Exclusive-Russian hackers are linked to new Brexit leak website, Google says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Raphael Satter, James Pearson and Christopher Bing
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Richard Dearlove
    British intelligence chief
  • Gisela Stuart
    British politician (born 1955)
  • Robert Toombs
    American politician (1810-1885)

By Raphael Satter, James Pearson and Christopher Bing

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -A new website that published leaked emails from several leading proponents of Britain's exit from the European Union is tied to Russian hackers, according to a Google cybersecurity official and the former head of UK foreign intelligence.

The website - titled "Very English Coop d'Etat" - says it has published private emails from former British spymaster Richard Dearlove, leading Brexit campaigner Gisela Stuart, pro-Brexit historian Robert Toombs, and other supporters of Britain's divorce from the EU, which was finalized in January 2020.

The site contends that they are part of a group of hardline pro-Brexit figures secretly calling the shots in the United Kingdom.

Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the emails, but two victims of the leak on Wednesday confirmed that they had been targeted by hackers and blamed the Russian government.

"I am well aware of a Russian operation against a Proton account which contained emails to and from me," said Dearlove, referring to the privacy-focused email service ProtonMail.

Dearlove, who led Britain's foreign spy service - known as MI6 - between 1999 and 2004, told Reuters the leaked material should be treated with caution given "the context of the present crisis in relations with Russia."

Toombs said in an email he and his colleagues were "aware of this Russian disinformation based on illegal hacking." He declined further comment. Stuart, who chaired Britain's Vote Leave campaign in 2016, did not return emails.

Shane Huntley, who directs Google's Threat Analysis Group, told Reuters that the "English Coop" website was linked to what the Alphabet Inc-owned company knew as "Cold River," a Russia-based hacking group.

"We're able to see that through technical indicators," Huntley said.

Huntley said that the entire operation – from Cold River's hacking attempts to publicizing the leaks – had "clear technical links" between one another.

The Russian embassies in London and Washington did not return emails seeking comment.

Britain's Foreign Office, which handles media queries for MI6, declined comment. Other Brexit supporters whose emails were suspected of being disseminated on the website also did not respond to emails.

'LOOKS VERY FAMILIAR'

How the emails were obtained is unknown and the website hosting them made no effort to explain who was behind the leak. The leaked messages mainly appear to have been exchanged using ProtonMail. ProtonMail declined comment.

Reuters was unable to independently verify Google's assessment about a Russian link to the website, but Thomas Rid, a cybersecurity expert at Johns Hopkins University, said the site was reminiscent of past hack-and-leak operations attributed to Russian hackers.

"What jumps out at me is how similar the M.O. is to Guccifer 2 and DCLeaks," he said, referring to two of the sites that disseminated leaked emails stolen from Democrats in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"It looks very familiar in some ways, including the sloppiness," he said.

If the leaked messages are in fact authentic it would mark the second time in three years that suspected Kremlin spies have stolen private emails from a senior British national security official and published them online.

In 2019, classified U.S.-UK trade documents were leaked ahead of Britain's election after being stolen from the email account of former trade minister Liam Fox, Reuters previously reported. UK officials never confirmed the specifics of the operation, but then-British foreign minister Dominic Raab said the hack-and-leak was an effort by the Kremlin to interfere in the Britain's election, a charge that Moscow denied.

The "English Coop" site makes a variety of allegations, including one that Dearlove was at the center of a conspiracy by Brexit hardliners to oust former British Prime Minister Theresa May, who had negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the European Union in early 2019, and replace her with Johnson, who took a more uncompromising position.

Dearlove said that the emails captured a "legitimate lobbying exercise which, seen through this antagonistic optic, is now subject to distortion."

He declined further comment.

Johnson, who took over from May later in 2019, has staked out a tough stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, committing hundreds of millions of dollars of military equipment to the government in Kyiv. In April, Johnson visited the capital for a televised walkabout with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Johnson was officially banned from Russian soil on April 16. Internet domain records show the "Coop" website was registered three days later. Its URL included the words "sneaky strawhead" in an apparent knock at Johnson's tousled hairstyle.

Rid said that while journalists should not shy away from covering authenticated material exposed by the leak, they should still tread very carefully.

"If the leak has newsworthy detail, then it is also newsworthy to point out that the material comes from an adversarial intelligence agency, especially in a time of war," said Rid.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter and Christopher Bing in Washington and James Pearson in London; editing by Chris Sanders and Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Google Chrome only blocking a quarter of phishing websites, researchers claim

    A new study by Which? said it found Google’s web browser was failing to block access to suspicious websites.

  • Pfizer plans no-profit drugs in poorer nations

    STORY: Pfizer plans to make all its patented medicines available at a not-for-profit price for the world’s poorest nations. That will include treatments for infectious diseases and cancers. The announcement came Wednesday (May 25), with company chief executive Albert Bourla speaking at the Davos gathering of business and world leaders: "Pfizer is excited and proud to launch an accord for a healthier world. Through this groundbreaking initiative, Pfizer will provide all its patented medicines and vaccines that are available in the U.S. or the European Union on a non-for-profit basis to 1.2 billion people living in 45 lower income countries.”The deal will include new medicines as they come out. It was welcomed by African leaders present at the Swiss event, including Rwandan President Paul Kagame: "Pfizer's commitment under the Accord programme sets a new standard in this regard, which we hope to see emulated by others, combined with additional investments in strengthening Africa's public health systems and the pharmaceutical regulators.”The Pfizer deal covers 27 designated low-income countries, and 18 other poorer nations. All have lacked good access to innovative treatments, which can take years to become available in developing countries.

  • Brussels says about $24 billion of Russian central bank assets frozen in EU, less than expected

    European Union states have reported the freezing of about 23 billion euros ($24.5 billion) of assets of the Russian Central Bank, a top EU official said on Wednesday, revealing for the first time a figure that was expected to be much higher. Russia has publicly said that Western sanctions led to the freezing of about $300 billion of its central bank's assets globally. Of these frozen assets, only less than one-tenth is in the EU, according to information that the European Commission has collected from the 27 EU governments, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told a news conference.

  • Baltimore County Police Chief Hyatt: FOP no-confidence vote is a ‘distraction,’ agency to move forward

    A day after rank-and-file officers took the rare move of publicly stating they’d lost confidence in department leadership, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt dismissed the no-confidence vote’s significance and pledged to move forward. Hyatt, who is nearing three years at the agency’s helm, called the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 4 vote a “minor distraction,” reiterating comments ...

  • Zelenskyy: It takes time and a lot of effort to break Russian advantage

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 23:08 It takes time and a lot of effort on the part of Ukraine to reach a breaking point in terms of military advantage in the war, given Russian supply of military equipment and weapons.

  • 11 Stocks That Beat Profit Expectations

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 stocks that beat profit expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks That Beat Profit Expectations. Notable companies from the technology, healthcare and communication services sectors, including Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) and […]

  • What Snap's Guidance Warning Really Means

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock plunged 43% on Tuesday after the operator of the Snapchat messaging app surprised the market with a guidance cut. If you're an investor in any of these stocks, you may be getting worried, but there's one key principle to remember about the advertising industry.

  • Analysis-Subtle shift in U.S. rhetoric suggests new Iran approach

    A subtle shift in official U.S. statements suggests Washington believes reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is better than the alternatives despite the advances in Iran's nuclear program, diplomatic and other sources said. For months, the Biden administration argued there would soon come a point where the non-proliferation benefits of a revived deal - its ability to limit Iran's headway toward a nuclear bomb - would be outweighed by the progress of Iran's atomic program.

  • Retail inflows at nearly all-time high despite market turbulence

    Retail investors bought stocks worth $76 billion during a three-month period ending on May 24, or $1.3 billion a day on average, compared with net purchases of $80.6 billion, or $1.32 billion a day, between January and March 2021, Vanda data showed. The investors last year shot to fame when they banded together on online forums to fuel gains in highly-shorted GameStop and AMC Entertainment and others that cost hedge funds billions of dollars. GameStop has lost about half its value over the past year and AMC a quarter, compared with S&P 500's 6% slide.

  • Calling all allies: Here's what happened on Biden’s mission-driven tour of Asia

    In a news conference held Monday in Tokyo, President Biden gave an unequivocal “yes,” when asked if the U.S. would militarily step in if China were to attack Taiwan. Without pausing, Biden responded with an unwavering and confident “yes.”

  • BlackRock's Fink says clients must decide how to navigate energy transition

    (Reuters) -BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Laurence Fink on Wednesday said clients must decide for themselves how to navigate the energy transition, positioning the world's largest asset manager in the middle ground of a debate over what role financial companies should play in addressing climate change. Speaking at the company's annual shareholder meeting, which was webcast, Fink reiterated that the firm does not restrict investments in energy companies, and said it is working to expand options for clients to cast proxy votes directly.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Analog Devices strong showing continued in its recently released fiscal 2022 second-quarter results (for the three months ended April 30). The company's revenue and earnings crushed Wall Street's expectations, and the company's guidance turned out to be significantly better than what analysts were expecting. Let's take a closer look at what's driving Analog Devices' impressive growth.

  • ‘Woke’ ESG Scores From Credit Raters Draw GOP Ire to Muni Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans’ growing opposition to the ESG movement is targeting a corner of Wall Street less accustomed to controversy -- the credit rating companies.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenHungary’s Orban Declares State of Emergency Over War, EconomyS&P Global Inc. unveiled a scoring system for governments on categories

  • CoinDesk Confidential: Jesse Johnson

    The Pixelcraft Studios COO's greatest regret: Not dropping out of school sooner.

  • 11 Best Robotics Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best robotics stocks under $10. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the robotics industry, go directly to 5 Best Robotics Stocks Under $10. Many key industries around the globe are increasingly adopting the use of robots in manufacturing, as complex tasks can be performed in […]

  • U.S. luxury retailers lean on affluent customers to avoid inflation pain

    Upbeat profit forecasts from Nordstrom and Ralph Lauren underscore the edge high-end chains have over the wider U.S. retail industry in an inflationary environment, thanks to the deep pockets of their customer base. The retail landscape is feeling the strain of decades-high inflation as a sharp increase in prices of everything from TVs to toothpaste prompts most consumers to curb their spending habit. In the past few weeks, major retail chains including Walmart and Target have reported steep declines in their quarterly profit due to surging costs of freight and labor as well as consumers trading down to essentials.

  • Better Buy: Ally Financial vs. Citigroup

    These banks have one thing in common -- they were both just bought by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

  • 2 Struggling Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    The Nasdaq is in bear market territory, and many top growth stocks are down along with it. At their peak, many growth stocks were likely grossly overvalued. A couple of stocks that stand out as particularly attractive buys at their current prices are Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • Even Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Stop Beyond Meat’s Stock Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- There have been any number of IPO blowups in this year’s brutal equity rout but few as spectacular as Beyond Meat Inc. Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenHungary’s Orban Declares State of Emergency Over War, EconomyThe faux-meat purveyor tumbled as much as 10% on Tuesday after enlisting Kim Kardashian to help spark a

  • Beyond Meat recruits Kim Kardashian for key role as shares sink 80% year-over-year

    Beyond Meat revealed that reality TV icon and billionaire entrepreneur Kim Kardashian will serve as the its "chief taste consultant" as the company looks to bounce back from recent setbacks.