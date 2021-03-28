Exclusive: Scrap use of BAME label, race commission tells Boris Johnson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Riley-Smith
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The commission was set up by Mr Johnson last July - David Cliff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The commission was set up by Mr Johnson last July - David Cliff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The term BAME should no longer be used by public bodies and companies, Boris Johnson's racial disparities commission will recommend this week.

Scrapping the label – an acronym for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic – is one of the key proposals in a report by the independent Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, details of which have been shared with The Telegraph.

The body, chaired by the international education consultant Dr Tony Sewell, was set up by Mr Johnson last July in the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter protests.

A source familiar with the report said BAME had become "unhelpful and redundant" as a term as the Government looks to tackle racial inequalities.

One concern of the commission is understood to be that the blanket term masks the much more complicated picture of different lived experiences of individual ethnic groups.

Another is that companies increasing the number of BAME staff they hire then feel there is no need to tackle other systemic racial problems, inadvertently curbing progress.

Dr Tony Sewell, the chairman of the independent Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities - Patrick Lewis/PAL Associates
Dr Tony Sewell, the chairman of the independent Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities - Patrick Lewis/PAL Associates

The commission's report also includes research said to show that the term "ethnic minority" is more popular with people from ethnic minorities than BAME or "people of colour". But critics may question whether the lack of a single, clear term that can statistically track progress will complicate attempts to drive up diversity in the public and private sectors.

The report, which was due late last year before being pushed back amid a large submission of evidence, will trigger renewed debate about racial inequalities in Britain and the best way to tackle them.

A source familiar with the report said: "The commission has taken evidence from across the UK, examined the data to create a rigorous fact-based report on what is often a highly charged debate. It was important for commissioners to produce findings based on data and evidence to try and take down the temperature on this issue and have a debate based on the facts, not driven by ideology."

The commission was created after the scale of racism in Western societies became a point of intense discussion after the death of George Floyd, an African-American, in the USA after he was pinned to the ground with the knee of a white police officer on his neck. The trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer accused of killing him, begins in Minneapolis on Monday.

His death saw a wave of protests sweep across America – in what became the biggest anti-racism demonstrations in the country half a century – and then Britain and around the world.

Mr Johnson said he hoped a "positive agenda for change" would come from the commission when he announced its creation to look at some of the deep underlying issues highlighted by the protests.

The commission reviewed the causes of disparity in four areas deemed a priority – education, employment, police and criminal justice and health. The source said the report will argue that "the differences between racial groups living in Britain today are now as important as the commonalities".

Part of its focus will fall on the acronym BAME, which is defined as all ethnic groups except white ethnic groups and does not explicitly relate to country origin or affiliation.

The report is expected to argue that using the term alone can hide major differences in outcomes between ethnic groups as well as people within the same ethnic group. It will argue for a more multi-faceted approach which, if adopted, would put greater focus on tracking the outcomes of individual ethnic groups.

In 2019, figures from the Department of Education's national pupil database showed that Chinese students were two years ahead of their white British peers by the time they finished their GCSEs, while black Caribbean students lagged behind.

Mr Johnson announced the commission in The Telegraph, writing: "It is no use just saying that we have made huge progress in tackling racism. There is much more that we need to do, and we will. We need to tackle the substance of the problem, not the symbols.”

However, the Coalition of Race Equality organisations (Core) has previously expressed fears that the commission could amount to a fig leaf for inaction.

In its submission, Core wrote: "We have raised our concerns from the outset of this commission that it must show a commitment to address issues of structural and systemic racism and should not act as a tool to distract the public from inaction on race equality."

Recommended Stories

  • Australian PM promotes women in cabinet reshuffle amid poll slump

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reshuffled his Cabinet on Monday as he sought to repair his standing following a series of damaging allegations about the mistreatment of female lawmakers and staff. Morrison has struggled to placate public anger amid allegations of sexual abuse, discrimination against women and misconduct in parliament. In a move designed to regain voter support, Morrison said he would now have a record seven female lawmakers in his Cabinet as he awarded promotions and additional remits to five women.

  • Mozambique: Dozens dead after militant assault on Palma

    Witnesses say civilians with boats are evacuating survivors of a violent raid on the town of Palma.

  • Hong Kong expects findings of inquiry into BioNTech vaccine packaging defects next week: SCMP

    Nip said he had personally requested senior management of China's Fosun Pharma to ship a new batch of the vaccines to Hong Kong if there were safety concerns with the existing ones, the SCMP reported. The BioNTech vaccine is distributed in Hong Kong and Macau through a partnership with Fosun Pharma.

  • China generated over half world's coal-fired power in 2020: study

    China generated 53% of the world's total coal-fired power in 2020, nine percentage points more that five years earlier, despite climate pledges and the building of hundreds of renewable energy plants, a global data study showed on Monday. Although China added a record 71.7 gigawatts (GW) of wind power and 48.2 GW of solar last year, it was the only G20 nation to see a significant jump in coal-fired generation, according to research from Ember, a London-based energy and climate research group. China's coal-fired generation rose by 1.7% or 77 terawatt-hours, enough to bring its share of total global coal power to 53%, up from 44% in 2015, the report showed.

  • Trump says he'll "probably" visit the border "over the next couple of weeks"

    Former President Trump told Fox News Saturday night he intends to visit the southern border soon, as he criticized the Biden administration's response to an uptick in migrants arriving there.Details: Trump claimed on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" that "a lot of people want me to" visit, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol officials. After host Jeanine Pirro asked him when he'd go, Trump replied: "probably over the next couple of weeks."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."I don't think there's a rush for me to go. He's supposed to go and make the decision, a very, very bad decision with stay in Mexico where he ended that," Trump added, in reference to President Biden's move to end the former administration's Migrant Protection Protocols program.Trump told Pirro that "thousands and thousands of people are coming up right now as we speak" to the border, and added "you're going to have millions of people pouring into our country, and it's going to destroy our country."The big picture: There's been an increase in unaccompanied children and migrant families arriving at the border in recent weeks. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said this month the U.S. was on-pace to encounter more people at the U.S.-Mexico border "than we have in the last 20 years."Biden has put Vice President Harris in charge of the administration's response. He said last Thursday this issue happens "every single solitary year" and has stated that he'll visit the border "at some point." Of note: Several senior Biden administration officials and Congress members are due to visit a Texas refugee resettlement facility on Wednesday, per Axios' Sarah Mucha. Go deeper: Border crisis not as bad as 2019 peak under Trump — for nowLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Boxing champ Oscar de la Hoya to end retirement

    48-year-old former boxing champ Oscar de la Hoya is ready to climb back into the ring.De La Hoya announced Friday that he's coming out of retirement July 3rd against a yet-to-be-named opponent.He hasn't been in a professional fight since losing to Manny Pacquiao 13 years agoThere's some speculation he has his sights set on a bout with Floyd Mayweather, according to Yahoo Sports.No surprise to many in the industry given the huge payday both sides went home with after their 2007 fight.De La Hoya's expected exit from retirement comes on the heels of the return of other boxing champs.Last year former-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson battled Roy Jones Jr. in an exciting charity exhibition bout that ended in a draw.Meanwhile, negotiations for a Tyson-Evander Holyfield rematch have reportedly stalled.This isn't De La Hoya's first attempt to revive a winning career with a 39-6 record, 30 knockouts, a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics for the United States and world title belts in six different weight classes.He also talked about making a comeback last year - but a fight was never scheduled.

  • Indonesia's Merapi volcano spews ash, debris in new eruption

    Indonesia’s most volatile volcano was erupting again Saturday, releasing plumes of ash high into the air and sending streams of lava and debris down its slopes. An avalanche of rocks spilled down Mount Merapi's slopes before dawn and clouds of hot ash shot 200 meters (656 feet) into the air as the mountain groaned and rumbled, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.

  • A former teacher faces 15 years in prison after mailing suspicious powder to four schools as 'punishment' after she was fired

    Maria Bassi Lauro sent the mailings to people who were involved in her termination or performance review at four schools in central Florida, DOJ said.

  • Florida more than doubles its tally of variant cases; Mexico's death toll ranks second-highest in the world: Live COVID-19 updates

    Florida, which was already the country's hardest-hit state for two kinds of coronavirus variants, more than doubled its tally of variants. COVID news.

  • A look inside an immigration holding facility: GOP senators 'stunned' by conditions at 'overwhelmed' site

    Sens. Mike Braun of Indiana and James Lankford of Oklahoma were among more than a dozen Republicans who visited the Rio Grande Valley.

  • Brisbane lockdown: Australian city to shut down over seven cases

    The Australian city of about two million people is to enter a snap three-day lockdown.

  • Massive ship blocking the Suez Canal has been freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given is now afloat, Bloomberg News reported.

  • It's official: Andre Drummond signs with Lakers

    The Lakers have agreed to terms with free-agent center Andre Drummond, who is one of the top rebounders in the NBA and was bought out Friday by the Cavaliers.

  • Myanmar air strikes send ethnic Karen fleeing to Thailand

    About 3,000 villagers from territory in eastern Myanmar controlled by the Karen ethnic minority fled across the border to Thailand on Sunday after Myanmar military aircraft dropped bombs on a Karen guerrilla position, according to workers for two humanitarian relief agencies. The afternoon bombing on an area on the Salween River in Karen State’s Mutraw district killed two Karen guerrillas and wounded many more, said a member of the Free Burma Rangers, which delivers medical assistance to villagers. Hsa Moo of the Karen Peace Support Network, a civil society group, said the area near the guerrilla position was settled by about 3,000 people, most of whom are believed to have fled across the nearby border to Thailand after the attack.

  • Indonesia bombing: Worshippers wounded in Makassar church attack

    At least 14 people are injured as worshippers leave a Palm Sunday service in Makassar on Sulawesi.

  • China warns companies against politicising actions regarding Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign companies should not to make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike and Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human-rights abuses in the western region.

  • Serial killer on federal death row dies at Indiana hospital

    A convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys died Sunday at a hospital in Indiana, authorities said. Joseph Edward Duncan died at the medical center near United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute, where he was on death row, according to a statement from prosecutors in Riverside County, California. Duncan, 58, had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.

  • Seth Rogen confirms Emma Watson walked off 'This Is the End' set after refusing to shoot Channing Tatum gimp scene

    The scene in question was one of the movie's most graphic, starring Danny McBride as a cannibal who has Tatum on a leash as his gimp.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says preventing voters from receiving food or water while as they wait in line to cast ballots doesn't make 'a whole lot of sense'

    A new voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week prevents volunteers from handing out food or drinks to voters waiting in line.