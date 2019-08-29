Exclusive: Second homicide identified in string of deaths at VA hospital; family 'floored'

Air Force veteran George Nelson Shaw Sr., died on on April 10, 2018, at the VA hospital in Clarksburg, W. Va. His death, ruled a homicide by an Armed Forces examiner, is one of 10 under investigation by federal authorities. He was 81.

WASHINGTON – When federal investigators contacted the Shaw family at their farm in rural West Virginia last winter, they had an unusual request: They wanted to exhume the body of George Nelson Shaw, Sr., who had died several months earlier, to examine his body for foul play.

The family had thought his death was suspicious. They didn’t understand how in just a few weeks the retired Air Force veteran had gone from bowling to hospice at the local VA medical center.

Last month, investigators returned to the 111-acre farm to tell the family what they had learned: Shaw had not died of natural causes. He had been killed – one of a string of suspicious deaths at the hospital.

It’s the second death at the hospital that USA TODAY has learned was ruled a homicide after autopsies by an Armed Forces medical examiner at Dover Air Force Base.

Those two are among 10 at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia, that have drawn the scrutiny of investigators with the FBI and the VA Office of Inspector General.

The body of another victim, 82-year-old Army veteran Felix Kirk McDermott, was exhumed and autopsied in October. Like Shaw, his death was declared homicide by insulin injection.

Diabetics can take insulin to control their blood sugar levels. But if a person without diabetes receives an insulin injection, it can lower their blood sugar too much and cause death.

Authorities are investigating a "person of interest" in the case, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia. On Wednesday, he urged authorities to quickly wrap up their investigation and establish a hotline to answer questions, saying seven families have contacted his office.

After learning how Shaw died, his daughter Mary Wood spent the rest of the day in a daze.

"How does one react to that information, that their loved one did not just pass away, that it was a homicide? And that it happened at a VA hospital," she told USA TODAY in an exclusive interview.

"We put all our trust and faith into that hospital to take care of him, and in the end? We got nothing, absolutely nothing."

Wesley Walls, a spokesman for the VA hospital, said in a statement issued Wednesday night that hospital officials alerted the VA Office of Inspector General about the suspicious deaths in June 2018. "For the sake of all of West Virginia veterans and their families, we hope the IG’s more than yearlong investigation will yield detailed findings soon," he said.

Mike Nacincik, spokesman for VA Inspector General Michael Missal, referred to a statement issued Tuesday acknowledging his office is working with law enforcement "to investigate allegations of potential wrongdoing resulting in patient deaths" at the hospital.

The FBI has referred inquiries to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in West Virginia. A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Bill Powell that the office doesn’t confirm or deny the existence of an ongoing investigation.

'Complete and total betrayal'

Attorney Tony O’Dell, who represents McDermott’s family in a wrongful death claim against the VA, said the deaths represent "a complete and total betrayal of the trust of our veterans and their loved ones. There are system failures at work here that allowed so many veterans to die in the same manner."