Exclusive-Sen. Warren, others urge U.S. Justice Dept to oppose Sanderson chicken deal if antitrust violation found

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elizabeth Warren
    Elizabeth Warren
    American politician
  • Bernie Sanders
    Bernie Sanders
    American politician

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed by some dozen other U.S. lawmakers, told the Justice Department that a plan to merge chicken producer Sanderson Farms with smaller rival Wayne Farms "raises significant antitrust concerns."

Commodities trader Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co announced in August that they would buy Sanderson Farms, the third largest chicken producer, and combine it with Continental's Wayne in a deal worth some $4.53 billion.

Chicken prices have risen sharply in the previous year, and the Justice Department has been pursuing price-fixing in the sector but the market shares for the combined company isn't as large as is usually seen in merger challenges.

In the letter, sent on Wednesday to Jonathan Kanter, head of the department's Antitrust Division, Warren, Representative Mondaire Jones and others said the poultry industry has a history of colluding to fix prices for consumers.

They said that because of consolidation among chicken producers which do the slaughtering, farmers who actually raise chickens may have just one or two producers in a particular region to do business with. The pay of a typical chicken farmer fell more than 6% between 1988 and 2015, Warren said.

"This mega merger, in a sector already plagued with consolidation and illegal behaviors that harm farmers and consumers alike, represents a new threat to building a competitive agricultural industry," the lawmakers wrote. "We respectfully urge the DOJ to scrutinize the proposed Sanderson-Wayne transaction to determine whether it violates the antitrust laws, and the DOJ should oppose the merger if it does."

Cargill and Continental Grain said in a statement that the planned deal would create a new player "which will be in an ideal position to expand options and increase supply for consumers."

"This new company plans to pursue new investments to expand its operations, creating new high-quality jobs, and benefiting local communities in seven U.S. states," they said in a statement.

In addition to Warren and Jones, among those signing the letter were Democratic Senators Cory Booker and Richard Blumenthal, independent Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic Representatives David Cicilline, Hank Johnson and Katie Porter.

Warren in November had called on the Justice Department to investigate the impact of price-fixing and consolidation in the poultry sector on consumers and farmers. She had also urged the department's Antitrust Division to review "with suspicion" any large mergers in the industry after Cargill and Continental in August announced the Sanderson deal.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. antitrust enforcer, FBI announce effort to deter, identify collusion

    The U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division and the FBI announced an initiative on Thursday to detect and prosecute companies that take advantage of supply chain disruptions to collude with rivals in order to raise prices. The division is making existing investigations a priority if it appears that competitors may have used supply chain disruptions, potentially caused by the coronavirus pandemic or shipping woes, as a way to hide collusion, the department said. "The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to collaborate and investigate schemes that violate our antitrust laws and stifle our economic recovery," said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division in a statement.

  • Clyburn on Supreme Court pick: 'I don't believe in ultimatums'

    House Minority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) in a new interview said he does not "believe in ultimatums" when it comes to the nomination process for the next Supreme Court justice, despite his vocal endorsements of a South Carolina judge.Since Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement last month, Clyburn has touted the experience and bipartisan appeal of Judge J. Michelle Childs of the U.S. District Court for the District of...

  • Biden administration must take action to target out-of-control inflation that is hurting Kansans

    We need smart, targeted investments, not radical spending that leaves the country at a disadvantage and drives up inflation.

  • FedEx driver tied up, carjacked by armed suspect in Philadelphia

    Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say held a FedEx driver at gunpoint before tying him up and driving off with the victim still inside the truck.

  • Oregon Department of Education links standardized testing to White supremacy

    The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) said Monday that standardized testing is rooted in White supremacist and eugenicist ideologies.

  • Russia could be trying to stage pretext for Ukraine invasion - NATO

    "We are concerned that Russia is trying to stage a pretext for an armed attack against Ukraine, there is still no clarity, no certainty about the Russian intentions," Stoltenberg told reporters after a two-day meeting of NATO defence ministers at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.He added an invasion could be the result of a false-flags operation conducted by Russian intelligence officers to provide an excuse for invading Ukraine.The former Norwegian prime minister said Russia had everything in place to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine at short notice."They have enough troops, enough capabilities to launch a fully-fledged invasion of Ukraine with very little or no warning time," he said.

  • Culture wars overwhelm Minnesota schools with data requests

    Public school districts in Minnesota are being inundated with data requests related to hot-button topics like critical race theory and COVID protocols, mostly from conservative groups. It's caused headaches for administrators and sparked a debate about freedom of information laws, according to our education news partner, The 74.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: School districts told The 74 that fulfilling the reque

  • Charlie Munger discusses lack of M&A for Berkshire Hathaway during pandemic

    Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger discusses why Berkshire Hathwa ddin't acquire any large companies during the pandemic at the annual Daily Journal shareholders' meeting.

  • Netflix's  Fuller House  Is Coming to GAC Family for Cable TV Debut 1 Month After Bob Saget's Death

    All 75 episodes of the show will begin airing on the network starting on Feb. 28

  • Mayor Eric Adams meets with drill rap artists after criticizing genre for its depiction of violence

    Drill rap came under renewed scrutiny after 18-year-old artist Jayquan McKenley's murder earlier this month, leading the mayor to call for the music's removal from social media.

  • Indiana teachers predict mass exodus over CRT-inspired bill granting parental oversight

    Teachers in Indiana are predicting a mass exodus if a bill restricting how educators teach critical race theory- related lessons and giving parents more oversight is passed.

  • Senate slips within 48 hours of government shutdown deadline

    Senate absences and last-minute talks over barring funding for drug paraphernalia are slowing down government funding talks, pushing lawmakers within 48 hours of the shutdown deadline. The Senate wrapped up its work on Wednesday night without a deal for how to quickly vote on and pass the short-term funding bill, which would keep the government open through March 11. It will reconvene at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, a day before Friday night...

  • Gadsden man jailed on multiple drug charges

    A 60-year-old Gadsden man faces multiple drug charges involving heroin, methamphetamine, salvia, crack cocaine, Tramadol, and marijuana, agents say.

  • Gavin Newsom on Maskless Photo With Magic Johnson

    California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, was photographed on Jan. 30 at a Los Angeles Rams game without a mask. He was with former NBA star Magic Johnson. On Jan. 31, Newsom said he only took the mask off momentarily. "I was very judicious yesterday, very judicious," Newsom told reporters on Jan. 31.

  • Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response

    The Biden administration has requested $30 billion more to fuel the COVID response, according to sources familiar, but most Republicans — and some Democrats — are less than thrilled about the prospect of spending more money on the pandemic. Why it matters: The request sets up a clash between lawmakers concerned about pandemic preparedness and those who are reluctant to spend more money against a backdrop of inflation and record-high federal debt.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • Justice Dept. to take on exploitation of supply chain issues

    The Justice Department is launching a new initiative aimed at identifying companies that exploit supply chain disruptions in the U.S. to make increased profits in violation of federal antitrust laws. The program, being unveiled Thursday by the Justice Department’s antitrust division and the FBI, comes amid ongoing supply chain struggles and labor shortages in the U.S. that have plagued retailers since the coronavirus pandemic began. Justice Department lawyers worry that companies may “seek to exploit supply chain disruptions for their own illicit gain,” the department said.

  • ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Villain Movies, ‘Transformers’ Series & More Heading To Paramount+ & Nickelodeon

    Paramount+, the ViacomCBS streaming service, has unveiled a new slate of original kids and family programming, including a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CG-animated movie series, and a Transformers: Earthspark animated series, among others. The announcements were made Tuesday by Brian Robbins, Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount+, during the ViacomCBS’ Investors […]

  • This Wall Street pro foresaw high inflation. Here’s what he thinks the Fed has to do

    Soaring U.S. inflation has stunned Washington and Wall Street. Few forecast the spike in prices, but one who did is economist Stephen Stanley. Here's how he thinks the Fed erred and what the central bank should do next.

  • Texans prepare for severe storms alongside massive drop in temperature

    AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from Dallas on the evening of Feb. 16 as the Lone Star State geared up for severe weather.

  • Tennessee’s teacher residency program aims to grow next generation of educators and combat shortages

    As the nation deals with severe teacher shortages, Tennessee may just have a solution to offer. The state has put in place a teacher residency program where candidates are able to work full-time in the classroom while pursuing their degree. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver shows how this first-of-its-kind program is a win for future teachers and schools.