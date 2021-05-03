Exclusive-Senate pushes FBI on intelligence “fail” on the Proud Boys

The U.S. Capitol Building is stormed by a pro-Trump mob on January 6, 2021
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aram Roston
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Aram Roston

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee chair is pressing the Federal Bureau of Investigation to explain how it failed to anticipate the violence of Jan. 6, despite having contact with several members of the far right Proud Boys in the months before the insurrection.

On Monday, the committee chair, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, wrote to FBI director Christopher Wray asking whether the agency had adequately pushed its sources in the extremist group to understand their plans before the Capitol attack that sought to block the certification of Joe Biden’s election as president.

Durbin’s letter came after Reuters reported last week that the FBI had received information from at least four sources in the Proud Boys over the years since 2019. The Judiciary Committee has oversight of the FBI.

“Given the FBI’s apparent relationship with Proud Boys sources,” the Illinois senator asked Wray, “why did the FBI fail to detect the threat that the Proud Boys and other similar militia violent extremists posed to the Capitol on January 6?”

The FBI did not immediately respond Monday to questions about the letter.

In court filings, prosecutors have described the Proud Boys as among the instigators of the fatal riot on Jan. 6, in which extremists sought to keep Donald Trump in office despite his electoral defeat. At least 18 Proud Boys have been arrested on charges ranging from conspiracy to assaulting police officers. At least six others associated with or accompanying the group have been charged.

As Reuters reported last week, Proud Boys leader Joseph Biggs declined to discuss his plans for Jan. 6 when the news agency interviewed him two days before the Capitol riot. But he said he would have told an FBI agent he knew, if he’d been asked.

Citing that report, Durbin asked Wray: “Did the FBI ask its Proud Boys sources for their plans for January 6? If not, why not?”

Biggs has said in court filings that he frequently reported information to the FBI about “Antifa,” a left-wing movement criticized by Trump and his followers. Biggs is now charged with conspiracy in the riot. He is appealing a judge’s ruling that he be detained until trial.

Proud Boys leaders maintain they never spoke with the FBI about the group itself. Instead, they say, they often shared information about Antifa members or, in other cases, told the federal agency about routes for planned marches.

Even before Jan. 6, the Proud Boys had become a well-known right-wing group that calls itself “Western chauvinist” and often engages in street fighting and violence.

(Reporting by Aram Roston in Washington. Editing by Ronnie Greene)

Recommended Stories

  • Liz Cheney says Trump is 'poisoning our democratic system' after he tries to label the 2020 election he lost 'the big lie'

    Trump has successfully convinced the majority of GOP voters of the "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

  • Richer Iowa schools say pandemic relief distribution is inequitable

    Some Iowa schools will get a tiny fraction of what others get in federal COVID-19 relief and have called on elected officials to find a more equitable way to distribute hundreds of millions of dollars, district officials said at a taxpayer association meeting last week.Waukee schools estimates DSM's share is 49 times greater than Waukee's cut — a nearly $140 million difference.Driving the news: A formula used to allocate the money is intended to help provide all children with a fair and equitable education, but some districts say it has missed the mark. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Iowa has received about $1.2 billion in emergency payments for elementary and secondary schools since the start of the pandemic.Most of the money is distributed via Title 1, a federal education law passed in 1965 to help reduce poverty by ensuring additional federal aid to poorer school districts.Pandemic funding has "supercharged" the program, temporarily giving districts 10 times the funding they would normally get through the Title 1 formula. (Chalkbeat)The pushback: Some schools or politicians from across the nation say this has created a funding gap, with some districts receiving thousands of dollars more per student than others.Massive pandemic expenses for some districts are largely being excluded from federal reimbursements due to the formula, they say.Waukee's district has more than $7.6 million in unfunded pandemic expenses, superintendent Brad Buck told members of the Taxpayers Association of Central Iowa (TACI) last week.Pandemic expenses for things like extra cleaning are not generally exacerbated by a school's poverty level and there should be a fairer formula to help cover them, Buck said.The other side: Schools like Des Moines face incredible challenges linked with poverty, DMPS CFO Shashank Aurora said at the TACI meeting.Almost 24,000 students are part of the district's free lunch program and some wrestle with homelessness.The average age of the district's 72 buildings is 67 years, much older than many urban districts and that makes them more expensive to retrofit for things like better ventilation systems.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Josef Korenar with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Colorado Avalanche

    Josef Korenar (San Jose Sharks) with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Colorado Avalanche, 05/01/2021

  • Justin Thomas believes he could be leading Valspar Championship if his putting was on point

    If Justin Thomas' putter were behaving, it could be a different story this weekend at the Valspar Championship.

  • Clean megaprojects divide surprise group: environmentalists

    As President Joe Biden's administration plans to fight climate change by weaning the nation off fossil fuels, these large-scale renewable energy projects are the source of conflict within a seemingly unlikely group: environmentalists. America's patchwork of environmental and conservation groups — encompassing players such as public lands advocates, animal welfare proponents and hunting organizations — have disparate opinions about new renewable energy infrastructure and its trade-offs.

  • Warren Buffett hasn't made an "elephant" megadeal since before the pandemic

    Warren Buffett doesn't have much use for unicorns, instead building his Berkshire Hathaway empire by hunting for the sort of asset-heavy megadeals that he calls "elephants."Driving the news: Berkshire hasn't fired a shot from its elephant gun in quite some time. Not even last spring, when many thought it would become the bailout partner of first resort, much like the role it played in 2008.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, Berkshire did pay $10 billion for Dominion Energy's gas transmission and storage business last July, but that's still a small deal by its standards.It reports having over $145 billion in cash at the end of March.What happened: Buffett over the weekend said that his spring 2020 inaction was partially due to rapid and robust government intervention — from both the Fed and Congress — and his own caution over how the pandemic would play out.He also noted worry that Berkshire's presence could have caused government to delay aid to specific companies or sectors, which is why he sold out of airlines at a loss.Buffett and Charlie Munger also cited the influence of SPACs. That one didn't ring terribly true, since Berkshire should be playing in a bigger league than the vast majority of SPAC mergers.The bottom line: Buffett has said the elephant deals make his "heart beat faster." But he's still sitting on stable, as the broader merger market's EKG machine is spiking.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The pandemic led to a surge in youth unemployment

    American jobs are starting to come back, but youth unemployment is still high. And many young people are postponing college.Why it matters: Young people across the country are falling behind because of the pandemic, and they will feel the macroeconomic consequences of these months of pain long after the pandemic is over.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Young workers disproportionately lost their jobs as industries in which they're overrepresented, such as hospitality and retail, were hit hard during the pandemic.Many young people who aren't already in the workforce are delaying their education because they don't want to spend the money on remote school or because their families aren't able to afford it. And many others have graduated but can't find their first jobs.And it's not just the United States. Youth are facing the same hardships in the U.K., South Africa and beyond.By the numbers: In October 2020, 62.7% of U.S. high school graduates were enrolled in college, down from 66.2% in 2019, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. And 67.3% of 20- and 29-year-olds with bachelor's degrees were employed in 2020, compared with 76% in 2019.And while youth-dominated service jobs are coming back as cities and states open up, hospitality and tourism job openings are still down nearly 10% when compared with February 2020, per data from the jobs site Indeed.Retail jobs, however, are returning at around the pace that the labor market at large is coming back, Indeed notes.The unemployment rate is 10.3% among 20- to 24-year-olds, and 13.3% among 18- to 19-year-olds, compared with the 5.3% unemployment among those over 25."We’re still in a huge hole," says Elise Gould of the Economic Policy Institute. "We are far from being recovered now." The stakes: "There can be long-term repercussions for young people," Stephanie Aaronson, deputy director of Brookings' economic studies program, tells Axios.Young workers who have lost their jobs face increased debt burdens and housing insecurity.Those who are delaying education will inevitably fall behind on getting a foothold in their careers. And those graduating into the pandemic-era economy may end up taking jobs for lower wages, which can lead to delays in buying cars and homes and starting families.All of these domino effects could drag down millions of young people for several years, Aaronson says.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Teen hospitalized after shots fired during fight at Mooresville Dragway, NC cops say

    It happened near the dragway’s tower.

  • Belarus opposition leader in Slovenia before EU presidency

    Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya spoke during her visit to Slovenia, a small Alpine nation that is slated to take over the rotating presidency of the European Union in July. “It is extremely important to keep Belarus high in agenda on international level with our difficult fight for democratic changes,” Tsikhanouskaya said after a meeting with Slovenia's foreign minister, Anze Logar.

  • Colorado Officers Resign After Violent Arrest of Elderly Woman With Dementia

    Three Colorado police officers resigned this week, shortly after their department released body cam footage of the forceful arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner.

  • Biden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructure

    White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on Sunday said "we have to see whether ... Republicans in Washington join the rest of America in broadly supporting" President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal. Can the Biden administration forge a bipartisan deal on infrastructure? @WHCOS Ron Klain insists there's "broad support" in "common sense ideas": “We’ll have to see whether or not Republicans in Washington join the rest of America” pic.twitter.com/sDNuixYLNS — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 2, 2021 But while he appeared to put the pressure on GOP senators to cross the aisle, he also told CBS News' John Dickerson that Biden had a "great conversation" with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) this week, adding that "we've invited her and a group of Republican senators to the White House in the next few days, hopefully." Klain was adamant that the administration intends to work with Republicans and "find common ground." The sides were not able to meet in the middle on Biden's COVID-19 relief plan, so maybe Klain's words won't come to fruition, but The Washington Post has reported that the White House does indeed seem open to concessions when it comes to the infrastructure plan, which could also be broken into bits and pieces. When Biden spoke with Capito he reportedly "suggested he was contemplating her counteroffer of roughly $568 billion more seriously than he viewed the Republican response to his coronavirus relief legislation," the Post writes, especially since there's no pandemic-related shot clock this time. "We have a little more time for the consideration of this, and the percolation of these proposals, to have a broader consolation and dialogue," Steve Ricchetti, a top White House aide, told the Post. Read more at The Washington Post and CBS News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutMitt Romney, Republican sphinx

  • HBO Max Year One: WarnerMedia Direct-To-Consumer Chief Andy Forssell On Finding Streaming Mojo, Warner Bros Day-And-Date Takeaways, AVOD Plan & More – Q&A

    EXCLUSIVE: Even in a business well-acquainted with comebacks, HBO Max has become a fairly remarkable turnaround story. While still a work in progress, the streaming service has recovered from an inauspicious launch last May to find itself a central part of the overall streaming conversation. Combined with linear HBO, HBO Max added 2.7 million subscribers […]

  • CDC guidelines on wearing masks after vaccination could affect communities of color, experts say. Here's how

    While the science supports the agency’s new guidelines, experts say easing mask restrictions may imply that everyone has equal access to vaccines.

  • Biden Administration Denies Report of Prisoner Swap with Iran

    The Biden administration denied a report from Iranian state TV on Sunday that the U.S. and U.K. agreed to exchange billions of dollars for American and British prisoners held in Iran. State TV quoted an anonymous Iranian government official laying out the terms of the alleged deal on Sunday. “The Americans accepted to pay $7 billion and swap four Iranians who were active in bypassing sanctions for four American spies who have served part of their sentences,” the official said in comments quoted in on-screen crawl, translated by the Associated Press. “Unfortunately that report is untrue there is no agreement to release these four Americans,” White House chief of staff Ron Klain told CBS’s Face the Nation immediately following the report. The U.S. State Department also denied the claim of a prisoner swap. “Reports that a prisoner swap deal has been reached are not true,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. “As we have said, we always raise the cases of Americans detained or missing in Iran. We will not stop until we are able to reunite them with their families.” Iran is currently holding four known American prisoners: Baquer and Siamak Namazi; Iranian-American businessman Emad Shargi; and conservationist Morad Tahbaz. It is unclear which Iranian citizens held in the U.S. would be returned to Iran as part of the alleged deal. The alleged prisoner swap would also see the U.K. pay 400 million pounds in exchange for the release of British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a former employee at the Thompson Reuters Foundation.

  • Buffett: I find it almost impossible to believe that it's terrible to repurchase shares

    Billionaire investing icon Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A), defended the practice of share buybacks at his annual meeting on Saturday.

  • What we learned about the Brad Holmes regime from the 2021 NFL draft

    The 2021 draft offers much deeper insight into GM Brad Holmes vision for the Detroit Lions

  • Drake Taps Chrome Hearts to Customize His Rolls-Royce

    The work of art in its own right will be displayed for a week starting today, before being delivered to Drake.

  • Biden is talking to Republicans, but for only so long

    The president and much of his team learned a lesson during the Obama years: They should not wait for Republicans to negotiate.

  • Trump Lawyers Up for the Capitol Police Officers’ MAGA Riot Lawsuit

    SAMUEL CORUM 2020Former President Donald Trump has retained attorney Jesse Binnall as his counsel in the Jan. 6 MAGA riot lawsuit brought by two Capitol police officers, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Binnall will represent Trump in a suit brought by officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby in late March. The suit alleges that then-President Trump “had inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted” and “insurrectionist mob” to attack the Capitol Police on Jan. 6, leading to injuries suffered by the two men.Blassingame and Hemby’s suit accuses Trump of incitement to riot and directing, aiding, and abetting assault and battery, among other charges. The two men say they suffered injuries to their heads, necks, and backs from assaults by the rioters and continue to struggle with the emotional toll of having been overwhelmed by the rioting mob that day.The suit is now the third lawsuit against Trump related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, in which Binnall is representing Trump and marks his ascent as the twice-impeached former president’s go-to lawyer for handling Trump’s myriad post-presidency legal problems stemming from the Jan. 6 riot.Binnall is also representing Trump in two related suits, brought by Democratic Reps. Bennie Thompson and Eric Swalwell, accusing the former president of conspiring to disrupt the Congressional counting of electoral college votes. Thompson’s suit accuses Trump of conspiring with the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and Swalwell’s suit names Donald Trump Jr and Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks as alleged co-conspirators.Trump Served With Civil Rights Suit After Capitol RiotBinnall previously represented former Mike Flynn in a criminal case alleging the former national security advisor lied to the FBI about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the United States. Since the election, he has represented the Trump campaign in its attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victory in the state of Nevada and has represented Defending the Republic, an organization linked to Trumpist attorney Sidney Powell which Dominion Voting Systems has sued alongside Powell for defamation.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jed York asked Frank Gore’s advice on No. 3 overall pick

    The San Francisco 49ers reached out to Frank Gore to get his advice on who they should pick in the NFL draft.