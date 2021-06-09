EXCLUSIVE: SF mom robbed at gunpoint with husband asleep in car

'I STARTED SHAKING': They had just pulled into their driveway and her husband was asleep in the passenger seat, kids were in the back. When she walked to the trunk, a young man wearing a surgical mask walked into her garage and pointed a gun at her face.

Video Transcript

JASON WONG: I mean, we're still going through it. We're still going through the trauma.

STEPHANIE SIERRA: The Wong family thought it would be an ordinary Saturday night. It was just after 9:30. Jason and Maggie pulled into their driveway at 24th in Florida in the Mission.

MAGGIE WONG: Pull into the garage, and now we're all kind of tired. I went over to the trunk to get our stuff.

STEPHANIE SIERRA: Seconds later, Wong says a young man wearing a surgical mask walks into her garage and pointed a gun at her face.

MAGGIE WONG: Just freaked out and I started shaking. I was holding my diaper bag, and I was like, you know, like, there's a bunch of diapers. I kind of fumbled through the bag to find my wallet, gave it to him.

STEPHANIE SIERRA: Her husband asleep in the car wakes up to her screaming. Their two kids in the backseat while the man pointed a gun at her husband through the car window.

JASON WONG: Opened the door, gave him four-- $400 cash because I had just went to the bank.

STEPHANIE SIERRA: Jason attempted closing the garage door, which he says spooked the robber who ran away. The family just grateful to be alive.

MAGGIE WONG: Are we just going to live in fear? You know, kind of like watch your surrounding whenever you come home. It just seems like a really stressful way to live.

STEPHANIE SIERRA: The Wongs aren't alone. According to SFPD data, there have been 953 robberies reported across the city since January. That's a 14% decrease from this time last year. But police say crime is starting to pick back up.

DAVID LAZAR: So we do see these pockets of crime increasing in-- in different areas.

STEPHANIE SIERRA: Deputy Chief David Lazar oversees the patrol operations at all 10 stations across the city. He says robberies are increasing in many areas, but especially in the Mission, Bayview, and Tenderloin Districts.

Story continues

DAVID LAZAR: Seeing robberies happen in heavily populated areas. As we come out of a post-pandemic, and the city starts to get more populated, we see a lot of people here on the weekends and-- and at night there's more traffic.

STEPHANIE SIERRA: Lazar says his teams are doing what they can to increase patrols in high traffic areas, like Union Square. But with the Department short around 200 officers, Wong worries it won't change enough.

MAGGIE WONG: We have families who are young. They're leaving the city and I understand why.

STEPHANIE SIERRA: Now the Wongs tell me they won't get out of their car now until they've fully pulled into the garage and have it closed behind them. Not a bad idea. So Liz, really, the message here is the city is starting to come back and so is the opportunity for crime. So it's important we all stay vigilant.

LIZ: Very scary situation for that family, Steph. I know police say that they're short staffed right now. Is the Department working to add to their academy classes?

STEPHANIE SIERRA: You know, we did talk to the mayor today, and Mayor Breed mentioned that the city is planning to prioritize two new academy classes to help bring back staffing levels to where they need to be. So it will be interesting to see just how big those class sizes will be.

LIZ: It really will be. All right, Steph. Thank you.