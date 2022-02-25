Exclusive-Sartorius in $11 billion bid for COVID vaccine reagent vendor Maravai -sources

Greg Roumeliotis
·2 min read

By Greg Roumeliotis

(Reuters) - Laboratory supplies vendor Sartorius AG has approached Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, a U.S. provider of capping reagents for COVID-19 vaccines, with an $11 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.

Maravai rejected the $42 per share all-cash offer from Goettingen, Germany-based Sartorius earlier this month as inadequate, the sources said. It is not clear whether Sartorius will return with a new offer or whether Maravai will attract acquisition interest from other laboratory equipment and supplies providers.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. A Sartorius spokeswoman declined to comment, while Maravai representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Maravai makes reagents used in the production of mRNA vaccines, including the one developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE against COVID-19.

Its shares soared after it listed in the U.S. stock market in 2020, providing a lucrative exit for private equity firm GTCR, which had invested in the company in 2016. GTCR remains Maravai's biggest shareholder with a minority stake and has representatives on the company's board, according to Refinitiv data.

A GTCR spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Maravai shares are down 40% from their August 2021 high, as investors fret over whether the subsiding COVID-19 pandemic will weigh on the company's business. Maravai said on Wednesday it continued to see strong demand for its reagents and forecast revenue growth of 15% to 20% in 2022.

Sartorius provides equipment and supplies to laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical companies and research institutes, and also makes products for use in the production of medications and vaccines. It has a market value of 27.6 billion euros ($31 billion).

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Krystal Hu in Beijing and Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • $8.2 million worth of HIV medication stolen from Veterans Affairs and resold, feds say

    The New Jersey man now faces 42 months in prison.

  • Over a foot of snow could fall in the Northeast as winter storm affects millions

    Just days after much of the Northeast enjoyed spring-like weather, a potent snowstorm came roaring into the region Friday.

  • Rep. Garamendi details potential crypto and energy sanctions against Russia

    Representative John Garamendi (D-CA), Chair of the Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russia's access to crypto markets despite banking sanctions and the economic impacts on oil prices and energy markets.

  • The Fed 'has a big inflation problem’ that the Ukraine crisis could exacerbate, economist says

    Oxford Economics Chief US Economist Kathy Bostjancic joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflation's trajectory as the Fed factors in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, interest rate hikes, consumer spending data, global growth rates, and the outlook on energy markets.

  • Jen Psaki Laughs Off Ted Cruz's 'Peppermint Patty' Diss: 'I'm Tougher Than That'

    The Texas Republican attempted to mock the White House press secretary at CPAC by comparing her to the “Peanuts” character.

  • Real Estate Investing Guru Mindy Jensen Says To Avoid These Types of Properties

    Mindy Jensen is the co-host of the "BiggerPockets Money" podcast and the co-author of "First-Time Home Buyer, The Complete Playbook To Avoiding Rookie Mistakes." She's also a licensed real estate...

  • 12 Top Side Hustles You Can Do From Home, According to Career Experts

    Taking on a side gig is a great way to help you achieve your financial goals faster, whether you want to pay off debt, build an emergency fund or grow your retirement nest egg. And there are many...

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    While the long-term outlook may predict a return to bullish conditions, for now investors have to contend with increased uncertainty and volatility. What they need is a sign, some signal to indicate stocks that are going to get through the current market environment. Insider trades are a common favorite among the signals available to investors, and for good reason. Corporate insiders – really, just company officers, positioned at the upper levels of management or the Boards, with an ‘inside’ vie

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) are some of the stocks she bought during that bucking bronco of a trading day. Zoom hit a 22-month low on Thursday morning.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound

    Tech stocks have been hammered recently, especially those trading at rich valuations. It's expected the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates 3 to 7 times this year to combat rampant inflation, setting in motion a chain of events that should ultimately slow inflation by reducing business and consumer spending. Of course, less spending also means slower corporate revenue growth, which means those richly valued stocks now look even more expensive.

  • Cardano leads way as largest cryptocurrencies decrease

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Thursday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, tumbling 11.48% to 79 cents. Litecoin (LTCUSD) plunged 10.

  • AMD announces $8 billion stock buyback program

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. inched higher in after-hours trading Thursday after the chip company announced a new $8 billion buyback authorization.

  • Pozsar Says $300 Billion Russia Cash Pile Can Roil Money Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia still has about $300 billion of foreign currency held offshore -- enough to disrupt money markets if it’s frozen by sanctions or moved suddenly to avoid them.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisKyiv Under Fire as Putin Demands Ukraine Surrender Before TalksZelenskiy Thanks Biden During 40-Minute Call: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukr

  • Warren Buffett has warned against hoarding cash, gold, or bitcoin during wars — and touted stocks as the safest long-term bet

    The billionaire investor said he'd buy stocks even if World War III were coming and noted that the value of money typically falls during conflicts.

  • The Indian banker who gifted shares worth $500,000 to his domestic help

    Vembu Vaidyanathan has always been generous with gratitude towards those who have been part of his ride to success. It wasn’t exactly a surprise when he gave away shares worth 3.95 crore rupees ($526,000) of IDFC First Bank to his driver, personal trainer, office support staff, and domestic workers on Feb. 21. Earlier, in October 2020, Vaidyanathan had pledged 100,000 shares in IDFC, then valued at close to Rs30 lakh, to Gurdial Saini, his maths teacher from school.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Tech-Stock Buying Spree

    On Wednesday, Ark snapped up shares of Twilio, Roblox, Coinbase and JD.com. It sold Twitter and Palantir Technologies.