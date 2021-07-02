Exclusive-New Saudi airline plan takes aim at Emirates, Qatar Airways

FILE PHOTO: Qatar Airways plane lands at the King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh
Alexander Cornwell
·3 min read

By Alexander Cornwell

DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia plans to target international transit passenger traffic with its new national airline, going head-to-head with Gulf giants Emirates and Qatar Airways and opening up a new front in simmering regional competition.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is pushing economic diversification to wean Saudi Arabia off oil revenues and create jobs, announced a transportation and logistics drive on Tuesday aimed at making the kingdom the fifth-biggest air transit hub.

Two people familiar with the matter said the new airline would boost international routes and echo existing Gulf carriers by carrying people from one country to another via connections in the kingdom, known in the industry as sixth-freedom traffic.

The transport ministry, which has not released details of the plans, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The strategy marks a shift for Saudi Arabia whose other airlines, like state-owned Saudia and its low cost subsidiary flyadeal, mostly operate domestic services and point-to-point flights to and from the country of 35 million people.

The Saudi expansion threatens to sharpen a battle for passengers at a time when travel has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Long-haul flights like those operated by Emirates and Qatar Airways are forecast to take the longest to recover.

Riyadh has already moved to compete with the UAE, the region's business, trade and tourism hub. The Saudi government has said that from 2024 it would stop giving contracts to firms that do not set up regional headquarters in the kingdom.

"Commercial competition in the aviation industry has always been fierce, and regional competition is heating up. Some turbulence in regional relations is on the horizon," said Robert Mogielnicki, resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute.

Dubai, the world's largest international air travel hub, has announced a five-year plan to grow air and shipping routes by 50% and double tourism capacity over the next two decades.

Riyadh has already moved to compete with the UAE, the region's business, trade and tourism hub. The Saudi government has said that starting 2024 it would stop giving contracts to firms that do not set up regional headquarters in the kingdom.

Prince Mohammed is trying to lure foreign capital to create new industries including tourism, with ambitions to increase overall visitors to 100 million by 2030 from 40 million in 2019.

"Saudi Arabia has the ability to push forward with its aviation and tourism strategy when others will be retreating and retracting," aviation consultant Brendan Sobie said.

"It is a risky strategy, but also sensible given its position and overall diversification objective."

TOURISM PUSH

However, any airline requires substantial start-up capital and experts warn that if Saudi Arabia's ambition is to compete on transit flights it may have to contend with years of losses.

Saudi Arabia's large population generates direct traffic that could cushion losses as a new airline targets international transit traffic, aviation consultant John Strickland said.

Emirates reported a record $5.5 billion annual loss last month with the pandemic forcing Dubai to step in with $3.1 billion in state support.

Etihad Airways has scaled back its ambitions after it spent billions of dollars to ultimately unsuccessfully compete in building a major hub in United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.

People familiar with the matter said the new airline could be based in the capital Riyadh, and that sovereign wealth fund PIF is helping set it up.

PIF did not respond to a request for comment.

Saudi Arabia is developing non-religious tourism with mega projects backed by PIF. It has launched social reforms to open up the country, the birthplace of Islam, including allowing public entertainment.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tim Hepher and Alexander Smith)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • I went on Royal Caribbean's 7-day cruise to the Bahamas. I felt completely safe, but my heart broke seeing how hurt the tourism industry is.

    "A server tripped and spilled some wine in the restaurant and started crying. You could tell they were on edge," Halee Whiting said about her trip.

  • I volunteer at a major airport and deal with hundreds of unprepared travelers. Here are 12 ways to avoid lines and have a stress-free summer travel experience

    Avoiding an hour-long check-in line can be as simple as downloading an airline's mobile application or pre-uploading a COVID-19 test.

  • Disney World has removed the 'Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls' greeting from its Magic Kingdom fireworks show

    Disney parkgoers are usually welcomed to the "Happily Ever After" fireworks show with a greeting that says "Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls."

  • Vegas Leisure Recovery Spurs Nevada to Monthly Record for Gross Gambling Revenue

    Hotel occupancy in Sin City climbed in May back toward prepandemic levels, especially on weekends, though corporate and trade business is still lagging behind.

  • International travel restrictions introduced by the pandemic will outlive the virus

    Even as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes in the U.S., international travel remains highly restricted — and looks to stay that way for the foreseeable future. The big picture: The ease of international travel has always depended on wealth and the kind of passport you own, but the geopolitical fracturing accelerated by the pandemic seems likely to make borders less permeable for all of us.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the number

  • 17 Money-Saving Tips for Your Road Trip to Las Vegas

    Follow some, or all, of these tips to save some money during your Las Vegas adventure. Do you have credit card points that have been sitting around during this past year of little-to-no travel? For those same reasons, Las Vegas is cheaper on weekdays.

  • Southwest's 4th of July Sale Has Flights As Low As $39

    Pause the barbecue and book your flights.

  • 4 Things to Know Before Traveling to Europe This Summer, According to an Expert

    Be excited, but be prepared.

  • The 11 EU countries you can travel to right now, quarantine-free if vaccinated

    Europeans can enjoy unfettered access to all member states, thanks to the launch of the bloc’s new Digital Covid Certificate. The EU’s app allows users to prove vaccination status, show recent infection or present a negative PCR test, with the aim being that all member states will operate a common entry policy. Unfortunately, this does not apply to the UK, with the Government still working on integrating the NHS vaccine app into the EU’s offering. But that is not to say there are no countries ac

  • Travel expert shares crucial tip for planning 2021 travel: ‘I can’t stress enough how much of a difference it makes’

    Budget traveling during a boom like this isn't impossible, it's just more challenging.

  • Kia Telluride Luggage Test | How much fits behind the third row?

    Although my experience on the Kia Telluride first drive plus Zac Palmer's Telluride-vs-Enclave luggage test pointed to the ultra-popular three-row crossover being a luggage-lugging champ, I haven't had the opportunity to test it here at Luggage Test Headquarters in Portland. On paper, the Telluride has 21 cubic feet back there, which compares to the 16-to-18 range of most rival crossovers. First off, maybe there's a bit more depth than normal, and the Telluride's slightly boxier shape might help it in this endeavor.

  • 9 Active Beach Vacations With Snorkeling, Hiking, and Endless Water Sports

    If you're the type of sun seeker who can't sit still in a beach chair all day, these activities will keep you going and help you make the most of your destination.

  • Richard Branson will fly into space July 11, beating Bezos by 9 days

    Branson will beat commercial space rival Jeff Bezos into space by nine days.

  • 40 Photos of Amusement Park Rides Through the Years That'll Make Your Stomach Do Flip-Flops

    The National Amusement Park Historical Association notes that "pleasure gardens" — places devoted to outdoor entertainment — have been offering thrills to summertime visitors since way back in the 1550s. While rides back then were more primitive, attractions that we'd know and recognize today, like carousels and roller coasters, started popping up by the early 1800s.

  • In Time for the Olympics, Tokyo's Dining Scene Has Taken on a Dynamic New Look

    Though you may not be able to visit now, consider this your playbook for a future trip.

  • The EU Unrolls Its Vaccine Passport. What It Is—And Isn’t.

    Hopes ride high on a Covid-19 vaccine document that is supposed to facilitate travel on the eve of a crucial tourist season.

  • EU COVID passports debut, but airlines fear chaos

    The EU's digital COVID passports came into use on Thursday (July 1). They are meant to enable travel for people who can show they've been fully vaccinated, have immunity due to recent infection, or can show a negative virus test result. The certificates take the form of a QR code that can be printed out or shown on a phone. At Paris's Orly Airport, some of the first passengers to try out the system seemed happy. It's easy to use says this man. Airports are worried though. They have warned of long queues if countries don't do more to coordinate the rollout. That as EU member states take different approaches to handling the system. But at Orly on Thursday, Air France staff said the codes were speeding up checks. Laurent Millet is the airline's station manager at one terminal: "The QR code is standardized across the EU countries, and it's useful for the health restrictions towards European countries. For example, if someone decides to spend their holidays in several countries and if they are vaccinated, they can use that one QR code to go to the different European destinations planned in their journey."EU member states can hit an 'emergency brake' to bar travelers from regions where there is a spike in virus cases. Germany is already limiting arrivals from Portugal on such grounds. Even so, the travel industry will be banking on the scheme to get Europe moving again this summer.

  • Pandemic tourism: Thailand launches Phuket 'sandbox' plan

    Thailand embarked on an ambitious but risky plan Thursday that it hopes will breathe new life into a tourism industry devastated by the pandemic, opening the popular resort island of Phuket to fully vaccinated foreigners from lower-risk countries. As the first flight arrived, airport fire trucks blasted their water canons to form an arch over the Etihad jet from Abu Dhabi as it taxied to its gate. Leaving the airport, Frenchman Bruno Souillard said he had been dreaming for a year of returning to Thailand and jumped at the opportunity.

  • Anti-Vaxxers Could Kill the Summer at Russia's Most Famous Resort Town

    Dmitry FeoktistovSOCHI, Russia— Giant magnolia flowers cover the trees along the tranquil streets and a fresh breeze from the sea moves the tops of old cypress and palm alleys in the parks. At sunset, SUPs and sailing boats take off into the pink sea. Sochi has long been the best summer destination for generations of Russians. There is hardly a better place to spend the pandemic than in its sub-tropical gardens tucked away between the Caucasus mountains and the Black Sea.This year the Russian Mi

  • US plans to make airlines refund fees if bags are delayed

    The Transportation Department will propose that airlines be required to refund fees on checked baggage if the bags aren't delivered to passengers quickly enough. The proposal, if made final after a lengthy regulation-writing process, would also require prompt refunds for fees on extras such as internet access if the airline fails to provide the service during the flight. A department official said the agency will issue the proposal in the next several days, and it could take effect by next summer.