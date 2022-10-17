Exclusive-Scores of Google rivals want EU tech law used in antitrust case - letter

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S.
Foo Yun Chee
·2 min read

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - More than 40 European rivals to Google's shopping service urged EU antitrust regulators on Monday to use newly adopted tech rules to ensure the Alphabet unit complies with a 2017 EU order to allow more competition on its search page.

The European Commission fined Google 2.4 billion euros ($2.33 billion) five years ago and told the firm to stop favouring its shopping service.

The company subsequently said it would treat its own shopping service the same as competitors when they bid in an auction for adverts in the shopping box that appears at the top of a search page.

But in a letter to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, the 43 companies - which include British firm Kelkoo, France's LeGuide Group, Sweden's PriceRunner and Germany's idealo - said the proposal was legally insufficient and had not led to them benefitting from the advert auctions.

"The Commission needs to re-open space on general search results pages for the most relevant providers, by removing Google's Shopping Units that allow no competition but lead to higher prices and less choice for consumers and an unfair transfer of profit margins from merchants and competing CSSs to Google," the companies said in the letter seen by Reuters.

CSSs refer to Comparison Shopping Services.

They said Google's mechanism breaches the Digital Markets Act (DMA), Vestager's new rules aimed at reining in the power of tech giants, which will apply in May next year.

"Google's prominent embedding of Shopping Units is a prima facie infringement of the DMA's ban on self-preferencing," they said.

"Considering the unambiguous new legal framework, it is now time to walk the talk. The most paramount case at the heart of the calls for the DMA needs to be brought to an effective end," the companies, from 20 European countries, said.

($1 = 1.0289 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Helen Popper)

Recommended Stories

  • Fosun Plans $2.1 Billion Asset Sale, Sparking Rally in Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Fosun International Ltd. agreed to sell its stake in the parent company of Nanjing Iron & Steel Co. for 15 billion yuan ($2.1 billion), according to people familiar with the matter, as one of China’s largest non-state conglomerates disposes assets for debt repayment.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapSome of

  • Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 84%

    Every investor in Comcast Corporation ( NASDAQ:CMCSA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can...

  • ‘CLO Whale’ Halts Purchases as UK Volatility Spreads to Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial chaos in the UK is hitting the shores of Japan and roiling the $1 trillion global market for collateralized loan obligations. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapNorinchukin Bank, once known as the CLO whale, has stopped buying new deals in the US and Europe for the foreseeable future because of vol

  • IMF's Gopinath: Fed and ECB right to tighten policy - Handelsblatt

    Inflation in the United States is "very stubborn" and the Federal Reserve should "stay the course" and tighten monetary policy or else lose credibility, said Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund's first deputy managing director. The Fed has raised interest rates faster this year than any time since the early 1980s, when inflation was even higher and so entrenched in day-to-day American life that it took pushing short-term borrowing costs - and the unemployment rate - into double digits before price pressures finally receded. "Inflation continues to be very stubborn," Gopinath said of the United States in comments to German business daily Handelsblatt published on Monday.

  • Bank Run Shows Risks From Widening Vietnam Corruption Probes

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a jarring image for one of the world’s fastest growing economies: Scores of Vietnamese flooded branches of the nation’s fifth-largest bank to pull out their savings amid rumors the lender was tied to a real estate conglomerate under investigation for fraud.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowStocks Drop in Asia, Dollar Dips Amid Wary Trading: Markets WrapVietnam’s

  • Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

    Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded YMTC's NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter. The chips were initially planned to be used only for iPhones sold in the Chinese market.

  • Whistleblower complaint claims Trump media company committed 'fraudulent misrepresentations'

    A former executive has claimed to the government that Donald Trump's eponymous media company -- which sources say is under federal investigation -- committed "fraudulent misrepresentations" regarding possible mergers with two other firms as it sought to raise money. The complaint from Will Wilkerson, a former executive at Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), alleges federal securities law violations were committed by TMTG and several company officials, as well as Benessere Capital Acquisition Corporation (BENE) and Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC).

  • Legal battle looms if NFL tries to discipline Deshaun Watson for similar conduct

    On Friday, the NFL did not close the door on the possibility of further discipline of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, following the filing of a new lawsuit on Thursday. If, however, the NFL tries to impose further punishment on Watson for anything occurring before the date on which the league and Watson agreed to resolve [more]

  • Tasha K Ordered To Pay $4 Million To Cardi B In Defamation Case

    YouTuber Tasha K has been ordered to pay $4 million to Cardi B or secure a bond covering the entire amount.

  • U.S. moves to dismiss price-fixing case against two former Pilgrim's Pride execs

    The U.S. Justice Department on Sunday moved to dismiss an antitrust indictment against two former Pilgrim's Pride Corp executives who were the remaining defendants in a conspiracy prosecution that has failed to secure any convictions. Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico to dismiss the case against Jason McGuire, who was a former executive vice president of sales at Pilgrim's Pride, and Timothy Stiller, a former general manager. They and other defendants were charged in 2021 of fixing prices in the poultry industry.

  • Lawsuit says teachers and aides at MO state school hit, kicked nonverbal child with autism

    The civil lawsuit originally filed in Howell County was moved this week to federal court.

  • University of Iowa hospitals reach $15 million settlement with staff

    The workers said managers failed to pay overtime as quickly as the law requires.

  • Former WSJ reporter says law firm used Indian hackers to sabotage his career

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A former Wall Street Journal reporter is accusing a major U.S. law firm of having used mercenary hackers to oust him from his job and ruin his reputation. In a lawsuit filed late Friday, Jay Solomon, the Journal’s former chief foreign correspondent, said Philadelphia-based Dechert LLP worked with hackers from India to steal emails between him and one of his key sources, Iranian American aviation executive Farhad Azima. Solomon said the messages, which showed Azima floating the idea of the two of them going into business together, were put into a dossier and circulated in a successful effort to get him fired.

  • Thurston County assessor denies campaign violations alleged by former employee

    The alleged violations surfaced in a Public Disclosure Commission complaint filed by conservative activist Glen Morgan.