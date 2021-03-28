Exclusive: Scrap use of BAME label, race commission tells Boris Johnson

The commission was set up by Mr Johnson last July - David Cliff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The term BAME should no longer be used by public bodies and companies, Boris Johnson's racial disparities commission will recommend this week.

Scrapping the label – an acronym for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic – is one of the key proposals in a report by the independent Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, details of which have been shared with The Telegraph.

The body, chaired by the international education consultant Dr Tony Sewell, was set up by Mr Johnson last July in the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter protests.

A source familiar with the report said BAME had become "unhelpful and redundant" as a term as the Government looks to tackle racial inequalities.

One concern of the commission is understood to be that the blanket term masks the much more complicated picture of different lived experiences of individual ethnic groups.

Another is that companies increasing the number of BAME staff they hire then feel there is no need to tackle other systemic racial problems, inadvertently curbing progress.

The commission's report also includes research said to show that the term "ethnic minority" is more popular with people from ethnic minorities than BAME or "people of colour". But critics may question whether the lack of a single, clear term that can statistically track progress will complicate attempts to drive up diversity in the public and private sectors.

The report, which was due late last year before being pushed back amid a large submission of evidence, will trigger renewed debate about racial inequalities in Britain and the best way to tackle them.

A source familiar with the report said: "The commission has taken evidence from across the UK, examined the data to create a rigorous fact-based report on what is often a highly charged debate. It was important for commissioners to produce findings based on data and evidence to try and take down the temperature on this issue and have a debate based on the facts, not driven by ideology."

The commission was created after the scale of racism in Western societies became a point of intense discussion after the death of George Floyd, an African-American, in the USA after he was pinned to the ground with the knee of a white police officer on his neck. The trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer accused of killing him, begins in Minneapolis on Monday.

His death saw a wave of protests sweep across America – in what became the biggest anti-racism demonstrations in the country half a century – and then Britain and around the world.

Mr Johnson said he hoped a "positive agenda for change" would come from the commission when he announced its creation to look at some of the deep underlying issues highlighted by the protests.

The commission reviewed the causes of disparity in four areas deemed a priority – education, employment, police and criminal justice and health. The source said the report will argue that "the differences between racial groups living in Britain today are now as important as the commonalities".

Part of its focus will fall on the acronym BAME, which is defined as all ethnic groups except white ethnic groups and does not explicitly relate to country origin or affiliation.

The report is expected to argue that using the term alone can hide major differences in outcomes between ethnic groups as well as people within the same ethnic group. It will argue for a more multi-faceted approach which, if adopted, would put greater focus on tracking the outcomes of individual ethnic groups.

In 2019, figures from the Department of Education's national pupil database showed that Chinese students were two years ahead of their white British peers by the time they finished their GCSEs, while black Caribbean students lagged behind.

Mr Johnson announced the commission in The Telegraph, writing: "It is no use just saying that we have made huge progress in tackling racism. There is much more that we need to do, and we will. We need to tackle the substance of the problem, not the symbols.”

However, the Coalition of Race Equality organisations (Core) has previously expressed fears that the commission could amount to a fig leaf for inaction.

In its submission, Core wrote: "We have raised our concerns from the outset of this commission that it must show a commitment to address issues of structural and systemic racism and should not act as a tool to distract the public from inaction on race equality."