warned that the UK "needs to come down hard" on the South African variant, after 105 cases were identified across the country. Earlier today the Government announced door-to-door testing for the strain, called 501Y.V2, is to start in England after multiple cases were reported in eight different postcodes - including in 11 people who have no clear links to travel. Surge testing will be carried out in the affected areas, which includes Hanwell, west London; Tottenham, north London; Mitcham, south London; Walsall, in the West Midlands; Broxbourne, Hertfordshire; Maidstone, Kent; Woking, Surrey; and Southport, Merseyside. Residents will be visited and requested to take a PCR test regardless of symptoms. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, the Health Secretary said it was "imperative" that people living in these areas stay at home and get a test when it is offered to them. "Everyone even thinking about stretching the rules in those areas must not," he added. But he suggested that more stringent restrictions will not be introduced in these postcodes as England is already under a strict national lockdown - though he did not completely rule this out. Follow the latest updates:

  • EXPLAINER: Why did the military stage a coup in Myanmar?

    A coup in Myanmar has left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency, while the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians have been detained. Here’s a look at what could be behind the military’s actions. Monday was supposed to be the first day of a new session of Parliament following November elections that Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide — and that the military-backed party did poorly in.

  • Yellowstone hotspot powering volcano system shocks researchers — by millions of years

    “About 20 years ago, this story might have been dismissed as fantasy.”

  • Once united in support of Biden, environmentalists and unions clash over pipelines

    Environmentalists and labor unions that threw their support behind U.S. President Joseph Biden now find themselves on the opposite sides of a battle over the construction of big pipeline projects between Canada and the United States. The United States is the world's largest producer of oil and gas. Biden's administration aims to transition the U.S. economy towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and his initial moves towards that goal included cancelling a permit for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline (KXL) and reducing oil-and-gas leasing.

  • Lincoln Project co-founder accused of 'exploiting his power' with sexually provocative online messages

    John Weaver, a longtime Republican strategist who helped run presidential campaigns for the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) in 2000 and 2008 and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) in 2016, has been accused of online harassment by 21 men, The New York Times reports. In interviews, the men said that over the course of several years Weaver — who is also a co-founder of, but not longer involved with, the Lincoln Project, a prominent anti-Trump group formed by Republican — sent unsolicited and sexually provocative over the internet. The exchanges reportedly did not lead to physical encounters except in one consensual case, and the men did not accuse Weaver of unlawful conduct, the Times notes, but they did describe being "preyed upon by an influential older man in the field in which they wanted to work." Weaver even sent messages to a 14-year-old boy, eventually inviting him to come to Las Vegas with him after he turned 18. One of the men who received messages from Weaver last year when he was a recent college graduate looking for a job in politics said "it just seemed like he was exploiting his power." The Times' provided new, specific details about the situation, but allegations of Weaver's solicitations were first reported earlier this month by The American Conservative. In response to that story, Weaver acknowledged sending the inappropriate messages and apologized. Read more at The New York Times.

  • Analysis: Why the Alexei Navalny protests just might restore hope to Russian politics

    When the Russian opposition decided this time to hold a demonstration in front of the Lubyanka, headquarters of the fearsome Federal Security Service (FSB), they were raising the stakes. In response, the Kremlin opted to double down. Last week’s protests were met with sporadic police violence that, however horrific, seemed simply to result from local overreaction and indiscipline. Yesterday’s response was not just more heavy-handed, it was systematically so. All of central Moscow was turned into a fortress; teargas and tasers used in St Petersburg; detainees forced to lie down in the snow in Kazan. Overall, while perhaps fewer came out to march this time, the tally of arrests was higher: almost five thousand. The government’s strategy seems to be to ratchet up the pressure, bit by bit. The aim is to scare away all but the truly hard-core opposition by the threat of near-random arrest or beating, and to leave everyone in no doubt that the Kremlin could do even worse, and will if it has to. Putin, after all, is a post-modern dictator. His regime has to a large extent maintained itself not through fear and force, but apathy. Russians have been convinced that, however imperfect, what they have is about the best for which they could hope. They have also been sold the idea that there is no point in politics. In a stage-managed fake democracy, the ‘opposition’ parties are toothless and ugly, so why vote for them? If change is impossible, why risk persecution by working for it?

  • GOP lawmakers seek tougher voting rules after record turnout

    Republican lawmakers in statehouses across the country are moving swiftly to attack some of the voting methods that fueled the highest turnout for a presidential election in 50 years. Although most legislative sessions are just getting underway, the Brennan Center for Justice, a public policy institute, has already tallied more than 100 bills in 28 states meant to restrict voting access. More than a third of those proposals are aimed at limiting mail voting, while other bills seek to strengthen voter ID requirements and registration processes, as well as allow for more aggressive means to remove people from voter rolls.

  • WH clarifies intent of Biden meeting with GOP senators on relief package

    At a briefing on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden’s meeting with Republican senators is for the purpose of exchanging ideas on a coronavirus relief package, not for the president to make or accept an offer on the legislation.

  • Police pepper spray 9-year-old girl in New York

    “This is not something that any of us should want to justify,” said Mayor Lovely Warren, who ordered an investigation.

  • Nine top New York health officials quit amid Cuomo undercutting expert advice, report says

    Health officials told The New York Times that morale was at an ‘all-time low’ in the state’s Health Department