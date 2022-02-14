Exclusive-Russian mercenaries with spy links increasing presence in Ukraine – Western sources

FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian national flag flies in front of government building in central Kiev
Guy Faulconbridge
·3 min read

By Guy Faulconbridge

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian mercenaries with ties to Moscow's spies have increased their presence in Ukraine in recent weeks, stoking fears among some NATO members that Russia could try to engineer a pretext for an invasion, three senior Western security sources said.

They said their concerns had strengthened in recent weeks that a Russian incursion into Ukraine could be preceded by an information war, and cyber attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure such as electricity and gas networks.

Russia could also use the mercenaries to sow discord and paralyse Ukraine through targeted assassinations and the use of specialised weaponry, the sources said.

The United States warned again on Sunday that Russia could stage a "false flag" operation inside Ukraine to justify an invasion.

"It is likely that Russian mercenaries, under the direction of the Russian state, will be involved in any hostilities in Ukraine, potentially including a pretext for an invasion," said one Western security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Western security sources said mercenaries were deploying from Russian private military companies (PMCs) with close ties to the Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, and the GRU military intelligence agency.

Among those deployed in recent weeks was a former GRU officer who also worked in the Wagner mercenary group. The former officer has gone to Donetsk, one of two regions in eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014, the sources said.

Reuters was unable to ascertain what the former officer, whose identity was not provided, had been tasked with doing. Reuters was also unable to reach the Wagner Group for comment.

The Kremlin told Reuters on Monday that Russia was not strengthening its presence on Ukrainian territory and that Russian troops had never been present there and were not now.

The Russian Defence Ministry declined to comment when asked in writing on Friday about the Western allegations.

The Russian mercenary groups have supplied weapons, experienced special operations personnel and military training to pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine, the sources said.

The sources also told Reuters that some operatives of the Wagner mercenary group have been embedded on the Ukrainian border after training at a GRU base near the southern Russian city of Krasnodar.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the information about the activities of Russian mercenaries in eastern Ukraine.

Other Russian mercenary groups linked to the FSB and GRU have also increased their activities in Ukraine since the start of the year, the sources said.

Reuters could not reach the mercenary groups in Ukraine for comment.

'HYBRID WAR

The United States has expressed fears that Russia could use mercenaries, special operations forces and other grey-zone warfare techniques to delegitimize Kyiv ahead of invasion, several U.S. officials told Reuters.

The Pentagon referred Reuters to remarks by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby who said earlier this month that Russia was seeking to fabricate a pretext for an invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Wagner and other private groups neither represent the Russian state nor are paid by it, though he says they have a right to operate provided they do not break Russian law.

The European Union imposed sanctions on Wagner last year, accusing it of fuelling violence, looting natural resources and destabilising countries around the world.

Russia denies it plans to annex another part of Ukraine and Putin says the West is sowing hysteria in a crude attempt to lure Russia into war after ignoring the Kremlin's concerns about NATO enlargement after the Cold War.

(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Suspends Avocado Imports from Mexico

    An inspector at a U.S. plant in Michoacan reportedly received a threatening message on his phone, sparking the temporary hold.

  • Erin Jackson, speedskater whose best friend gave her Olympic spot, wins gold

    29-year-old Florida native and lifelong rollerblader Erin Jackson became the first Black woman to win Team USA a gold medal in speedskating Sunday.

  • Parkland father climbs crane near White House to deliver gun violence message

    The father of a boy who died in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School climbed a construction crane near the White House on Monday in an effort to encourage action on gun violence.Manuel Oliver - the father of Joaquin Oliver, who died in the fatal shooting exactly four years ago - climbed the construction crane early Monday before unveiling a banner with an image of Joaquin, according to Fox 5 DC.He was later taken into...

  • Biden presses Congress on gun violence on Parkland anniversary

    President Biden is using the fourth anniversary of the fatal shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., to press Congress to enact measures aimed at reducing gun violence in the U.S.Biden said in a statement on Monday that Congress "must do much more" in its effort to combat violent crime in the country, including requiring background checks on gun sales, prohibiting assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and...

  • As Long as Europe Depends on Gas, It Will Need Russia

    The European Union's diversification strategy has left it vulnerable, Clark Williams-Derry and Ana Maria Jaller-Makarewicz write.

  • 2023 NFL Super Bowl odds: Four way-too-early picks to take home the Lombardi Trophy

    The odds are out for next year's Super Bowl champion. We discuss the favorites, underdogs and longshots to take home the Lombardi Trophy in 2023.

  • New U.S. intelligence on Ukraine led Israel to evacuate its citizens

    Israel's decision to call for its nationals to leave Ukraine immediately was based on an updated intelligence report shared by the U.S. on Friday evening, five Israeli officials with direct knowledge of the issue tell Axios.Why it matters: Israel has strong relationships with both Russia and Ukraine and for weeks avoided taking any significant steps that could upset either partner. Israeli officials say they didn’t want to automatically follow everything the U.S. did or said, but the latest inte

  • Chelsea win Club World Cup for first time in history

    Chelsea won the Club World Cup for the first time in their history, as Kai Havertz scored a 117th minute penalty kick to edge the Blues past Palmeiras.

  • Six teenagers arrested after ‘horrific’ attack on homeless man in car park caught on camera

    Shocking video is circulated online of assault in Truro, Cornwall car park

  • Canada border crossing reopened after 6-day blockade by vaccine protesters as U.S. COVID death toll approaches 920,000

    The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 was edging closer to 920,000 on Monday, as a U.S.-Canada border crossing -- and key supply route -- was reopened after a six-day blockade by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other COVID-related restrictions.

  • U.S. consumers' inflation expectations lower in January, NY Fed survey finds

    (Reuters) -U.S. consumers lowered their expectations for how much inflation will rise in the near-term and medium-term periods, signaling that inflation concerns may be easing, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve. Inflation expectations three years out declined to 3.5% in January from 4.0% in December, showing the largest monthly drop since the survey was launched in 2013. Despite the decrease in inflation expectations, both short-term and medium-term expectations remained above pre-pandemic levels, the survey found.

  • 80 years after executive order, Minidoka is a sacred Idaho memorial to be preserved

    If you believe in “liberty and justice for all,” help protect this Idaho memorial. │ Opinion

  • Nuclear talks harder as West 'pretends' to take initiative -Iran official

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A senior Iranian security official said on Monday that progress in talks to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal was becoming "more difficult" as Western powers only "pretended" to come up with initiatives. The indirect talks in Austria between Iran and the United States resumed last week after a 10-day break. Delegates have said the talks have made limited progress since they resumed in November after a five-month hiatus prompted by the election of hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

  • US F-22 fighter jets arrive at UAE base in wake of Houthi attacks

    United States F-22 fighter jets arrived at an air base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday after Abu Dhabi has been targeted by a series of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.The jets, intended to be a show of U.S. support, were ordered by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in coordination with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a statement from the United States Air Forces Central Command."The unparalleled...

  • Boris Johnson to hold crisis talks with Biden as he warns Russia is on 'edge of precipice' of war with Ukraine

    Johnson warned that an attack would be "disastrous" for Putin and took a swipe at European allies for their less robust approach to the crisis.

  • ‘Lined up like a cattle call.’ Scott parents angry over middle school leggings policy

    “Haven’t our kids (had) enough to deal with the past three years with COVID much less lined up like a cattle call and sent to the office?” parent Manika Musgrove said.

  • Olympics distract from Chinese soccer's puzzling predicament

    One good outcome for men’s soccer in China is the timing of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which has been a national distraction from another failed World Cup qualifying campaign. The history of the Chinese men’s national team is littered with disappointment and failure, feelings that are heightened when the women’s team is successful. The chances of the men's team qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar officially ended Feb. 1 in a 3-1 loss to Vietnam.

  • Chicago woman is carjacking victim for second time

    A Chicago woman who was enjoying a cup of coffee inside her parked car on Saturday was the victim of an armed carjacking for the second time in the city, according to a report.

  • Iraq's $27 bln Total deal stuck over contract

    A major deal Iraq hoped would stop oil majors leaving the country could be in trouble.Last year the country signed a $27 billion agreement with France's TotalEnergies to invest in four energy projects in the southern Basra region for more than 25 years.But now it has stalled due to disputes over terms and could be cancelled by Iraq's new government.Three sources close to the matter said Iraq's oil ministry did not have agreement on the deal's financial details with all the government departments that needed to approve it.It has been held up by disputes ever since, according to sources.Following an election, the agreement now needs approval from a new Iraqi cabinet and ministers - and they won't be in place until at least the end of March.Iraq's oil ministry told Reuters it expects the deal to complete from then.Total said it was moving towards closing the deal.However, it said it was subject to conditions being met and lifted by both sides.The terms - which have not been made public - have raised concerns with Iraqi politicians.According to sources, the details are unprecedented for the country.Parliament could force the oil ministry to review or scrap the deal entirely.Iraq has struggled to find major new investments into its energy industry for more than a decade.The government has repeatedly had to cut oil output targets as global energy giants leave Iraq due to poor returns from revenue sharing agreements.

  • Can I Go Back To 'Normal' After Having A Breakthrough COVID Infection?

    Here's what experts know about immunity and protection from reinfection if you're vaccinated and have recently had omicron.