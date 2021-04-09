Exclusive: Roughly 500 ballots challenged in Amazon's landmark union election

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves
Mike Spector and Jeffrey Dastin
·2 min read

By Mike Spector and Jeffrey Dastin

(Reuters) - Roughly 500 ballots submitted in Amazon.com Inc’s landmark union election have been challenged in a contest that will determine whether an Alabama warehouse becomes the online retailer’s first organized workplace in the United States, people familiar with the matter said.

With about half of roughly 3,200 ballots counted, the election is currently poised to result in workers rejecting a unionization push by a more than 2-1 margin, potentially dealing a blow to organized labor.

The challenged ballots could take on significance if the union meaningfully closes the gap when additional votes are counted. The U.S. National Labor Relations Board would adjudicate the disputed ballots if necessary to determining the outcome.

Representatives for Amazon and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) challenged the ballots during closed-door election proceedings that lasted more than a week before U.S. officials began publicly counting votes. They were able to question ballots on suspicion of tampering, a voter's eligibility and other issues.

It is not clear how many votes each side challenged. The union on Wednesday said hundreds of ballots were contested, mostly by Amazon. The company has not commented on that claim.

Of the 3,215 ballots received, workers have so far voted 1,100-463 against forming a union at the warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, after several hours of counting on Thursday. The vote count will resume at 8:30 a.m. CT (1330 GMT) on Friday.

Unionizing Amazon, the second-largest private employer in America, has been a goal for the U.S. labor movement, which is aiming to reverse long-running declines in membership. Union membership fell to 11% of the eligible workforce in 2020 from 20% in 1983, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has said.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin and Mike Spector; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian banks shrink workforces as they invest heavily in technology

    Canada's top banks are shedding workers for the second straight year, moving toward leaner operations to satisfy investors demanding returns on tens of billions of dollars that lenders have poured into new technologies. Five of Canada's six biggest banks cut their workforces 4.4% from a year earlier to a combined total of 291,409 full-time equivalent employees as of Jan. 31. Despite growing optimism about a robust economic recovery, loan growth outside of mortgages has been stagnant due to the relatively slow pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada and renewed lockdowns in some major cities.

  • Oak Park police officer, suspect shot after traffic stop on Harlem Ave. over I-290

    An Oak Park Police officer and a suspect have both been shot after a traffic stop on Harlem Avenue over the Eisenhower Expressway Thursday morning, Oak Park officials said.

  • There's a surprising ending to all the 2020 election conflicts over absentee ballot deadlines

    One billboard outside Bloomington, Minnesota: A sign warns voters about a recent federal court ruling about absentee ballot deadlines. Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesOne of the most heavily contested voting-policy issues in the 2020 election, in both the courts and the political arena, was the deadline for returning absentee ballots. Going into the election, the policy in a majority of states was that ballots had to be received by election night to be valid. Lawsuits seeking an extension of these deadlines were brought around the country for two reasons: First, because of the pandemic, the fall election would see a massive surge in absentee ballots; and second, there were concerns about the competence and integrity of the U.S. Postal Service, particularly after President Trump appointed a major GOP donor as the new postmaster general. The issue produced the Supreme Court’s most controversial decision during the general election, which prohibited federal courts from extending the ballot-receipt deadlines in state election codes. Now that the data are available, a post-election audit provides perspective on what the actual effects of these deadlines turned out to be. Perhaps surprisingly, the number of ballots that came in too late to be valid was extremely small, regardless of what deadline states used, or how much that deadline shifted back and forth in the months before the election. The numbers were nowhere close to the number of votes that could have changed the outcome of any significant race. Changing deadlines in Wisconsin Take Wisconsin and Minnesota, two important states that were the site of two major court controversies over these issues. In both, voters might be predicted to be the most confused about the deadline for returning absentee ballots, because those deadlines kept changing. In Wisconsin, state law required absentee ballots to be returned by Election Night. The federal district court ordered that deadline extended by six days. But the Supreme Court, in a 5-3 decision, blocked the district’s court order and required the deadline in the state’s election code to be respected. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan warned in a dissent on an absentee ballot case from Wisconsin that ‘tens of thousands of Wisconsinites, through no fault of. their own,’ would be disenfranchised by the court’s ruling. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Writing for the three dissenters, Justice Elena Kagan invoked the district court’s prediction that as many as 100,000 voters would lose their right to vote, through no fault of their own, as a result of the majority’s ruling that the normal state-law deadline had to be followed. Commentators called this a “disastrous ruling” that “would likely disenfranchise tens of thousands” of voters in this key state. The post-election audit now provides perspective on this controversy that sharply divided the court. Ultimately, only 1,045 absentee ballots were rejected in Wisconsin for failing to meet the Election Night deadline. That amounts to 0.05% ballots out of 1,969,274 valid absentee votes cast, or 0.03% of the total vote in Wisconsin. If we put this in partisan terms and take Biden as having won roughly 70% of the absentee vote nationwide, that means he would have added 418 more votes to his margin of victory had these late-arriving ballots been valid. Changing deadlines in Minnesota The fight over ballot deadlines in Minnesota was even more convoluted. If voters were going to be confused anywhere about these deadlines, with lots of ballots coming in too late as a result, it might have been expected to be here. State law required valid ballots to be returned by Election Night, but as a result of litigation challenging that deadline, the secretary of state had agreed in early August that ballots would be valid if they were received up to seven days later. But a mere five days before the election, a federal court pulled the rug out from under Minnesota voters. On Oct. 29, it held that Minnesota’s secretary of state had violated the federal Constitution and had no power to extend the deadline. The original Election Night deadline thus snapped back into effect at the very last minute. Yet it turns out that only 802 ballots, out of 1,929,945 absentees cast (0.04%), were rejected for coming in too late. Even though voting-rights plaintiffs lost their battles close to Election Day in both Wisconsin and Minnesota, with the deadlines shifting back and forth, only a tiny number of ballots arrived too late. Where deadlines didn’t change What happened in states that had a consistent policy throughout the run-up to the election that required ballots to be returned by Election Night? Among battleground states, Michigan provides an example. Only 3,328 ballots arrived after Election Day, too late to be counted, which was 0.09% of the total votes cast there. Finally, Pennsylvania and North Carolina were two states in which litigation did succeed in generating decisions that overrode the state election code and pushed ballot-receipt deadlines back – in Pennsylvania by three days, in North Carolina by six days. These decisions provoked intense political firestorms in some quarters, particularly regarding Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s three-day extension of the deadline became the primary justification that some Republican senators and representatives offered on Jan. 6 for objecting to counting the state’s Electoral College votes. How many voters took advantage of these extended deadlines? In North Carolina, according to information that the state Board of Elections provided to me, 2,484 ballots came in during the additional six days after Election Day that the judicial consent decree added. That comes to 0.04% of the total valid votes cast in the state. In Pennsylvania, about 10,000 ballots came in during the extended deadline window, out of the 2,637,065 valid absentee ballots. That’s 0.14% of the total votes cast there. These 10,000 ballots were not counted in the state’s certified vote total, but had they been, Biden would likely have added around 5,000 votes to his margin of victory, given that he won about 75% of the state’s absentee vote. These are not the numbers of ballots, of course, that would have come in late had the courts refused to extend the deadline in these two states. They show the maximum number that arrived after Election Day when voters had every right to return their ballots this late. Even so, those numbers are still far lower than the 100,000 that had been predicted in Wisconsin. But had the statutory deadlines remained in place in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, there is no reason to think the number of late absentees would have been much different from those in similar swing states like Michigan, where the statutory deadlines remained fixed and 0.09% of ballots arrived too late. Across the country, only a small number of absentee ballots came in after the legal deadlines. George Frey, Kena Betancur, Jason Redmond, Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images Highly engaged voters The small number of absentee ballots that came in after the legal deadlines occurred despite a massive surge in absentee voting in nearly all states. What explains that? Voters were highly engaged, as the turnout rate showed. They were particularly attuned to the risk of delays in the mail from seeing this problem occur in the primaries. Throughout the weeks before the election, voters were consistently returning absentee ballots at higher rates than in previous elections. The communications efforts of the Biden campaign and the state Democratic parties, whose voters cast most of these absentee votes, got the message across about these state deadlines. Election officials did a good job of communicating these deadlines to voters. In some states, drop boxes that permitted absentee ballots to be returned without using the mail might have helped minimize the number of late arriving ballots, though we don’t have any empirical analysis on that. In a highly mobilized electorate, it turns out that the specific ballot-return deadlines, and whether they shifted even late in the day, did not lead to large numbers of ballots coming in too late. That’s a tribute to voters, election officials, grassroots groups – and to the campaigns.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Richard Pildes, New York University. Read more:Why there’s so much legal uncertainty about resolving a disputed presidential electionJames Baker’s masterful legal strategies won George W. Bush a contested election – unlike Rudy Giuliani’s string of losses Richard Pildes does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Mercedes Benz PH starts pre-orders for new S-Class

    The Three-Pointed Star will soon be bringing the latest version of the S-Class luxury sedan in the country and they are asking their customers to line up for it starting this month. Dubbed as the most advanced sedan Mercedes-Benz has ever produced, the new S-Class will have its latest iteration that would soon cater to the discriminating tastes of the affluent. Mercedes-Benz Philippines said that aside from pre-ordering this ever-sophisticated saloon, customers can customize it according to their preference. “Customers can pre-order the new S-Class starting this month, configure the loading that’s available in our country, and build it based on what matters to them. A detailed demonstration of every feature will be conducted by a dedicated sales executive to help customers configure their own S-Class, based on their needs and preferences,” Mercedes-Benz Philippines explained in its statement. The all-digital experience event for the upcoming S-Class is slated on the following dates: April 15-18, May 13-16 and June 17-20, 2021. Those who are interest may register online here, pick their preferred dealership, schedule an appointment, and choose whether they would visit the showroom, or have the presentation virtually through meeting a sales executive virtual meeting. Further, the company assured customers that those who want to visit dealerships in EDSA Greenhills, Bonifacio Global City, Alabang and Cebu City that these are strictly undergoing regular sanitation and following health protocols. Those who want to more about other exciting promotions for Mercedes-Benz may check www.mercedes-benz.ph for more information. “Grab this exciting opportunity to customize your own S-Class. pre-order and design it as personal and as luxurious as you prefer,” added the company in a release. Photos from Mercedes-Benz Philippines Also read: Review: 2020 Mercedes-Benz V 220d Avantgarde Long Mercedes Benz PH now offers GLB premier subcompact crossover Mercedes-Benz PH Reveals 2nd-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA

  • The One COVID Vaccine Side Effect You Haven't Heard About

    Most side effects of the COVID vaccine are minor and similar to those reported with other injections, like soreness at the injection site, fatigue and fever. But one unique reaction has raised some eyebrows, although a new study says it's harmless. "COVID arm" — also known as "Moderna arm" — is a delayed-onset rash that appears at the injection site up to a week or so after the shot is given. It can grow to be quite large. About 95% of cases are associated with the Moderna vaccine. Read on for more about this, so you can watch out for it yourself—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.Skin Rashes After a Vaccine are Not Thought to be DangerousNew research published this week in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that delayed skin responses to the vaccine, which can occur from one to eight days after injection, are not dangerous. They most often happen after the first dose of the vaccine but don't prevent people from completing their vaccination. "People can get full-body rashes, and that can be surprising and a little scary, but these patients did extremely well, recovered and were able to go back and get their second dose," said study author Dr. Esther Freeman, director of global health dermatology at Massachusetts General Hospital, in USA Today.RELATED: Doctors Say "DO NOT" Do This After Your COVID Vaccine"People Can Feel Reassured About Getting the Second Dose""COVID arm" is different than a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine, such as anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening swelling of the airway. That usually happens within minutes of the injection, which is why the CDC has advised everyone to wait 15 to 30 minutes after getting the vaccine before leaving the injection site.But rashes that start later don't signify a serious problem. "For people whose rashes started four or more hours after getting the vaccine, zero percent of them went on to get anaphylaxis or any other serious reaction," said Freeman. "Zero is a nice number."According to the study, most people who experienced "COVID arm" did not get it again after their second shot. In those who did, it was generally less severe and resolved within three to six days."People can feel reassured about getting the second dose of their vaccine," said Freeman, principal investigator for the international COVID-19 Dermatology Registry. "Even if you have a pretty impressive rash after the vaccine, as long as it didn't start within four hours of vaccination you should feel comfortable getting the second dose."RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting SickHow to Survive This PandemicAs for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • ARCA driver Taylor Gray suffers multiple fractures in car crash in North Carolina

    Gray, 16, suffered a fractured L4 vertebra and a fractured left foot and ankle.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the bank will only need office capacity for 60% of employees post-pandemic

    As more Americans get vaccinated and office work returns to normal, JPMorgan is preparing for a future with 60% office capacity.

  • Biden administration sets the stage for retaliation against Russia over SolarWinds, election interference: report

    The Biden administration completed an intelligence review of alleged Russian meddling, setting the stage for retaliatory actions, Bloomberg reported.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Shooter who killed 5 in South Carolina was San Francisco 49ers draftee, defensive back

    Authorities named Phillip Adams as the suspect and say he killed himself while surrounded by police after a manhunt in South Carolina.

  • Sony becomes a top supplier for Netflix. How that plays into the streaming wars

    Sony Pictures movies will go to Netflix for their pay-TV window, and the streamer will get a first look at the studio's straight-to-digital titles.

  • Covid: Australia faces vaccine delays after changing AstraZeneca advice

    It is now advising Australians aged under 50 to get another vaccine, causing concerns over supplies.

  • Republicans criticize Biden's gun safety executive actions as an 'infringement' of Second Amendment rights

    Biden on Thursday announced six executive actions to address the "epidemic" of gun violence in the United States.

  • Biden seeks a new view of infrastructure, far beyond asphalt

    President Joe Biden is giving himself lots of latitude when he defines infrastructure for the purpose of spending money on it. The Republican Party says if it’s not a pothole, port, plane or bridge, forget about it. Never mind that Donald Trump, like Biden, wanted schools to get a piece of an infrastructure pie.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • Milk Tea Alliance: Twitter creates emoji for pro-democracy activists

    The Milk Tea Alliance unites pro-democracy protesters in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Myanmar.

  • What went wrong with Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers, and what’s next for the QB

    The seven-year veteran NFL quarterback lasted just one season with the Carolina Panthers before apparently being replaced by Sam Darnold.

  • US spies peer into the future - and it doesn't look good

    Their predictions include growing uncertainty and instability, and more polarisation and populism.

  • Manchin Reaffirms Commitment to Not Weaken the Filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate Democrat, on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to protect the filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and suggested reluctance to his party repeatedly using a fast-track budget process to advance legislation without Republican votes. Manchin has long been one of the most stalwart defenders of the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate in the upper chamber, even as it threatens to derail key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Despite previously toying with possible reforms to the procedural hurdle, he has repeatedly swatted away queries about what could drive him to vote to outright abolish the filibuster, even as Democrats have gamed out various scenarios in which he might relent. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Manchin vowed that there was “no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” and he urged party leaders to compromise on legislation instead of trying to work around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans are currently needed to join all Democrats in a 50-50 Senate to pass major pieces of legislation through the regular process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The comments took on added significance after a key Senate official on Monday issued guidance that could allow Democrats to pursue the fast-track budget reconciliation process at least one more time before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, after they used it to pass Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law without any Republican votes. “We will not solve our nation’s problems in one Congress if we seek only partisan solutions,” Manchin wrote. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs.” Pressure has mounted for Democrats to further push the boundaries of what a majority party can do unilaterally when in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, in order to deliver on a series of campaign promises. While Democrats do not yet have the votes to abolish the filibuster, they have explored other avenues to ensure Biden’s agenda becomes law. In recent days, that has included expanding the frequency of reconciliation, which allows certain budgetary legislation to clear both chambers on a simple majority vote. While Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, appears to have agreed with the Democratic argument that they can use the process multiple times in one fiscal year, it remains unclear how and when they might employ those possible opportunities, and for what. While Manchin did not outright refuse to support another use of the fast-track reconciliation process, he challenged both parties to work together and compromise on critical pieces of legislation, including infrastructure and tax changes. Any use of reconciliation would require Manchin — and virtually every congressional Democrat — to remain united behind the legislation. “Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues,” Manchin wrote. “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.” While many questions remain about how Democrats could potentially use another chance at reconciliation, both Biden and congressional leaders insist they want to work with Republicans to reach compromises, particularly on the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure proposal the White House just unveiled. “There are things we’re working on together — some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass,” Biden said Wednesday. He suggested a group of 10 Republican senators who sought to compromise on his pandemic relief plan did not do enough to jump start negotiations with their initial $618 billion plan. “If they come forward with a plan that did the bulk of it and it was a billion — three or four, two or three — that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise, but they didn’t,” he added. The group of 10 Republican senators later issued a joint statement Wednesday evening arguing that the proposal had been “a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations” that instead had been dismissed “as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company